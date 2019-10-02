Mya Green’s 30 assists, 14 digs, and four aces led Massaponax to a 25–15, 16–25, 25–14, 25–12 Commonwealth District volleyball victory over Brooke Point Tuesday night.
Makayla Wonpat added 13 assists, 16 digs and six kills. Caroline Thomas and Regan Shanahan each had five kills for the Panthers, who host Riverbend Thursday.
Tuesday’s games
FIELD HOCKEY
COURTLAND 6, CAROLINE 0
Chloe Davis scored three times and Markhiah Coleman had a goal and two assists in the Cougars’ Battlefield District victory.
Caroline Slick added a goal and an assist, and Addy Lowman also scored for Courtland, which visits district rival Chancellor Thursday. Madison Shea and Ellie Holt had assists.
