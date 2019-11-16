Louisa’s Branden Wood was the top local finisher in the area finishing in sixth place in a time of 15:53 at the Class 4 state cross country championships held on Saturday.

Classes 4-6 ran at Great Meadow Park in The Plains, while Classes 1-3 ran at Green Hill Park in Salem.

Runners that finish in the top 15 individually earn all-state honors.

CLASS 6

Ali DiClemente came in 10th place for Colonial Forge in the girls race in 19:00. Bethany Graham (17:42) won the race for runner-up John Champe, which lost to team champion Lake Braddock 89-97.

Riverbend’s Josh Daggett was the top local finisher on the boys side in a time of 16:23 to finish in 16th place. Michael Arner (17:01) finished 45th for Colonial Forge.

Sean Stuck (15:21) won the individual title for team champion West Springfield.

CLASS 5

Justin Polcha (16:22) was the top local finished coming in 15th in the boys race for Stafford, which finished eighth as a team.

Noah LeCain (16:44) was 29th for for 10th place North Stafford. Craig Swain (16:56) was 41st for Mountain View.

Albemarle won the boys team title, while Deep Run’s Colby Burcham (15:36) won the individual title.

Emma Wunderly (19:41) finished in 17th place for for Mountain View, which finished in eighth place as a team.Stafford finished in 12th place led by Greta Lambert (21:21) who was 65th. North Stafford’s Katherine Craig (21:59) was 85th.

Deep Run win the team title, while Maury’s Maeve Stiles (17:58) was the individual champion.

CLASS 4

Connor Adkins (16:51) finished in 30th place for Chancellor, while Courtland’s Kyle Ernandes (17:02) was 39th in the boys race.

Carlos Shultz (15:24) was the individual champion running for team champion Loudoun Valley.

On the girls side, Cierra Caicedo came in 13th place in a time of 19:00 for ninth place Louisa.

Isabella Hardaway (20:05) came in 25th for Culpeper, while Orange’s Evelyn Anderson (20:42) was 40th. Maya Cea-Lavin (21:38) was 70th for Chancellor.

Loudoun Valley won the team title led by individual champion Ava Gordon (18:04).

CLASS 3

Alex Kolar was the only local runner in the Class 3 meet, finishing in 15th place in a time of 16:13.7 for James Monroe.

CLASS 1

Conner Benson (18:17) finished in 53rd place for Washington & Lee.

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 4

Olivia Haynes had 12 kills and two blocks to lead Courtland, but visiting Grafton was able to escape with a back-and-for 25-13, 20-25, 25-13, 24-26, 15-12 win in the quarterfinals.

Emily Flamm and Amanda Trapp each added nine kills and two blocks for the Courgars, whose season came to an end with a 23-7-1 record.

Alanna Clark contributed six kills and five blocks, while Bella Caudill provided six kills and four blocks.

CLASS 5

Kellem was able to defeat visiting Massaponax 25-12, 26-24, 25-17 in their quarterfinal match. The Panthers finished the season with a 15-6 record.

