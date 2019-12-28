Marquees Foster scored the game-winning basket in overtime to help the Riverbend boys basketball team knock off James Mornoe 67–65 in the semfinals of the JM Holiday Tournament on Saturday night.
Foster finished with 17 points to lead four players in double-figure scoring for the Bears, who will face Courtland in Monday’s championship game.
Ricky Goode-Wright, who finished with a game-high 22 points, hit a late 3-pointer for the Yellow Jackets to force the extra period.
JM will take on Brooke Point in Monday’s third-place game.
|Riverbend
|7
|22
|13
|20
|5
|—
|67
|James Monroe
|28
|13
|9
|12
|3
|—
|65
Riverbend: Andy Castillo 10, Darrell Coleman 0, Jalen Suber 10, Ben Coker 3, Nate Sherman 11, Logan Suber 9, Marquees Foster 17, Quan Johnson 7, Tajae Moore 0, Malachi Geter 0. Totals: 23 14-20 67.
James Monroe: Aaron Carter 20, Ricky Goode-Wright 22, Tyler Whitman 8, Joe Hardy 4, Greg Williams 0, Jack Hardy 6, DaQuane Brown 5. Totals: 21 16-21 65.
3-pointers: Riverbend 4 (J. Suber, Coker, Sherman, L. Suber, Foster). JM 7 (Carter 3, Goode-Wright 2, Whitman, Brown).
BOYS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 89, KING GEORGE 61
Andrew Pitts scored 25 points to lead the Wildcats over the Foxes in a consolation game at the James Monroe Holiday Festival.
Nehemiah Frye netted 17 points for the Foxes.
|King George
|18
|12
|19
|16
|—
|65
|Mountain View
|16
|29
|19
|22
|—
|89
King George: Damian Duffin 2, Ty McDowney 6, Josh Faneuf 2, Jamari Deane 2, Von Whiting 14, Andre Mack 2, Kyle Reviello 9, Connor Gray 0, Nehemiah Frye 17, Omar Cinpron 0, Shuma Gresham 0, Joe Billingsley 7, (team 4). Totals: 25 14-29 65.
Mountain View: Will Hamill 4, Duncan Beaumont 11, Andrew Pitts 25, Jabez Clark 10, Darius Crouch 14, Jason Jackson 2, Alex Davis 5, Braden Jory 15, Derek Altstaetter 0, Slater Sparks 3. Totals: 30 13-20 89.
3-pointers: King George 1 (Whiting). Mountain View 16 (Pitts 7, Jory 3, Beaumont 2, Clark 2, Crouch, Hamill).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MASSAPONAX 74, RIVERBEND 32
Leah Schoonover scored 16 points and A’Mira Roy added 15 more to lead the Panthers over the shorthanded Bears in the seventh-place game of the Thomas Dale Christmas Tournament in Chester.
Raine Tweedy scored 14 points for the Panthers, who host Chancellor on Friday.
|Riverbend
|12
|19
|6
|5
|—
|32
|Massaponax
|17
|19
|26
|12
|—
|74
Riverbend: Haley Lonning 4, Kaitlin Clark 2, Sabrina Hunter 7, Madison Sarver 15, Sharday Williams 2. Totals: 12 7-9 32.
Massaponax (7-3): Kyla Coles 4, Imahni Spears 6, Avery Rau 2, Leah Schoonover 16, Aryonna Coles 9, Raine Tweedy 14, Kiersten Bowler 6, Gabby Athy 2, A’Mira Roy 15. Totals: 32 5-7 74.
3-pointers: Riverbend 1 (Sarver). Massaponax 5 (Schoonover 2, Tweedy 2, Roy).
KING WILLIAM 55, NORTH STAFFORD 51
Despite 16 points from Kayla Johnson and 15 from Maya Taylor for North Stafford, the Wolverines fell in the Southern Tournament championship at Lee–Davis High School.
North Stafford visits Colonial Forge on Jan. 7.
|North Stafford
|14
|6
|14
|15
|—
|51
|King William
|7
|11
|26
|21
|—
|55
North Stafford (5-1): Makayla Johnson 16, Maya Taylor 15, Lauren Farace 2, Cayla Thomas 6, Noelia Cevalos 6, Desiree Roy 6, Kaliyah Bradley 0, Nyla Siler 0, Olivia Mickins 0, Kendra Brooks 0. Totals: 20 5-11 51.
King William: Kristen Dungee3, Mallory Salmon 8, Emma Anderson 11, Alexis Medlin 2, Channing Pitts 2, Allie Patterson 23, Kayla Todd 0, Ashlee Foster 6.
3-pointers: NS 6 (Thomas 2, Cevalos 2, Johnson, Taylor). KW 3 (Salmon 2, Dungee).
BROOKE POINT 61, MONTICELLO 41
Ayanna Parker had 17 points and three steals, while Dasia Hyslop and Jaylin Pressley each grabbed seven rebounds to help Brooke Point get a win in the consolation round of the Daily Progess Tournament.
Zamaria Hutchinson added 15 points and three rebounds, and Eryka Avery supplied five boards for the Black–Hawks, who will play in the fifth-place game on Monday.
|Monticello
|6
|11
|11
|13
|—
|41
|Brooke Point
|17
|18
|14
|12
|—
|61
Monticello: Dasha Kinlaw 6, Abby Shell 2, Jaylyn Benedetto 6, Cedasia Yates 8, Riley Davis 2, Austeja Varyte 0, Zhynia Johnson 13, Jasmine White 0, Sanyah Hughes 4, Kaitlyn Boyer 0, Katelyn Williams 0. Totals: 15 9-28 41.
Brooke Point (4-3): Kylie Thout 0, Alexis Cochran 2, Eryka Avery 5, Dasia Hyslop 11, Ayanna Parker 17, Jaylin Pressley 11, Jaylyn Brown 0, Zamaria Hutchinson 15. Totals: 20 17-21 61.
3-pointers: Monticello 2 (Yates 2). BP 4 (Avery, Hyslop, Parker, Hutchinson).
Friday’s result
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHARLOTTESVILLE 53, BROOKE POINT 50, OT
Jaylin Pressley had 22 points and seven rebound to lead Brooke Point, but Charlottesville escaped with a win in the opening round of the Daily Progess Tournament.
Eryka Avery totaled 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Zamaria Hutchinson added four steals and four assists for the Black–Hawks.
|Brooke Point
|11
|11
|15
|9
|4
|—
|50
|Charlottesville
|12
|14
|10
|10
|7
|—
|53
Brooke Point: Eryka Avery 10, Jaylyn Brown 0, Alexis Cochran 0, Camilla Mckinney-Forbes 0, Zamaria Hutchinson 5, Dasia Hyslop 4, Ayanna Parker 5, Jaylin Pressley 22, Solaris Serrano 0, Kylie Thout 4. Totals: 19 9-19 50.
Charlottesville: La’Kasia Calloway 4, Camiyah Brown 10, Emma Doull 0, Carmella Jackson 3, Vanessa Antwi 6, Tierenni Younger 3, Lidia Shimer 0, Andrea Lefkowitz 11, Taylor Ward 0, Tatiana Allen-Taylor 14, Lakia Thompson 0. Totals: 18 13-18 53.
3-pointers: BP 3 (Avery 2, Parker). Charlottesville 4 (Allen-Taylor 2, Younger, Lefkowitz).
MATOACA 52, MASSAPONAX 49
The Panthers and Warriors battled through four quarters in the semifinal game of the “B” bracket of the Thomas Dale Christmas Tournament.
But Matoaca was able to surge ahead and win when Massaponax’s high-scorers Raine Tweedy (15 points) and A’Mira Roy (nine) fouled out.
The Warriors advanced in the tournament.
|Matoaca
|13
|14
|14
|11
|—
|52
|Massaponax
|13
|12
|15
|9
|—
|49
Motoaca: Pettaway 19, Coleman 6, Armstead 3, Jackson 2, Carpenter 14, George 5, Williams 1, Booth 2. Totals: 17 14-24 52.
Massaponax: Kyla Coles 8, Imahni Spears 0, Avery Rau 2, Leah Schoonover 7, Aryonna Coles 0, Raine Tweedy 15, Kiersten Bowler 1, Gabby Athy 2, A’Mira Roy 9. Totals: 18 11-26 49.
3-pointers: Matoaca 2 (Pettaway 2). Massaponax 2 (K. Doles, Tweedy.).
COLONIAL FORGE 53, WOODROW WILSON 44
Senior Brayla Bogier scored 21 points with 17 coming in the second half as the Eagles moved on in the Boo Williams Christmas Classic. Woodrow Wilson had a 25–24 lead at halftime but only scored seven points in the third quarter.
Jenna Grey added 10 and Riley Morrison scored nine points for the Eagles.
Thursday’s result
GIRLS BASKETBALL
JAMES RIVER 53, MASSAPONAX 38
Raine Tweedy scored nine points, but the Panthers fell to the Knights in the opening game of the Thomas Dale Christmas Tournament. James River went on to win the event.
|Massaponax
|9
|15
|9
|5
|—
|38
|James River
|9
|12
|21
|11
|—
|53
Massaponax: Kyla Coles 3, Imahni Spears 5, Leah Schoonover 4, Aryonna Coles 8, Raine Tweedy 9, Kiersten Bowler 2, Gabby Athy 43, A’Mira Roy 3. Totals: 16 3-7 38.
James River: Townsend 14, Hicks 18, Adeyola 4, jackson 7, Siddiaj 3, Fioviana 5, Beach 2. Totals: 18 5-7 53.
3-pointers: Massaponax 3 (A. Coles 2, Roy). James River 4 (Hicks 2, Townsend, Siddiaj).
