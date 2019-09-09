Emily Flamm had 17 kills in Courtland’s 25–23, 25–23, 19–25, 25–17 nondistrict volleyball victory over Riverbend Monday night.
Amanda Trapp had six kills and 20 digs for the Cougars, who host Spotsylvania Thursday. Olivia Haynes added eight kills and 16 digs, and Alexa Walsh had 32 assists.
VOLLEYBALL
CAROLINE 3, HIGHLAND SPRINGS 0
Lydia Tillapaugh had six aces, nine kills and six digs in the Cavaliers’ 25–12, 25–16, 25–7 sweep. Teammate Nyikiya Crutchfield added five kills and two assists.
JAMES MONROE 3, COLONIAL BEACH 0
Staci Tate totaled 22 assists, 10 digs, four aces aand two kills to helo James Monroe get a 25-13, 25-17, 25-21 nondistrict home win.
Virginia Howard added 10 kills and 13 digs; Scarlett Allen provided seven kills, six digs and three aces; and Diva Almey chipped in 13 digs for the Yellow Jackets (4-0).
Kendall Wenninger (two aces, one assist) and Tiffany Payne (three aces, one kill) led the attack for Colonial Beach (4-2)..
On Thursday, JM travels to Eastern View and the Drifters host West Point.
SPOTSYLVANIA 3, LOUISA 0
Breana Donnell had eight kills, Allison Newton contributed five kills and five digs, and Paige Dildine totaled eight digs to help homestanding Spotsylvania get a 25-13, 25-17, 25-10 nondistrict win.
Paige and Hannah Dildine, Brooke Leonard and Courtney Barnes-Hunter also served well for the Knights (6-2), who visit Courtland on Thursday.
FOOTBALL
WASHINGTON & LEE 28, WEST POINT 0
Craig Shepherd Jr returned a punt 92 yards for a score Juwan Tolson finished 100 yard rushing and two touchdowns to lead Washington & Lee to win at West Point.
LJ Kelly Jr. caught a touchdown pass for the Eagles (1-1), who have a bye this week.
FIELD HOCKEY
CAROLINE 2, NORTHUMBERLAND 0
Jayla Hill and Lili Smith each scored twice in the Cavaliers’ nondistrict win.
SPOTSYLVANIA 5, FLUVANNA 0
Mallorie Bettis and Jordan Delaney each registered two goals and an assists to help homestanding Spotsylvania capture a nondistict win.
Taylor Rumuly also scored and goalie Kallie Buchanan earned the shutout in goal with four saves for the Kinghts (2-2), who host King George on Tuesday.
GOLF
TRI-MATCH AT FREDERICKSBURG COUNTRY CLUB
James Monroe’s Noah Adams shot a 37 at Fredericksburg Country Club to win medalist honors by a stroke over teammate Grayson Wood, Spotsylvania’s Rachel Detore and Louisa’s Zane Moore, helping the Yellow Jackets win the team competition as well.
James Monroe (170): Noah Adams 37, Grayson Wood 38, Clare Kingsley 47, Wily Furner-Moore 48.
Louisa (180): Zane Moore 38, Nate Fagans 46, Price Staley 48, Evan Staley 48.
Spotsylvania (203): Rachel Detore 38, Jack DeFilippo 48, Troy Moskowitz 58, Garrett Fregoso 59.
KING GEORGE AT COURTLAND
Medalist Charlie Welsh led the Cougars to a Battlefield District dual-match win over the Foxes at Lee’s Hill.
Courtland (199): Charlie Welsh 47, Jack Hayden 50, Emma Winter 51, Taylor Welsh 51.
King George (204): Dylon Jones 48, Ryan Tonetti 51, Brett Caputo 52, Luke Mills 53.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.