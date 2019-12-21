Tournament MVP Corvion Davis had 30 points and 10 rebounds to help Colonial Beach get a 63-51 win in the championship of the Drifter Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.
Tavares Lucas added 13 points and five assists for the Drifters.
|VA Academy
|18
|17
|5
|11
|—
|51
|Colonial Beach
|13
|21
|13
|16
|—
|63
VA Academy: B. Berrry 8, C. Jenkins 4, J. Haggler 13, C. Mcleoad 15, C. Caulker 6, J. Dyson 5. Totals: 17 8-10 51.
Colonial Beach (6-3): Corvion Davis 30, Tavares Lucas 13, Charles Pietras 0, MJ Virgil 0, Calan Brewster 0, Jace Jett 12, Trey Pietras 7, Tyson Lasse, Shaun Johnson 0. Totals: 21 14-20 63.
3-pointers: VA 9 (Haggler 3, Berry 2, Caulker 2, Mcleoad, Dyson). CB 7 (Davis 4, Jett 2, T. Pietras).
BOYS BASKETBALL
CHANCELLOR 55, GRACE CHRISTIAN 40
Vincent Lewis, Breydon Williams and Isaiah Coleman each scored nine points to led Chancellor balanced offense to a win in the Drifter Classic consolation game.
Ziggy Carter added four rebounds, four steals and four assists for the Chargers.
|Chancellor
|12
|23
|4
|16
|—
|55
|Grace Christian
|4
|11
|12
|13
|—
|40
Chancellor (2-3): Ziggy Carter 7, Vincent Lewis 9, AJ Coghill 4, Matt Mesick 2, Breydon Williams 9, Jaden Voyd 2, Anthony Melvin 7, Alijah Callahan 2, Isaiah Coleman 9, Dajuan Johnson 4, Jason Jackson 0, Jamari Fleming 0. Totals: 18 17-28 55.
Grace Christian: Malcom Tather 3, Marquis Wilson 7, PJ Winters 4, Jalen Glasgow 9, Marquz Rather 9, Robert Twino 8. Totals: 12 10-19 40.
3-pointers: Chancellor 2 (Melvin, Coleman). GC 6 (Twino, Wilson, Winters, Glasgow, Mar. Rather).
MARTINSBURG (W.Va.) 70, BROOKE POINT 37
Xavier Purnell had 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead Brooke Point, but the Black–Hawks fell in West Virginia.
Brooke Point will face Colgan in the opening round on the James Monroe Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27.
|Brooke Point
|12
|10
|12
|3
|—
|37
|Martinsburg (W.Va.)
|11
|20
|20
|19
|—
|70
Brooke Point (1-5): Christian Taylor 0, Xavier Purnell 15, Avante Nation 2, Eric Mason 9, Matthew Harris 1, Chase Scroggins 8, Michael Hammond 2, Tyrek Wright 0, Gary Moran 0, Riley Wavada 0, Patrick Sullivan 0. Totals: 16 5-10 37.
Martinsburg: Tre Segar 6, Doryn Smith 11, Telryn Villa 30, Curil Ngassa 2, Gary Stabus 3, Teddy Marshal 7, Jessie Sutherland 2, Jerius Thurston 2, Luke Fowler 2, Austin Reed 5. Totals: 30 6-11 70.
3-pointers: BP: none. Martinsburg 4 (Villa, Stabus, Marshal, Reed).
PATRICK HENRY 56, CAROLINE 55
Tejahn Whiting led Caroline with 14 points, but the Cavaliers fell to Patrick Henry-Asland at Goochland High School.
|Caroline
|14
|10
|13
|18
|—
|55
|Patrick Henry
|14
|17
|10
|15
|—
|56
Caroline (5-4): Tejahn Whiting 14, Anthony Dowdy 8, Terrell Poole 8, Marquis Morris 0, Tre Terrell 10, Ryan Golladay 6, Dominique Washington 6, Darius Fortune 3. Totals: 20 6-8 55.
Patrick Henry: Jordan Morris 4, Jayden Mines 11, Jordan Allen 7, Aaron Brown 7, Myles Derricott 11, Tyson Brown 12, Chris Osuanah 4. Totals: 15 17-23 56.
3-pointers: Caroline 9 (Whiting 2, Dowdy 2, Golladay 2, Poole, Washington, Fortune). PH 9 (Derricott 3, Mines 2, T. Brown 2, Morris, Allen).
WRESTLING
STEPHEN ALTORFER MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
Mountain View hosted and won the the fourth Annual Stephen Altorfer Memorial Tournament led by first-place finished from Elijah White, Ethan Heitchew and Stone Summers.
Other high finishers for the Wildcats were Peyton Hopper, George Schmitt and Joe Scarfe in second; and Nathan Sanders, Dalton Arce, Charles Hines, Joel Garza, Assem Chew and James Henry in third.
Friday’s results
SWIMMING
TRI-MEET AT SPOTSYLVANIA YMCA
Asher Joseph and Caroline Storen won two individual events each to help the Courtland girls swim team defeat Massaponax and Spotsylvania.
The Cougars got past the host Panthers 145–137 and topped the Knights 208.5–71.5. The Massaponax girls defeated Spotsylvania 218–62.
In boys competition, Jackson Hunter won one individual event and contributed on two winning relays to help the Cougars sweep their competition. Courtland bested Massaponax 156–124 and Spotsylvania 200–71. The Panthers posted a 188–79 victory over the Knights.
