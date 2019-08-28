Mackenzie Green had 15 kills and Mya Green supplied 23 assists to help visiting Massaponax rally for a 25-22, 21-25, 19-25, 25-17, 15-11 nondistrict volleyball win at Albemarle on Wednesday night.
Kimberly Dishman amassed 23 digs for the Panthers (2-0), who travel to Richmond this weekend to participate in the Virginia Volleyball Showcase.
VOLLEYBALL
NORTH STAFFORD 3, STONE BRIDGE 1
Victoria Barrett racked up 23 kills, 12 digs, and seven aces in North Stafford’s victory over Stonebridge (25-22, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20).
Alayna Woodall also had 12 digs. Aubrey Lynch and Izebelle Allen recorded 17 and 15 assists, respectively. Xianna Dickson had five kills for the Wolverines.
COLONIAL BEACH 3, KING & QUEEN 0
Juniors Taylor Moss and Eva Reid each had four aces in Colonial Beach’s home victory over King & Queen (25-10, 25-16, 25-13).
Moss also tallied 14 sets, four assists, three digs, and two blocks. Freshman setter Justice Richardson recorded six sets and two aces.
The Drifters (1-1) travel to Charles City on Thursday.
COLGAN 3, COLONIAL FORGE 0
Baylie Ostvig had nine kills and Haley Ann Smalls added eight kills, but visiting Colonial Forge fell to Colgan 25-15, 25-22, 25-21 in nondistrict action.
Ostvig (nine), Loren Bell (eight) and Lauren Hyman (seven) added to the Eagles’ dig total.
Colonial Forge participates in the Virginia Volleyball Showcase in Richmond this weekend.
GOLF
SPOTSYLVANIA 194, KING GEORGE 194
Rachel Detore shot a 42 to win medalist honors, but Spotsylvania and King George finished up all square in a Battlefield District match played at Meadows Farms Golf Course’s Island Nine.
Spotsylvania (194): Rachel Detore 42, Troy Moskowitz 49, Bryce Daltan 50, Jack DiFillippo 53.
King George (194): Ryan Tonetti 44, Brett Caputo 45, Dylon Jones 48, Luke Mills 57.