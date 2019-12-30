Ricky Goode-Wright sank three free throws with 0.2 seconds left in regulation to lift the James Monroe boys basketball team to a 59–56 win over Brooke Point in the third-place game of the JM Holiday Tournament on Monday.

Goode-Wright scored 18 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter as the Yellow Jackets rallied from a nine-point deficit entering the final stanza.

Tyler Whitman added six assists and three steals, while DaQuane Brown and Christian Young grabbed eight and seven rebounds, respectively for JM, which entertains Eastern View on Friday.

Eric Mason had 14 points to lead the Black–Hawks, who visit Stafford on Jan. 6.

Earlier in the day, Colgan outscored Mountain View 100–81 in the tournament’s fifth-place game and Gar-Field defeated King George 67–37 for seventh place.

Brooke Point   16   15   12   13   —   56
James Monroe   916925   —59

Brooke Point (2-7): Christian Taylor 2, Ty Wright 0, Christian Leap 3, Gary Moran 8, Eric Mason 14, Matt Harris 9, Riley Wavada 0, Chase Scroggins 9, Michael Hammond 11. Totals: 16 21-30 56.

James Monroe (4-3): Aaron Carter 23, Ricky Goode-Wright 28, Tyler Whitman 3, Joe Hardy 0, Greg Williams 3, Jack Hardy 2, RJ Turner 0, DaQuane Brown 3, Christian Young 5. Totals: 20 12-16 59.

3-pointers: BP 3 (Harris 2, Leap). JM 7 (Carter 3, Goode-Wright 2, Whitman, Williams).

BOYS BASKETBALL

STAFFORD 63, NELSON COUNTY 49

Jacob Duniver’s 25 points helped the Indians win Monday’s fifth-place game in the Daily Progress Holiday Tournament.

Amari Moorer added 13 points for the Indians (3–3), who lost 63–42 to tournament host Western Albemarle on Friday before beating Liberty-Bealeton 47–37 on Saturday.

Stafford visits Martinsburg (W.Va.) on Saturday.

Staford   17   10   20   16   —   63
Nelson County   891418   —49

Stafford (3–3): Tishawn Ellis 3, Adrian Penn 9, Nick Futrell 2, Jalen Smith 8, Amari Moorer 13, Jacob Duniver 25, Nick Belako 2. Totals: 21 18-24 63.

Nelson County (6–6): Brice WIlson 1, Mason Hughes 3, Houston Carter 17, Jamel Rose 7, George Brown 3, Blayz McGarry 2, Kobe Gray 4, Jaren Purvis 7, Kavin Carter 4. Totals: 16 9–11 49.

3-pointers: Stafford 3 (Duniver 2, Penn); Nelson 6 (Carter 4, Hughes, Rose).

Weekend games

BOYS BASKETBALL

BENEDICTINE TOURNEY

Josh Campbell connected on five 3-pointers and totaled 19 points as Carmel edged Norfolk Academy 56–51 Sunday in its final game at the the Benedictine Capital City Classic on Sunday night. Campbell was named to the all-tournament team.

Earlier, Carmel fell 61–48 to St. Anne’s-Belfield on Friday and 70–49 to Virginia Episcopal Saturday. Campbell had a team-high 16 points Saturday after Elijah Roye led the way with 14 Friday.

CARMEL 56, NORFOLK ACADEMY 51

Norfolk Academy   1510179   —51
Carmel   13   10   13   20   —   56

Norfolk Academy: Locke 6, Moss 4, Praywick 6, P. Alexander 16, H. Alexander 13, Fox 4, Elliot 2. Totals: 16 17-23 51.

Carmel (6-7): Kyle Williams 2, Maurice Vincent 8, Victor Johnson 12, Devawn White 6, Josh Campbell 19, Elijah Roy 6, Jedidiah Danaher 3, Philip Bou Khalil 0, Kenny Blalock 0. Totals: 16 15-22 56.

3-pointers: Norfolk Academy 2 (P. Alexander, H. Alexander). Carmel 7 (Campbell 5, Roy 2, Vincent, Danaher).

VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL 70, CARMEL 49

Carmel   1291216   —49
VES   23   6   20   21   —   70

Carmel (5-7): Josh Campbell 16, Elijah Roye 8, Victor Johnson 8, Devawn White 6, Jedidiah Danaher 5, Kenny Blaylock 4, Maurice Vincent 2, Kyle Williams 0, Nathan Flaherty 0, Philip Bou Khalil 0. Totals: 16 12-16 49.

VES: Vuga 19, Dias 13, Young 11, Andrews 9, Matos 8, Plet 6, Roberts 4. Totals: 25 14-20 70.

3-pointers: Carmel 5 (Campbell 3, Roye 2). VES 6 (Vuga 3, Roberts, Matos, Andrews).

ST. ANNE'S-BELFIELD 61, CARMEL 48

StAB   23   12   13   13   —   61
Carmel   13101114   —48

STAB: Justin Taylor 21, Eli DeLaurier 18, Malachi Poindexter 10, Nick Reese 9, Carter Lang 3. Totals: 23 11-14 61.

Carmel (5-6): Elijah Roye 14, Josh Campbell 11, Victor Johnson 9, Devawn White 7, Maurice Vincent 3, Kyle Williams 2, Jedidiah Danaher 2, Philip Bou Khalil 0. Totals: 16 6-14 48.

3-pointers: STAB 4 (Taylor 4). Carmel 10 (Roye 4, Campbell 3, Johnson 3).

