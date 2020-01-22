Holt Egan had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Javon Swinton scored 28 points to help North Stafford get a 58-50 nondistrict boys basketball win over visiting James Monroe on Wednesday night.
On Friday, the Wolverines host Mountain View, while the Yellow Jackets are off until Tuesday when they visit Eastern View.
|James Monroe
|11
|9
|15
|15
|—
|50
|North Stafford
|21
|12
|12
|13
|—
|58
James Monroe (7-7): Aaron Carter 0, Ricky Goode-Wright 20, Tyler Whitman 8, Joe Hardy 0, Greg Williams 0, Kyle Snider 0, Jack hardy 2, Christian Hamm 5, Travis Hudson 6, DaQuane Brown 5, Crhsitian Young 4. Totals: 18 8-16 50.
North Stafford (8-4): Aiden Pittman 0, Javon Swinton 28, Holt Egan 14, Shawn Asbury 2, Anthony Nieves 0, Nashawn Leftridge 1, Cole Maruchi 0, Elisha Brown 6, Isaiah Shaw 5, Hezekiah Brown. Totals: 21 11-15 58.
3-pointers: JM 6 (Goode-Wright 4, Whitman, Hudson). NS 5 (Swinton 3, E. Brown 2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
STAFFORD 60, BROOKE POINT 44
Stafford had three players reach double figures as it earned a Commonwealth District win.
Jalen Smith and Jacob Duniver each scored 14, and Tishawn Ellis posted 10 points for the Indians, who will host North Stafford on Tuesday.
|Brooke Point
|8
|12
|9
|17
|—
|44
|Stafford
|17
|13
|12
|16
|—
|60
Brooke Point: DeShawn Henderson 8, Christian Taylor 5, Ty Wright 5, Charles Leap 2, Gary Moran 0, Michael Henderson 7, Xavier Bennett 5, Avante Nation 3, Eric Mason 2, Chase Scroggins 2, Patrick Sullivan 2, Michael Hammond 3. Totals: 16 8-13 44.
Stafford (8-5): James Robinson 0, Tishawn Ellis 10, Donovan Arnason 5, Nicholas Futrell 2, Joshua Wallace 3, Jalen Smith 14, Turner 2, Amari Moorer 4, Jacob Duniver 14, Sylas Felisbret-Mills 0, Nicholas Belako 6. Totals: 22 13-13 60.
3-pointers: BP 4 (Taylor, Wright, M. Henderson, Nation). Stafford 3 (Duniver 2, Arnason).
MASSAPONAX 60, MOUNTAIN VIEW 43
Despite a monster 31-point performance from Mountain View’s Andrew Pitts, Massaponax pulled away in the second half for its 10th win of the season.
Dorion Staples led the Panthers with 11 points.
|Mountain View
|10
|11
|7
|15
|—
|43
|Massaponax
|8
|13
|18
|21
|—
|60
Mountain View (7-7, 0-5): Duncan Beaumont 0, Andrew Pitts 31, Jabez Clark 3, Alex Davis 1, Brayden Jory 6, Derek Alstaetter 2, Colin Carroll 0, Slater Sparks 0. Totals: 14 7-11 43.
Massaponax (10-4, 5-2): Alphonzo Williams 6, Tyheem Kimble 0, Noryen Lasley 6, Dorion Staples 11, Carlton Jacobs 7, Arkese Claiborne 9, Mike Swain 0, Trevor Bennett 0, Lanxton Athy 9, Kaiden Rosenbaum 4, Amenique Roberts 8. Totals: 23 11-23 60.
3-pointers: MV 8 (Pitts 6, Jory 2). Massaponax 3 (Claiborne 2, Jacobs).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
JAMES MONROE 49, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 46
Tiana Firms scored 14 points and Nia Bryant added 10, and James Monroe rallied in the fourth quarter to get a 49-46 girls basketball win at Fredericksburg Christian on Wednesday night.
Taylor Thomas scored 17 points and Gray Scott grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Fredericksburg Christian, which visits Wakefield on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets entertain Washington & Lee on Friday.
|James Monroe
|3
|19
|14
|13
|—
|49
|Fredericksburg Christian
|13
|12
|15
|6
|—
|46
James Monroe (7-8): Isabel Whitman 6, Nia Bryant 10, Harmoni Swain 8, Amath Chol 8, Tiana Firms 14, Zaniya Young 3, Torjhae Ferguson 0. Totals: 18 11-22 49.
Fredericksburg Christian (6-7): Bella Izadi 14, Grayson Scott 4, Katie Winters 0, Taylor Thomas 17, Morgan Griffis 6, Claire Derr 5, Madi Bachman 0. Totals: 17 10-14 46.
3-pointers: JM 2 (Whitman, Young). FCS 2 (Izadi 2).
CHANCELLOR 51, RIVERBEND 40
M’laya Ainsworth scored 21 points to lead visiting Chancellor, which built a 16-point halftime lead en route to a nondistrict win.
Nia Henley had 18 points to lead Riverbend, which visits Colonial Forge on Friday.
|Chancellor
|13
|20
|6
|12
|—
|51
|Riverbend
|4
|13
|8
|15
|—
|40
Chancellor (4-8): Melody Washington 0, Jasmine Talley 8, T’Laya Johnson 8, Kailana Reed 2, Nachiya Washington 2, M’laya Ainsworth 21, Zaniah Lucas 0, Akilah Smith 6, M’kayla Ainsworth 4. Totals: 17 15-22 51.
