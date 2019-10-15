Mya Green had 45 assists and 14 digs, and sister Mackenzie Green totaled 27 kills and 17 digs to help Massaponax earn a 25-22, 21-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-13 Commonwealth District volleyball win at North Stafford on Tuesday night.
Imani Lewis added 11 kills and five blocks, Makayla Wompat 11 dimes, nine digs and eight kills, and Kimberly Dishman 17 digs for the Panthers (12-3, 9-3), who visit Courtland on Thrusday.
Victoria Barrett led the Wolverines with 28 kills, 25 digs and five aces, while Aubrey Lynch added 26 assists and two aces, and Izabelle Allen 22 assists and two aces.
Other leaders for North Stafford included Sydney Hart (eight kills), Gabby Figueroa (12 kills, five blocks), Alayna Woodall (15 digs) and Xianna Dixon (five kills, two blocks).
VOLLEYBALL
SPOTSYLVANIA 3,
JAMES MONROE 0
Allison Newton’s 13 kills, 22 digs and seven aces helped pave the way in Spotsylvania’s shutout Battlefield District win over James Monroe (25-19, 25-12, 25-14).
Courtney Barnes-Hunter added 19 assists and six aces, while Karley Jarvis notched eight kills.
For James Monroe, Shannon Teri had two kills and one dig. Staci Tate contributed 10 digs and eight assists. Virginia Howard totaled 14 digs, two kills, and three aces.
The Knights (12-8, 4-5) visit Caroline on Thursday.
BROOKE POINT 3,
RIVERBEND 2
Sophia Kaiser enjoyed a stellar performance of 22 digs, 16 kills, 16 assists and four aces to lead the Black-Hawks in five sets, 19-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21, 15-12, during Commonwealth District play.
Jadyn Brown finished with 14 kills, 10 digs and 14 assists. Delis Manning netted six kills and Tayianna Terrell had four blocks.
Brooke Point (3-11) goes back on the road today for a matchup at Potomac.
CHANCELLOR 3,
CAROLINE 0
Nine kills from Ann Anderson gave the Chargers’ offense a spark as they went on to defeat Caroline in three sets (25-9, 25-20, 25-22).
Melody Washington collected 17 assists for Chancellor and Rachel Margelos had 11 digs.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3,
STAFFORD 2
In a hard-fought five-set match, Mountain View would go on to best Stafford, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 16-14, and hold the edge of possibly earning a spot in the Commonwealth District tournament.
Nella Bayard led the Wildcats with 12 kills. Jianna Bautch and Lauren Nelson each posted 10 kills. Isa Diaz had 38 kills and 16 digs. Nalani McBride tallied six kills, 24 dimes and 41 Digs.
Addie Harding had 15 digs for Stafford and Taylor Hunt added 13 of her own. Rachel Unruh gained 21 assists.
Mountain View now stands at 12-12 overall (6-5).
NORTHUMBERLAND 3, COLONIAL BEACH 0
Northumberland took home a 25-23, 25-13, 25-13 Northern Neck District win at Colonial Beach.
Jordan Allison (assist, kills), Taylor Moss (ace, two assists) and Anna O’Sullivan (four blocks, kill) led the Drifters (7-8), who visit Rappahannock on Thursday.
FIELD HOCKEY
RIVERBEND 2,
BROOKE POINT 1
Jaden Moon and Elli Helbling controlled the Bears’ scoring output with a goal apiece to give Riverbend another Commonwealth District win.
Moon and Kaylee Sullivan both added an assist.
Jade Buckles scored the lone goal for Brooke Point.
Riverbend (5-9, 3-8) will bring North Stafford to town on Thursday for its Senior Night.
MASSAPONAX 4,
NORTH STAFFORD 0
Massaponax scored two goals in the first half and another two in the second to end its regular season with a win over North Stafford.
Emily Catlett and Mollie McGann both scored one goal apiece, being assisted by Natalie LaFleur and Kristina Venzen, respectively. Tristen Craig and Taryn Saunders each contributed a goal, assisted by the other.
North Stafford goalie Amy Duenas finished with 14 saves.
CHANCELLOR 8,
CAROLINE 0
Ashlee Coleman exploded for three goals, all of which were the first of her varsity career, to give the Chargers a big additional spark in their Battlefield District victory.
Emma Bernard chipped in two goals and two assists. Kylee Tuebner, Kaitlyn Bergemann and Ella Newman all added one goal each, while Kaitlyn Bestick racked up three assists.
Chancellor (11-2) will have an important test on Thursday when they host Eastern View.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.