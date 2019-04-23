Tessa Genovese had two hits, including a key two-run single in the 10th to help visiting Colonial Forge triumph 14-9 over North Stafford in Commonwealth District softball action on Tuesday night.
North Stafford’s Kyleigh Richardson went 3-for-4, including a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings. She also smacked a two-run homer in the first inning.
Caroline Keefer added two hits and Aliyah Smith supplied a two-run single in the fourth for the Eagles. Kayla Stephenson struck out nine.
Allison Carter finshed 3-for-5 for the Wolverines.
On Thursday, Colonial Forge visits Brooke Point, while North Stafford travels to Massaponax on Friday.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Forge
|040
|400
|001
|5
|—
|14
|8
|2
|North Stafford
|210
|001
|401
|0
|—
|9
|9
|1
KAYLA STEPHENSON and Tessa Genovese. KYLEIGH RICHARDSON and Hailey Kortman.
SOFTBALL
W&L 9, RAPPAHANNOCK 0
Anne Carter Harding went the distance, allowing two hits and striking out seven—eclipsing the 400 mark in her career in the process—in Washington & Lee’s 9-0 Northern Neck District win over visiting Rappahannock.
Alicen McIntosh went 2-for-3 with a triple four RBIs and two run scored for the Eagles. Christian Ransom and Mikaila Veney each scored twice.
|R
|H
|E
|Essex
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|2
|7
|Wash. & Lee
|134
|001
|x
|—
|9
|8
|2
M. CARSON and K. Bristow. ANNE CARTER HARDING and Kelly Taylor.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 7, CHANCELLOR 0
Jessie Kantor struck out 14 to get the two-hit shutout win and add two hits and two RBIs at the plate to lead visiting Mountain View to a nondistrict win.
Caroline Pollock finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scores for the Wildcats. Annalise Pudimott added two hits and two runs, and Caleigh Eberhart also scored twice.
Kaitlyn Bestick and Tessa Dodson had Chancellor’s hits.
|R
|H
|E
|Mountain View
|200
|302
|0
|—
|7
|10
|0
|Chancellor
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|2
|1
JESSIE KANTOR and Annliese Franklin. DEJA DORSEY and Kaitlyn Bestick.
CAROLINE 19,
DOUGLAS FREEMAN 9
Jayla Hill had two homers, and Maya Morton added two doubles and a triple to help Caroline outscore visiting Douglas Freeman.
Jordan Copper, Destiny Schroeder, Kamryn Gray, Brianna Morton and Kylie Dunaway also doubled for the Cavaliers.
|R
|H
|E
|D. Freeman
|230
|103
|—
|9
|14
|6
|Caroline
|103
|618
|—
|19
|18
|11
BASEBALL
COLONIAL BEACH 4,
RAPPAHANNOCK 1
Mason Delane tossed a one-hitter, striking out nine over seven innings to help visiting Colonial Beach secure it first Northern Neck District win of the season.
Matthew Reid’s bases-clearing double in the sixth put the Dirfters (3-9, 1-4) ahead for good.
Trevor Smith added two hits and a run scored for Colonial Beach, which visits Washington & Lee on Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Beach
|001
|003
|0
|—
|4
|6
|1
|Rappahannock
|001
|000
|0
|—
|1
|1
|1
MASON DELANE and Cole Setliff. HARRISON PATTON and Tyler West.
COLONIAL FORGE 8, NORTH STAFFORD 1
A.J. Zeak had two hits and two RBIs to help visiting Colonial Forge pull away for a Commonwealth District win.
Aiden Tierney added a double and two RBIs for the Eagles.
Hunter Trimarchi contributed two hits for North Stafford (11-5), which visits Massaponax on Friday.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Forge
|000
|140
|3
|—
|8
|9
|1
|North Stafford
|100
|000
|0
|—
|1
|4
|2
AIDEN HENDERSON and A.J. Zeak. OWEN LEDFORD, Hunter Trimarchi (6) and Elmer Figueroa.
CAROLINE 5,
DOUGLAS FREEMAN 1
Gavin Cecil had a double and three RBIs, and Bryan Kovach added a doubles, a stolen base and two runs scored to help Caroline pick up a nondistrict home win.