Other multiple individual event winners were the Panthers’ Carlie Clements, Nathan Puchalski and Noah White; and the Knights’ Nicholas Pacheck.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: Jackson Hunter, Ethan Thai–Nguyen, Tyler Lowe, Cayden Moore (Courtland) 1:50.66; 200 free: Nathan Puchalski (Massaponax) 1:53.16; 200 IM: Nicholas Pacheck (Spotsylvania) 2:10.08; 50 free: Noah White (Ma) 23.65; 100 fly: White (Ma) 59.09; 100 free: Lowe (Co) 53.52; 500 free: Hunter (Co) 5:16.63; 200 free relay: Hunter, Thai–Nguyen, Moore, Lowe (Co) 1:36.69; 100 back: Puchalski (Ma) 57.82; 100 breast: Pacheck (Sp) 1:07.60; 400 free relay: White, Kyle Hensen, Matthew Appleton, Puchalski (Ma) 3:32.13.
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: Carlie Clements, Allison Masterson, Maddie Foreman, Aleena De Sir (Ma) 1:56.53; 200 free: Caroline Storen (Co) 2:02.78; 200 IM: Clements (Ma) 2:13.18; 50 free: Asher Joseph (Co) 25.30; 100 fly: Natalie Szenas (Co) 1:05.69; 100 free: Joseph (Co) 58.34; 500 free: Storen (Co) 5:37.81; 200 free relay: De Sir, Masterson, Foreman, Clements (Ma) 1:45.03; 100 back: Clements (Ma) 1:02.03; 100 breast: Tessa Campbell (Co) 1:11.20; 400 free relay: Joseph, Emma Green, Campbell, Storen (Co) 4:00.56.
RIVERBEND VS. CHANCELLOR
The Bears used multiple individual event winners to post a road sweep of the Chargers at St. Michael. The Riverbend boys triumphed 124–42 while the Bears girls soared to a 121.5–46.5 victory.
The Riverbend teams received dual event victories from Joe Durocher, Jordan Durocher, Marissa Ross, William Ross andMassimo Serafini.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: Massimo Serafini, Trevor Hudson, William Ross, Josh Lavender (Riverbend) 1:44.64; 200 free: Ross (Rb) 1:51.38; 200 IM: Serafini (Rb) 2:13.75; 50 free: Ross (Rb) 22.53; 100 fly: Joe Durocher (Rb) 55.69; 100 free: Durocher (Rb) 53.89; 500 free: Mark Pearcy (Rb) 5:22.41; 200 free relay: Matthew Earnhart, Logan Dodson, Pearcy, Durocher (Rb) 1:41.02; 100 back: Serafini (Rb) 57.53; 100 breast: Lavender (RB) 1:11.13; 400 free relay: Serafini, Lavender, Durocher, Ross (Rb) 3:32.58.
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: Jordan Durocher, Claire Hebertson, Cristal Perdomo, Marissa Ross (Rb) 1:57.64; 200 free: Hebertson (Rb) 2:10.59; 200 IM: Durocher (Rb) 2:10.19; 50 free: Abby Cook (Chancellor) 27.06; 100 fly: Ross (Rb) 1:01.75; 100 free: Ross Rb) 57.47; 500 free: Faith Fowler (Rb) 5:59.62; 200 free relay: Morgan Williams, Hebertson, Kennedy Darensbourg, Nikki Koch (Rb) 1:48.31; 100 back: Perdomo (Rb) 1:04.27; 100 breast: Durocher (Rb) 1:09.25; 400 free relay: Durocher, Perdomo, Koch, Ross (Rb) 3:58.69.
NORTH STAFFORD VS. STAFFORD
The Indians boys and girls teams defeated the Wolverines by nearly identical scores. Stafford’s girls triumphed 196–90 while the Indians boys won their side 195–90.
The Indians got multiple event wins from Smith Martin, Luke Osleger, Ellen Pataky, Jack Spinnanger and Hannah Tse.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: Jack Spinnanger, Smith Martin, Jonah Unruh, Luke Osleger (Stafford) 1:48.46; 200 free: Ian Jones (St.) 2:00.83; 200 IM: Spinnanger (St) 2:06.63; 50 free: Osleger (St) 22.65; 100 fly: Osleger (St) 55.14; 100 free: Martin (St) 54.45; 500 free: Zack Hubbard (North Stafford) 5:51.91; 200 free relay: Spinnanger, Martin, Jones, Osleger (St) 6:25.45; 100 back: Spinnanger (St) 57.53; 100 breast: Martin (St) 1:06.96; 400 free relay: Marty Schalk, Taylor Williams, Unruh, Liam Black (St) 3:43.52.
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: Kaylee Arndt, Hailey Beck, Rebecca Hartway, Kamryn Darrow (North Stafford) 2:14.26; 200 free: Hannah Tse (St) 2:13.45; 200 IM: Greta Lambert (St) 2:42.57; 50 free: Ellen Pataky (St) 27.94; 100 fly: Hartway (NS) 1:12.82; 100 free: Jenni Ryniewicz (St) 1:02.21; 500 free: Pataky (St) 6:25.45; 200 free relay: Libbie Warren, Maya Wick, Hannah Tse, Jenni Ryniewicz (St) 1:52.02; 100 back: Wick (St) 1:16.63; 100 breast: Tse (St) 1:17.85; 400 free relay: Ryniewicz, Wick, Warren, Tse (St) 4:15.26.
