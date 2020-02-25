Behind Taylor Thomas’ 13 points, four rebounds and four steals, Fredericksburg Christian notched a 55-38 home win over Norfolk Collegiate in the VISAA Division II girls basketball tournament’s opening round on Tuesday night.
Bella Izadi led the team on the scoring end with 17 points and Morgan Griffis narrowly missed a double-double with her nine points and 14 rebounds. Claire Derr added 12 points.
The Eagles traveled to Richmond on Wednesday to face Steward in the quarterfinals.
Norfolk Coll. 8 9 9 12 — 38
Fred. Christian 15 24 6 10 — 55
Norfolk Collegiate: Krantz 17, Johnson 13, Reed 5, Robertson 2, Wesley 1, Howlett 0. Totals: 13 12-29 38.
Fredericksburg Christian: Bella Izadi 17, Taylor Thomas 13, Claire Derr 12, Morgan Griffis 9, Brianna DeArmas 2, Grayson Scott 2, Madi Bachman 0. Totals: 13 25-33 55.
3-pointers: Norfolk Collegiate none. FCS 4 (Derr 2, Thomas, Izadi).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MAGGIE WALKER 64, JM 33
Tianna Firms paced James Monroe offensively with a team-high 10 points, but the Yellow Jackets ultimately fell to Maggie Walker in the Region 3B quarterfinals.
The Yellow Jackets conclude their season at 11-13 overall.
James Monroe 8 10 7 8 — 33
Maggie Walker 16 15 13 20 — 64
James Monroe (11-13): Tianna Firms 10, Nia Bryant 7, Amathy Chol 5, Isabel Whitman 5, ZaNiya Young 3, Harmoni Swain 3, Torjhae Ferguson 0. Totals: 13 5-12 33.
Maggie Walker: Lurian 26, Campbell 18, Atlams 7, Rector 7, Dunn 2, Johnson 2, Lamb 2, Hendricks 0, Li 0, Hunter 0, Wampler 0, Exstein 0, Flowers 0. Totals: 20 18-27 64.
3-pointers: James Monroe 2 (Whitman, Young). Maggie Walker 4 (Campbell 3, Lurian).
PATRICK HENRY 70, NORTH STAFFORD 49
Visiting North Stafford just couldn’t keep up with Patrick Henry-Roanoke’s high-scoring offense, falling on the road in the Region 5D semifinals.
Maya Taylor led the Wolverines with 17 points.
North Stafford 18 9 10 12 — 49
P.H.-Roanoke 27 14 16 13 — 70
North Stafford (12-13): Makayla Johnson 11, Nyla Siler 4, Maya Taylor 17, Desiree Roy 9, Noelia Cevallos 0, Cayla Thomas 0, Lauren Farace 8. Totals 18 5-9 49.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke (20-5): Wright 14, Derey 22, Fiddler 17, Drakeford 2, Breedlove 4, Gunn 6, Thomas 0, Childers 5, Akerson 0. Totals 28 9-18 70.
3-pointers: North Stafford 8 (Taylor 3, Johnson 3, Roy, Siler) Patrick Henry 5 (Fiddler 3, Derey, Childress).
BOYS BASKETBALL
PATRICK HENRY 69, NORTH STAFFORD 60
North Stafford recovered from a slow start to get within two to start the fourth quarter, but homestanding Patrick Henry-Roanoke was able to hold on for the Region 5D semifinals win.
Javon Swinton led the Wolverines with 26 points.
North Stafford 5 21 19 15 — 60
P.H.-Roanoke 19 14 14 22 — 69
North Stafford (17-8): Javon Swinton 26, Holt Egan 8, Shawn Asbury 6, Elisha Brown 10, Aiden Pittman 0, Nashawn Lethridge 0, Isaiah Shaw 7, Hezekiah Brown 2, Cole Maruchi 1. Totals 18 19-24 60.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke (20-4): Smith 16, Cook 4, Palmer 16, Crump 11, Burns 5, Beasley 12, Faulkner 5. Totals 23 19-30 69.
3-pointers: North Stafford 4 (Brown 2, Swinton 2), Patrick Henry 4 (Beasley 2, Palmer, Smith).
Central 63, James MOnroe 35
James Monroe saw its season come to an end in a lopsided Region 3B quarterfinal loss at Central-Woodstock.
Ricky Goode-Wright led James Monroe with 11 points while Tyler Whitman scored eight and Aaron Carter added seven.
James Monroe 5 4 16 10 — 35
Central 15 10 16 22 — 61
James Monroe (11-13): Aaron Carter 7, Ricky Goode-Wright 11, Tyler Whitman 8, Joe Hardy 0, Greg Williams 0, Kevin Conception 0, Kyle Snider 0, Jack Hardy 4, Christian Hamm 2, RJ Turner 1, Tyson Taylor 0, Travis Hudson 0, DaQuane Brown 2, Christian Young 0. Totals: 13 5-8 35.
Central: Hamrick 10, Helsey 0, Daugherty 0, Strother 17, Scott 5, Shaffer 0, Shatz 0, Nett 16, Ruhling 6, R. Barr 0, Lambert 0, B. Barr 3, Hoover 6, Jekelmicael 0, Yen 0. Totals: 20 18-21 63.
3-pointers: James Monroe 4 (Goode-Wright 2, Carter, Whitman). Central 5 (Ruhling 2, Hamrick, Strother, Scott).
