Ricky Goode-Wright scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half to help James Monroe rally for a 61-60 Battlefield District boys basketball win over visiting Caroline on Friday night.
The Cavaliers had a chance to tie late, but missed the second of two free throws, with JM’s DaQuane Brown grabbing the rebound to seal the win.
Goode-Wright, a junior, eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau on the night as well, while also adding eight rebounds, six assists and five steals for the Yellow Jackets.
Brown finished with nine rebounds and scored six of his eight points in the fourth quarter for JM, which visits Chancellor on Tuesday.
TeJahn Whiting led all scorers with 21 points for Caroline, which entertains Chancellor on Tuesday.
|Caroline
|16
|16
|15
|13
|—
|60
|James Monroe
|9
|15
|20
|18
|—
|61
Caroline (7-6, 2-2): TeJahn Whiting 21, Terrell Poole 0, Marquis Morris 2, Kaylen Taylor 2, Tre Terrell 5, Ryan Golladay 6, Darius Fortune 3, Koby Metz 11. Totals: 21 8-13 60.
James Monroe (7-5, 3-2): Aaron Carter 9, Ricky Goode-Wright 18, Tyler Whitman 9, Joe Hardy 0, Kyle Snider 0, Jack Hardy 7, Christian Hamm 4, Travis Hudson 6, DaQuane Brown 8, Christian Young 0. Totals: FG FTM-FTA Pts.
3-pointers: Caroline 10 (Whiting 3, Dowdy 2, Golladay 2, Metz 2, Fortune). JM 7 (Carter 3, Goode-Wright 2, Whitman).
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIVERBEND 48,
NORTH STAFFORD 46
Andy Castillo tallied 12 points, Jalen Suber had eight of his 11 at the charity stripe, and the Riverbend Bears would make their free throws down the stretch to win a contest over North Stafford that stayed tightly-played for its entire duration.
North Stafford’s Javon Swinton netted a game-high 24 points.
Riverbend travels to Mountain View on Tuesday.
|Riverbend
|11
|9
|13
|15
|—
|48
|North Stafford
|5
|15
|8
|16
|—
|46
Riverbend (4-7, 2-3): Andy Castillo 12, Jalen Suber 11, Nate Sherman 6, Quan Johnson 6, Darrell Coleman 5, Logan Suber 4, Marquees Foster 2, Tajae Moore 2, EJ Wilborne 0, Ben Coker 0. Totals: 13 17-28 48.
North Stafford (6-4, 4-1): Javon Swinton 24, Holt Egan 6, Isaiah Shaw 5, Nashawn Leftridge 4, Shawn Asbury 4, Elisha Brown 2, Hezekiah Brown 1, Cole Maruchi 0, Caleb Vasquez 0, Aiden Pittman 0. Totals: 16 14-22 46.
3-pointers: Riverbend 5 (Sherman 2, Castillo, Coleman, J. Suber). North Stafford 2 (Swinton).
STAFFORD 67,
COLONIAL FORGE 59
Jacob Duniver found his groove on the offensive end to lead all scorers with 26 points and help Stafford notch a gritty win over visiting Colonial Forge.
Jalen Smith had 12 points and Josh Wallace added 10. Trevor Franklin’s 18 points paced Colonial Forge.
Stafford hosts Massaponax on Tuesday.
|Colonial Forge
|16
|20
|11
|12
|—
|59
|Stafford
|19
|15
|17
|16
|—
|67
Colonial Forge (6-8, 2-4): Trevor Franklin 18, Martin Kawa 13, Elijah Sarratt 10, Josiah Jones 8, Watavien Favors 5, RaShaan Reed Jr. 4, Ashton Schoolfield 2. Totals: 26 2-4 59.
Stafford (6-5, 3-2): Jacob Duviner 26, Jalen Smith 12, Josh Wallace 10, Donovan Arnason 8, Amari Moorer 8, Tishawn Ellis 3. Totals: 25 12-19 67.
3-pointers: Colonial Forge 5 (Sarratt 2, Kawa, Franklin, Favors). Stafford 5 (Duniver 3, Arnason 2).
