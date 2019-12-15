Ricky Goode–Wright finished with a game-high 22 points to lead the James Monroe boys basketball team to a 54–50 victory past George Wythe in the Colonial Forge Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.

Kyle Snider and Joe Hardy both chipped in six points for the Yellow Jackets. Tyler Whitman, Aaron Carter, Christian Young, and DaQuane Brown all added five points each.

James Monroe will travel to George Mason High School on Tuesday.

George Wythe1014161050
James Monroe        15   6   17   16  —   54

George Wythe (2-3): Goodwin 19, Hubbert 17, Bass 6, Stokos 4, Green 2, McWilliams 2, Mansfield 0, Bryant 0, Atkins 0, Coley 0. Totals: 20 1-8 50.

James Monroe (1-1): Ricky Goode-Wright 22, Kyle Snider 6, Joe Hardy 6, Christian Young 5, DaQuane Brown 5, Aaron Carter 5, Tyler Whitman 5, Greg Williams 0, Kevin Concepcion. Totals: 20 3-5 54.

3-pointers: George Wythe 9 (Goodwin 6, Hubbert 3). James Monroe 9 (Goode-Wright 4, Snider 2, Carter, Whitman, Brown).

Friday’s results

GIRLS BASKETBALL

KING GEORGE 33,

CAROLINE 29

Oma Aguolu led all scorers with 17 points, in addition to collecting six steals, during the Foxes’ Battlefield District win over the Cavaliers.

Teammate Gabby Mack had seven points and three steals. Aiyana Ellis contributed five rebounds and four steals.

Avianna Hopewell and Briana Morton totaled nine points apiece for Caroline.

King George visits Hanover on Wednesday.

King George        6   7   8   12  —   33
Caroline4518229

King George (4-0): Oma Aguolu 17, Gabby Mack 7, Briana Ellis 4, Loren Tolliver 3, Lauren McCall 2, Aiyana Ellis 0, Amber McComber 0. Totals: 14 6-11 33.

Caroline (1-4): Avianna Hopewell 9, Briana Morton 9, LaNadia Loving 5, Jordan Copper 4, Tamaya Morton 2. Totals: 8 8-14 29.

3-pointers: King George 1 (Tolliver). Caroline 1 (Hopewell).

WRESTLING

The Mountain View Wildcats placed 2nd at the 21 team Doan Ford Classic located in Ohio.

Elijah White and Stone Summer both placed first. Dalton Arce and George Schmitt both finished 2nd and Joel Garza finished 3rd.

The Cat’s next compete at home in the Stephen Altorfer Memorial Tournament Friday and Saturday.

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments