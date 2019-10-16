Emma Shaeffer had 37 assists and Paige Bachman totalled 14 kills to help Fredericksburg Christian rally for a 25-23, 26-28, 23-25, 25-11, 15-10 Delaney Athletic Conference volleyball win at Highland on Wednesday night.
Sydney Whittaker and Madi Bachman added 11 and eight kills, respectively for the Eagles (14-8, 4-2), who host Wakefield on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
BROOKE POINT 3, POTOMAC 0
Sophia Kaiser amassed 16 assists, 12 kills, eight digs and three aces to help visiting Brooke Point get a 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 nondistrict victory.
Jadyn Brown finished with 16 assists, 10 kills and three aces, while Tayianna Terrell contributed 12 kills for the Black–Hawks (4-11), who visit Mountain View on Thursday.
RIVERBEND 3, CHANCELLOR 1
Mackenzie Burns had 11 kills and Cassidy Plucker added 29 assists and five aces to help visiting Riverbend get a 25-16, 25-27, 25-16, 25-15 nondistrict win.
Mallory Burns had nine kills, Sarah Statler 19 digs and Zoe Topper 12 digs for the Bears, who host North Stafford for Dig Pink night on Thursday.
Abby Cook (10 kills) and Anna Anderson (eight kills) led the attack at the net, while Melody Washington directed the attack with 21 assists for Chancellor (9-8), which entertains Eastern View on Thursday.
CROSS COUNTRY
FIVE-TEAM MEET AT SPOTSYLVANIA
Chancellor’s Connor Adkins won the boys individual race, but King George topped the field in the team event in a meet held at Spotsylvania.
Fluvanna swept the top 5 spots to win the girls race ahead of the runner-up Foxes.
Boys standings: 1. King George 22, 2. Chancellor 56, 3. Spotsylvania 78, 4. Eastern View 103, 5. Fluvanna 113.
Boys individual results: 1. Connor Adkins (Ch) 17:31, 2. Alex Dachs (KG) 17:45, 3. Andrew Dale (KG) 18:10, 4. Matthew Rose (KG) 18:12, 5. Elijiah Akbar (EV) 18:17.
Girls standings: 1. Fluvanna 15, 2. King George 47, 3. Chancellor 77, 4. Eastern View 113, Spotsylvani did receive a team score.
Girls individual results: 1. Emily Smeds (Fl) 19:02, 2. Madelin Creasy (Fl) 21:35, 3. Keri Hart (Fl) 22:03, 4. Summer Craig (Fl) 22:32, 5. Emily Beckman (Fl) 22:40.