COLONIAL BEACH 61,
NORTHUMBERLAND 39
Tavares Lucas impressed with an overall line of 13 points, seven assists and eight steals as Colonial Beach topped Northumberland in Northern Neck District play.
Corvion Davis’ 21 points led all scorers and Trey Pietras added 10.
Markeen Walker had 11 for Northumberland.
The Drifters next host Rappahannock on Friday.
|Northumberland
|4
|8
|11
|16
|—
|39
|Colonial Beach
|10
|14
|18
|19
|—
|61
Northumberland: Markeem Walker 11, Jeremiah Toulson 8, Qua’Shaw Williams 5, Dionta Kelly 4, Levar Churchill 4, Chase Fisher 3, Austin West 2, Malik Carter 2, Jerius Morris 0. Totals: 16 4-8 39.
Colonial Beach (11-4, 2-1): Corvion Davis 21, Tavares Lucas 13, Trey Pietras 10, Seth Jewell 5, MJ Virgil 4, Jace Jett 4, Charles Pietras 2, Shaun Johnson 2, Calan Brewster 0, Tyson Lasse 2. Totals: 26 7-11 61.
3-pointers: Northumberland 3 (Williams, Fisher, Walker). Colonial Beach 2 (Jewell, T. Pietras).
CHANCELLOR 88,
KING GEORGE 51
Vincent Lewis’s game-high of 18 points dictated a Chancellor offense that saw much balanced scoring during the Chargers’ dominant victory over King George.
AJ Coghill had 11 points, Shanne Batten added 10, and five other Chargers notched at least six points or better.
Kyle Reviello posted 15 points on King George’s end.
Chancellor brings James Monroe to their home floor on Tuesday.
|Chancellor
|18
|23
|23
|24
|—
|88
|King George
|18
|8
|12
|13
|—
|51
Chancellor (6-4, 3-0): Vincent Lewis 18, AJ Coghill 11, Shane Batten 10, Anthony Melvin 9, Breydon Williams 9, Isaiah Coleman 8, Ziggy Carter 7, Matt Mesick 6, Dajuan Johnson 4, Jamari Fleming 2, Jaden Voyd 2, Jason Jackson 0. Totals: 39 5-11 88.
King George (0-11, 0-4): Kyle Reviello 15, Von Whiting 12, Nehemiah Frye 10, Joseph Billingsley 6, Ty McDowney 5, Connor Gray 3, Omar Cintron 0, Shuma Gresham 0, Mitchell Freitag 0. Totals: 19 8-17 51.
3-pointers: Chancellor 5 (Lewis 2, Williams 2, Melvin). King George 5 (McDowney, Whiting, Reviello, Gray, Frye).
COURTLAND 89,
EASTERN VIEW 59
Courtland continued its winning ways with a seventh consecutive win on Friday night.
Zane Fox was the game’s high scorer with 21 points, while Xander Alston added 18, including five 3-pointers. Khai Seargeant posted 17 points of his own for the Cougars.
The Cyclones were led by Taharka Siaca Bey’s 19 points.
|Eastern View
|12
|16
|21
|9
|—
|59
|Courtland
|21
|19
|26
|23
|—
|89
Eastern View: Raq Lawson 5, Blake Leake 12, D’Aze Hunter 6, Corey Long 0, Bryan Maxie 2, Dylan White 0, Ron Ward 3, Meme Melvin 0, Rickey Butler 9, Raymond Siaca Bey 0, James Suter 0, Taharka Siaca Bey 19. Totals: 20 9-15 59.
Courtland (13-1): Xander Alston 18, Robert Harvey 2, Brandon Hilliard 7, Khai Seargeant 17, Raul Gil 2, Kristion Plummer 4, Darren Green 9, Zane Fox 21, Corey John 7, Brandon Howard 2, Michael Salvary 0. Totals: 34 10-14 89.
3-pointers: Eastern View 10 (Leake 3, T. Siaca Bey 2, Lawson, Hunter, Ward, Butler, Suter). Courtland 11 (Alston 5, Fox 3, Hilliard, Seargeant, Plummer).
