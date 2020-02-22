Eastern View got a championship from Drew Shurina and a pair of runner-up efforts from Johnny Laird and CJ Taylor to finish in fourth place at the VHSL Class 4 wrestling championships at Tusarora High School.
Shurina pinned Fauquier’s Eric DeWald a little over 3 minutes into their match to claim the 160-pound title. Laird lost to Liberty’s Colin Dupill in the 132-pound finals while Taylor fell to Jefferson Forest’s Carter Shipp in the 195-pound championship.
Courtland’s Cris Reynoso beat Hanover’s Josh Epperly to win the 170-pound title.
James Dosado’s bid to give Caroline a title in the 145-pound class came up short as he was pinned by Great Bridge’s Jesse Alvarado.
Team standings: 1. Fauquier 170.5, 2. Great Bridge 164, 3. Liberty (Bealton) 139, 4. Eastern View 138, 8. Orange 59, 17. Culpeper 39, 23. Caroline 27, 24. Courtland 23, 28. Spotsylvania 17.5, 31. Louisa 13, 34. King George 10.
Championship finals: 106—Max Martin (Great Bridge) d. Zach Rios (Loudoun County) 3–1; 113—Keagan Judd (Sherando) d. Zachary Maisus 6-4; 120—Mason Barrett (Liberty) d. Jack Creamer (Dominion) 3–1; 126—DJ Richards (Fauquier) p. Sean Hall (Powhatan) 3:11; 132—Colin Dupill (Liberty) d. Johnny Laird (Eastern View) 5–0; 138—Gino Camarca (Fauquier) p. William Winegardner (Liberty) 5:42; 145—Jesse Alvarado (Great Bridge) p. James Dosado (Caroline) 1:30; 152—Kolby Allred (Great Bridge) mj. Bryan Contreras (Liberty) 12–4; 160—Drew Shurina (Eastern View) p. Eric DeWald (Fauquier) 3:02; 170—Cris Reynoso (Courtland) d. Josh Epperly (Hanover) 9–3; 182—Sam Fisher (Fauquier) p. Josh Brooks (Amherst County) 1:08; 195—Carter Shipp (Jefferson Forest) d. CJ Taylor (Eastern View) (TB-1) 3–2; 220—Andy Aldridge (Lee-Davis) md. Aden Halsey (Hanover) 18–5; 285—James Miller (Warhill) p. Bracken Hibbert (Culpeper) 3:10.
Third-place matches (locals only): 120—Nick Kauffman (Jefferson Forest) d. Moses Wilson (Spotsylvania) 7–3; 126—Dominic Nguyen (Heritage (Leesburg) d. Blake Sheads (Eastern View) 3–2; 145—Jovon Mitchell (Liberty (Bealeton) d. David Steigler (Orange) 6–4; 220—Chaz (mikey) Keen (Eastern View) p. Corey Shipp (Jefferson Forest) 0:51.
CLASS 6 WRESTLING
Colonial Forge’s Austin Pollard (113 pounds) and Riverbend’s Hunter Jurgens (126 pounds) took third place honors in the state meet at Robinson High School
Team standings: 1. Oscar Smith 194.5, 2. Kellam 120, 3.Woodbridge 119, 9. Riverbend 51, 27. Colonial Forge 19.0.
Championship finals: 106—Treyvon Gray (Oscar Smith) md. Christopher Nguyen (Woodbridge) 11–2; 113—Mac Cafurello (Centreville) d. AJ Crews (Chantilly) 3–2; 120—David Bragg (Oscar Smith) d. Samuel Congleton (Woodbridge) 5–2; 126—Carson Miller (Forest Park) p. Liam Murphy (Ocean Lakes) (TF-1.5) 5:56; 132—Anthony Martin (W.T. Woodson) d. Jaheid Lucas (Oscar Smith) 15–8; 138—Alex Iparraguirre (Chantilly) d. Cameron Robinson (Landstown) (SV-1) 5–4; 145—Liam Gordon (James W. Robinson) md. Brendan Marcy (Forest Park) 10–0; 152—Steven Rochard (Wakefield) d. Steven Otwell (South Lakes) 7–1; 160—Bryce Sanderlin (Landstown) md. Alex Swoope (Kellam) 10-1; 170—Jaden Bullock (Oscar Smith) p. Dylan Weaver (Annandale) (TF–1.5) 1:45; 182—Simeone Holmes (Cosby) d. Zion Carpenter (Oscar Smith) 13–10; 195—Emmanuel Ayi–Bonte (Potomac) d. Isaiah Causey (Colgan) 6–5; 220—Cade Eversley (Forest Park) d. Carter Hatchell (Kellam) 4–3; 285—Joshua Mancia (Woodbridge) d. Andres Sagastume (Chantilly) 9–5.
Third-place matches (locals only): 113—Austin Pollard (Colonial Forge) d. Brian Nguyen (Woodbridge) 6–3; 126—Clay Rankin (Riverbend) d. Hunter Jurgens (Grassfield) 6–0.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIGHLAND 52,
FRED. CHRISTIAN 22
Bella Izadi totaled eight points and three steals but her Fredericksburg Christian Eagles suffered a loss to rival Highland in the Delaney Athletic Conference tournament championship.
|FCS
|6
|9
|7
|0
|—
|22
|Highland
|12
|17
|7
|16
|—
|52
FCS (16-10): Bella Izadi 8, Grayson Scott 4, Taylor Thomas 4, Claire Derr 2, Brianna DeArmas 2, Morgan Griffis 2, Cassie Miller 0, Madi Bachman 0. Totals: 6 7-12 22.
Highland (20-6): Kirby 19, Cochrane 10, Soltys 8, Leake 7, Andrews 4, Allio 2, Brisbin 2. Totals: 19 11-21 52.
3-pointers: FCS 3 (Izadi 2, Thomas). Highland 3 (Kirby 2, Leake).