Riverbend (6-10): Reiley Gibson 2, Aryauna Brent 1, MJ Basilica 2, Sabrina Hunter 4, Haley Lanning 6, Madison Sarver 7, Nia Henley 18, Anna Bradford 0, Shardae Williams 0. Totals: 14 11-17 40.
3-pointers: Chancellor 2 (Talley, M’laya Ainsworth). Riverbend 1 (Henley).
BROOKE POINT 56, STAFFORD 37
Brooke Point surged ahead early and didn’t look back en route to another Commonwealth District win.
Jaylin Pressley led the way with 16 points. Ayanna Parker added 14 points, and Eryka Avery had 10 points and three steals.
Stafford was paced by Genesis Houston, who had 16 points.
|Brooke Point
|17
|10
|14
|15
|—
|56
|Stafford
|8
|13
|10
|6
|—
|37
Brooke Point (8-5, 7-1): Eryka Avery 10, Cadasia Hyslop 4, Ayanna Parker 14, Jaylin Pressley 16, Zamaria Hutchinson 9, Kylie Thout 2, Alexis Cochran 0, Camilla Mckinney-Forbes 1, Jaylyn Brown 0, Solaris Serrano 0. Totals: 21 10-18 56.
Stafford (0-16, 0-7): Madelyn Smith 0, Alia Carmichael 11, Iliana Flood 10, Malia Alam 0, Janiya Adebayo 0, Tia Hoffman 0, Katie Marschall 0, Sara Foster 0, Naomi Glass 0, Genesis Houston 16. Totals: 15 4-10 37.
3-pointers: BP 4 (Avery 2, Parker 2). Stafford 3 (Carmichael 2, Flood).
WRESTLING
BROOKE POINT 38, SPOTSYLVANIA 36
170: Remus Montalvo (BP) md. Ryan Hanks 14-0; 182: Lavell Hart (Sp) won by forfeit; 195: Sonny Stewart (Sp) p. Eduardo Vargas 2:25; 220: Logan Kern (Sp) d. Quintarius Floyd 8-4; 285: Kyle Orris (Sp) p. Griffin Zellmer 1:11; 106: Parker Trahan (BP) won by foreit; 113: Jacob Derby (Sp) p. Aleena Almazan 0:44; 120: Moses Wilson d. Stephen Mainz 8-4; 126: Bruno Alves (BP) tf. Luke Wahlquist 16-1; 132: Hunter Cairnes p. Vincent Hughs 1:36; 138: Justis Bell (BP) p. Braden Knop 1:10; 145: Xavier Woodard (BP) p. Seth Morcom 5:40; 152: Brenden Olszta (BP) tf. Cole Waddy 16-1; 160: Jose Jihad (BP) p. David Mabie 1:15.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 45, COLONIAL FORGE 22
Assem Chew, Stone Summer, Jordan Tieng, Joel Garza and Elijah White each won via pin, while George Schmitt recorded a technical fall win for homestanding Mountain View.
The Wildcats next compete at the John Handley “Takedown Cancer” tournament on Saturday.
Tuesday’s result
SWIMMING
BROOKE POINT VS. RIVEBEND
The Riverbend boys and girls swim teams swept a Commonwealth District meet held at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center. The Bears’ boys edged Brooke Point 147-139, while the girls cruised past the Black–Hawks 198-86.
BOYS
200 yard medley relay: Riverbend (Joe Durocher, Josh Lavender, William Ross, Massimo Serafini) 1:43.84; 200 free: Colin Feliciano (BP) 1:55.26; 200 IM: Trevor Hudson (Rb) 2:08.94; 50 Free: William Ross (Rb) 22.16; 100 Fly: William Ross (Rb) 54.28; 100 Free: Micah Hunt (BP) 50.90; 500 Free: Trevor Hudson (Rb) 5:04.35; 200 Free relay: Riverbend (Massimo Serafini, Josh Lavender, Joe Durocher, William Ross) 1:33.89; 100 Back: Colin Feliciano (BP) 55.06; 100 Breast: Joe Durocher (Rb) 1:08.25; 400 Free relay: Brooke Point (Adam Rogers, Nathan Pechacek, Brian Miller, Colin Feliciano) 3:36.19.
GIRLS
200 yard medley relay: Riverbend (Cristal Perdomo, Jordan Durocher, Nikki Koch, Marissa Ross) 1:57.75; 200 free: Jordan Durocher (Rb) 1:57.34; 200 IM: Kersten Smith (Rb) 2:31.22; 50 Free: Jordan Durocher (Rb) 26.71; 100 Fly: Nikki Koch (Rb) 1:03.53; 100 Free: Marissa Ross (Rb) 56.24; 500 Free: Kennedy Darensbourg (Rb) 5:22.19; 200 Free relay: Riverbend (Nikki Koch, Cristal Perdomo, Jordan Durocher, Marissa Ross) 1:46.78; 100 Back: Cristal Perdomo (Rb) 1:04.67; 100 Breast: Emily Waite (BP) 1:12.45; 400 Free relay: Riverbend (Morgan Carney, Faith Fowler, Claire Hebertson, Kennedy Darensbourg) 4:09.31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.