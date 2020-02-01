The Fredericksburg Academy girls and Fredericksburg Christian boys each finished in sixth place at the VISAA Division II Invitational swim meet hosted by Seton on Saturday.
The Falcons girls were sixth with 109 points, behind winners Trinity Christian (209). FCS came in 12th with 27 points.
On the boys side, the Eagles finished with 102 points, with Seton totaling 219 to come in first place. The Falcons tied for 12th with Walsingham Academy with 32 points, while Carmel came in 14th with 12 points.
The top Fredericksburg-area individual finisher on the girls side was the Falcons’ Annika Luce in second in the 100 breast (1:09.18). For the boys, it was a second-place showing in the 200 IM the Eagles’ Andrew Turbyfill (2:00.04)
The following are the top Fredericksburg-area finishers in each event.
BOYS
200 yard medley relay: 14. Fredericksburg Academy (Finn Wack, Dylan Harris, Henry Millar, Rylee Duvall) 2:16.46; 200 free: Finn Wack (FA) 2:40.46; 200 IM: 2. Andrew Turbyfill (FCS) 2:00.04; 50 Free: 4. Vince DiLeonardo (FCS) 23.84; 100 Fly: 3. Ashton Bishop (FA) 58.99; 100 Free: 3. Vince DiLeonardo (FCS) 53.12; 500 Free: 4. Henry Millar (FA) 5:42.83; 200 Free relay: 2. Fredericksburg Christian (Jack Knewtson, Parker Ford, Vince DiLeonardo, Andrew Turbyfill) 1:37.01; 100 Back: 22. Seth Ruby (Ca) 1:22.26; 100 Breast: 4. Andrew Turbyfill (FCS) 1:03.68; 400 Free relay: 3, Fredericksburg Christian (Vince DiLeonardo, Parker Ford, Jack Knewtson, Andrew Turbyfill) 3:40.49.
GIRLS
200 yard medley relay: 3. Fredericksburg Academy (Marissa Woodworth, Annika Luce, Anna Smith, Emily Drape) 1:58.09; 200 free: 7. Marissa Woodworth (FA) 2:08.13; 200 IM: 4. Annika Luce (FA) 2:18.14; 50 Free: 10. Eden Ambrose (FCS) 28.06; 100 Fly: 8. Anna Smith (FA) 1:10.25; 100 Free: 13. Emily Drape (FA) 1:04.79; 500 Free: 4. Izzie Crampton (FA) 6:03.69; 200 Free relay: 10. Fredericksburg Academy (Shelby Bryant, Victoria Davis, Anna Smith, Emily Drape) 1:56.69; 100 Back: 5. Marissa Woodworth (FA) 1:03.72; 100 Breast: 2. Annika Luce (FA) 1:09.18; 400 Free relay: 4. Fredericksburg Academy (Izzie Crampton, Annika Luce, Emily Drape, Marissa Woodworth) 4:03.87.
