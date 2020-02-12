Massaponax used a stout defensive effort and some big plays from Dorion Staples down the stretch to rally for a 43-39 boys basketball win against Patrick Henry-Ashland on the road Wednesday night.

Staples posted 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers.

Massaponax will entertain Riverbend in the Commonwealth District semifinals Friday. The Panters are the tournament’s top seed.

Massaponax89111543
Patrick Henry        11   14   4   10   39

Massaponax (16-5): Alphonzo Williams 7, Noryen Lasley 5, Dorion Staples 21, Carlton Jacobs 2, Arkese Claiborne 4, Lanxton Athy 2, Amenique Roberts 2, Kaiden Rosenbaum 0, Mike Swain 0, Tyheem Kimble 0. Totals: 16 9-11 43.

Patrick Henry: Camden Byrd 5, Jayden Mines 8, Jordan Allen 3, Aaron Brown 5, Christian Berry 2, Tysen Brown 17. Totals: 15 9-16 39.

3-pointers: Massaponax 2 (Williams, Staples). Patrick Henry: none.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments