Megan Andrews and Bri Ellis had seven kills each Monday night as King George swept Caroline 25–10, 25–22, 25–12 in the first round of the Region 4B volleyball tournament.

Emma Birkitt had 24 assists and Lauren Wentzel added 17 digs and seven assists for the Foxes, who visit Monacan in Wednesday’s quarterfinal round. Jaylin Washington added three aces, four kills and two blocks, and Kellie Bentz added four aces.

VOLLEYBALL

MIDDLESEX 3, COLONIAL BEACH 0

Litaney Hostler had 30 digs to lead Colonial Beach, but homestanding Middlesex earned a 25–13, 25–11, 25–19 Region 1A quarterfinal win.

Jordan Allison supplied two assists, while Taylor Moss added two aces and a kill for the Drifters.

Top-seeded Middlesex advanced to host a regional semifinal match.