ORANGE 74,
SPOTSYLVANIA 44
Sihle Mthethwa scored 21 points to lead all scorers in Orange’s nondistrict win.
Charles Coogler totaled 10 points to lead visiting Spotsylvania, which visits Eastern View on Tuesday.
|Spotsylvania
|6
|15
|11
|12
|—
|44
|Orange
|16
|28
|20
|10
|—
|74
Spotsylvania (0-13): Nathan Widener 5, Charles Coogler 10, Trent Reid 6, Jake Taylor 4, Evan Bowles 4, Chase Greene 0, Josiah Patterson 3, DeAnthony Pendleton 5, Darien Walker 0, Mathias Barnwell 5, Joel Byrd 2. Totals: 17 8-10 44.
Orange: Sihle Mthethwa 21, Destin Bray 12, Chance Williams 8, JJ MacDonald 11, Jireek Washington 6, Donald Brooks 0, Westly Nixon 2, Luca Lucidi 2, Kyle Adams 8, Raequan Dade 4, Noah Carey 0. Totals: 29 6-12 74.
FRED. CHRISTIAN 56,
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 37
Caleb DeVeau connected on three 3-pointers and scored 19 points to fuel the third straight win for Fredericksburg Christian.
The supporting cast of Blake Johnson and Elijah Lambros combined for 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Eagles. Joshua Hill dished out five assists.
Fredericksburg Christian travels to Wakefield on Friday.
|Fred. Christian
|14
|7
|15
|20
|—
|56
|Trinity Christian
|13
|4
|7
|13
|—
|37
Fred. Christian (6-7, 2-3): John Varlas 3, Caleb DeVeau 19, Elijah Lambros 9, Tyler Madison 0, Joshua Hill 6, Blake Johnson 10, Nick Miller 4, Luke Chilton 0, Tyson Jones 5. Totals: 20 10-19 56.
Trinity Christian: Chung 2, Chun 6, Bailey 9, Mulcahy 13, Garver 7. Totals: 13 8-14 37.
3-pointers: Fred. Christian 6 (DeVeau 3, Varlas, Lambros, Hill). Trinity Christian 3 (Mulcahy 3).
MIDDLEBURG 59,
CARMEL 57
Carmel took a lead into the fourth quarter, but was unable to hold off Middleburg Academy.
Elijah Roye scored 14 points to pace the Wildcats, who host Christ Chapel on Tuesday.
|Carmel
|22
|3
|25
|7
|—
|57
|Middleburg
|19
|12
|15
|13
|—
|59
Carmel (7-9): Kyle Williams 8, Maurice Vincent 2, Devawn White 7, Joshua Campbell 11, Elijah Roye 14, Malakai Whittaker 15. Totals: 20 6-9 57.
Middleburg (12-3): Jaden House 21, Cavan Reilly 10, Isaiah Folkes 20, Kwaku Agyapong 4, Terique Brown 2, Xzavier Long 2. Totals: 24 9-12 59.
3-pointers: Carmel 11 (Roye 4, Campbell 3, Williams 2, Whitaker 2). Middleburg 5 (House 3, Reilly, Folkes).
Thursday’s result
HIGHLAND 73,
CARMEL 52
Joshua Campbell led the Wildcats with 13 points.
|Carmel
|13
|8
|8
|23
|—
|52
|Highland
|17
|21
|21
|14
|—
|73
Carmel (7-8): Kyle Wiliams 12, Maurice Vincent 11, Devawn White 6, Joshua Campbell 13, Elijah Roye 2, Jedidiah Danaher 0, Philip Bou khalil 0, Malakai Whittaker 8, Nathan Flaherty 0, Kenny Blalock 0. Totals: 19 7-10 52.
Highland: Angelo Brizzo 21, Austin Lester 2, Roman Barshow 4, Zion Hanberry 7, Sam Wells 1, Caleb Furr 11, Ed Wagner 8, Ysef Salih 19. Totals: 24 19-23 73.FG FTM-FTA Pts.
3-pointers: Carmel 7 (Williams 2, White 2, Campbell 2, Vincent). Highland 6 (Furr 3, Brizzo 2, Hanberry).