Seth Shannon added another doubles and a run scored for the Cavaliers (8-6), who visit Courtland on Monday.
|R
|H
|E
|D. Freeman
|000
|001
|0
|—
|1
|3
|1
|Caroline
|100
|310
|x
|—
|5
|5
|3
WILL LYNCH, Nick Hargrove (5) and Shane Coriaty. TOBY SOMERS, John Chapman (6) and Seth Shannon.
BOYS LACROSSE
MOUNTAIN VIEW 17, STAFFORD 5
James Mooney tallied five goals, Tanner Van Liew four and Tyler Ferron three to help Mountain View cruise to a Commonwealth District home win.
Jordan Brown, Emory Harshman, Zack Fernow, Ivan Torres and Jack Hook also scored, while goalie Henrik Kvenlog made five saves for the Wildcats.
Fernow (two), Ferron, Torres and Hook also provided assists.
Turner Camp (two), Kaleb Chilton and John Cocho scored for Stafford. One goal scored was not available. Goalie Cameron Clinton contributed 14 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
MOUNTAIN VIEW 21, STAFFORD 3
Mary D’Lugos scored five goals and Hanna Navarro four in the Wildcats’ Commonwealth District win.
Lizzie Ranberger, Emma Stalteri and Faith Gelinas each scored three times for Mountain View. Mackenzie Proffitt added two goals and Ayanna Alston one.
GIRLS TENNIS
CAROLINE 8,
KING GEORGE 1
Singles: Lauren Wentzel (KG) d. Lydia Tillapaugh 8–4; Isabella Perez (Ca) d. Jenna Andrews 8–5; Nhiya Dewer (Ca) d. Shaniyah Sanchez 8–2; Gaby Bolanos (Ca) d. Bella Payne, n/a; Marela Luciano (Ca) d. Emma LeBlanc 9–7; Alisa Rachanoa (Ca) d. Julia Mrotek 8–1.
Doubles: Perez/Dewer (Ca) d. Wentzel/Andrews 9–8 (7–0); Tillapaugh/Bolanos (Ca) d. Payne/LeBlanc 9–7; Luciano/Rachanoa (Ca) d. Sanchez /Bararoza 9–7.
COLONIAL FORGE 9, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Singles: Caroline Bignell (CF) d. K. Antonucci 10–3; Corinne Wong (CF) d. J. Guerrero 10–0; Natally Bisco (CF) d. K. Bye 10–3; Isabelle Dshtizad (CF) d. A. Fenton 10–2; Helen Choi (CF) d. A. Henderson 10–4; AniSibel (CF) d. N. Cevallos 10–3.
Doubles: Bignell/Wong (CF) d. Antonucci/Guerrero 10–2; Nisco/Dashtazel (CF) d. Bye/Fenton 10–3; Sibel/Aunnika Stone (CF) d. Henderson/Cevallos 10–0.
BOYS TENNIS
COLONIAL FORGE 8, NORTH STAFFORD 1
Singles: Will Russell (CF) d. Kunal Goenka 10–0; Gabe Gillespie (CF) d. Thomas Scheimann 10–4; Boone Orton (CF) d. Zach Dickinson 10–8; Sam Bryan (CF) d. Garrett Burke 10–2; Jake Porzeinski (CF) d. Aaron Patel 10–1; C.J. Kilgore (CF) d. Eric Martinez 10–4.
Doubles: Russell/Gillespie (CF) d. Goenka/Burke 10–1; Dickinson/Scheiman (NS) d. Bryan/Porzeinski 10–7; Orton/Kilgore (CF) d. Patel/Martinez 10–5.
Monday’s results
GIRLS TENNIS
JAMES RIVER 6,
COLONIAL FORGE 3
Singles: Nikita Jeyasingh (JR) d. Caroline Bignell 8–0; Corinne Wong (CF) d. T. Jeyasingh 8–1; Katie Jobe (JR) d. Natally Bisco 8–2; Lauren Wade (JR) d. Isabelle Dashtizad 8–4; D. Min (JR) d. Aunnika Stone 8–3; Ani Sibel (CF) d. J. Hott 8–6.
Doubles: Jeyasingh/ Jeyasingh (JR) d. Bignell/Wong 8–0; Jobe/Wade (JR) d. Bisco/Dashtizad 8–2; Stone/Sibel (CF) d. Min/Hott 9–7.