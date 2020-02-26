Corvion Davis scored 27 points to lead the Drifters in their semifinal win over Northampton.
Colonial Beach will play Matthews on Saturday in the Region 1A Championship.
|Northampton
|18
|15
|13
|7
|—
|53
|Colonial Beach
|8
|17
|22
|14
|—
|61
Northampton: Caston 24, B. Washington 4, Scarborough 16, Q. Washington 2, Justice 4, Major 3. Totals: 22 5-10 53.
Colonial Beach: Corvion Davis 27, Tavares Lucas 7, Charles Pietras 0, Zaccheus Courtney 10, MJ Virgil 2, Seth Jewell 0, Calan Brewster 0, Jace Jett 7, Trey Pietras 8, Shaun Johnson 0. Totals: 23 11-24 61.
3-pointers: Northampton 4 (Caston 2, Scarborough 2). Colonial Beach 4 (T. Pietras 2, Jett, Davis).
BOYS BASKETBALL
CARMEL 63, WALSINGHAM 48
Carmel got 20 points from Josh Campbell as they knocked off Walsingham on Wednesday night.
Devawn White added 11 points and Malakai Whittaker recored 10 points and 11 rebounds. Elijah Roy contributed 13 rebounds and five blocks.
Carmel will play Eastern Mennonite on Friday at Virginia State University.
|Walsingham
|11
|13
|16
|8
|—
|48
|Carmel
|10
|21
|14
|18
|—
|63
Walsingham: Evans 6, Lubsen 4, Horne 15, Jones 15, Williams 8. Totals: 21 1-4 48.
Carmel: Kyle Williams 2, Maurice Vincent 11, Nathan Flaherty 0, Devawn White 11, Josh Campbell 20, Elijah Roy 9, Jedidiah Danaher 0, Philip Bou khalil 0, Malakai Whittaker 10, Kenny Blaylock 0. Totals: 27 4-12 63.
3-pointers: Walsingham 5 (Horne 3, Jones 2). Carmel 5 (Campbell 3, Vincent, Roy).
HUGUENOT 107, CHANCELLOR 67
The offensive attack of Huguenot proved to be to much for Chancellor in a defeat on Wednesday night.
Isaiah Coleman led all scorers for Chancellor with 27 points while AJ Coghill added 11 points.
|Chancellor
|12
|13
|30
|12
|—
|67
|Huguenot
|26
|28
|24
|29
|—
|107
Chancellor (16-9): Shane Batten 9, Ziggy Carter 9, Vincent Lewis 2, AJ Coghill 11, Matt Mesick 0, Breydon Williams 0, Jaden Voyd 2, Anthony Melvin 4, Jason Jackson 0, Dalen Ainsworth 0, Zachary Anderson 0, Alijah Callahan 0, Isaiah Coleman 27, Dajuan Johnson 0, Jamari Fleming 0. Totals: 28 7-15 67.
Huguenot: Mitchell 2, Gayles 9, Harris 18, Parham 20, Leisure 13, Fleming 11, Meredith 2, Allen 14, Staten 3, Ross 0, Marks 0, Fowlkes 1, Aziz 14, Jackson-Bonner 0, Quarles 0. Totals: 40 22-28 107.
3-pointers: Chancellor 4 (Batten 2, Coleman 2). Huguenot 5 (Parham 2, Allen 2, Leisure).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
STEWARD 59, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 39
Fredericksburg Christian saw their season come to an end on Wednesday night.
Bella Izadi hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points. Taylor Thomas also scored 16 in the defeat.
|Fred. Christian
|10
|6
|7
|16
|—
|39
|Steward
|13
|20
|10
|16
|—
|59
Steward: West 4, Qureshi 7, Odibo 6, Jefferson 0, Potter 3, Inge 2, Fox 13, Moharty 0, Kunn 0, Saveririrno 3, Traynhalm 7, Pittman 14. Totals: 19 19-32 59.
Fred. Christian (17-11): Bella Izadi 18, Kyndal Jones 0, Grayson Scott 0, Katie Winters 0, Taylor Thomas 16, Morgan Griffis 3, Claire Derr 2, Brianna DeArmas 0, Cassie Miller 0, Madi Bachman 0. Totals: 11 11-15 39.
3-pointers: Fred Christian 6 (Izadi 5, Thomas). Steward 2 (Potter, Saveririrno).
