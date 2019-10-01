Winny Hall scored two goals and assisted once in a competitive Battlefield District field hockey outing, which saw James Monroe end up victorious, 4-3, over Chancellor on Tuesday.
Sarah Rigual and Grace Maynard each scored a goal for the Yellow Jackets. Ginny Beringer had two assists and Maddie Tierney assisted on one goal. Goalkeeper Sam Black saved four goals.
On Chancellor’s side, Kaitlyn Bestick finished with two goals and Ella Newman had one. Tina Noor and Kylie Tubner each assisted a goal. Chancellor goalie Regan Bestick completed six saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
MASSAPONAX 4,
BROOKE POINT 0
The Panthers scored two goals in each half—one apiece coming from Mollie McGann, Grace Pietro, Tristen Craig and Kaitlyn Venzen—to defeat Brooke Point in a Commonwealth District shutout.
Taryn Saunders had two assists, with Emily Catlett and Natalite LaFleur notching one each. Seniors Craig, Makenzie Goodman and goalkeeper Nino Otto set the tone defensively.
Brooke Point goalkeeper Fayth Julius finished with eight solid saves.
COLONIAL FORGE 4,
RIVERBEND 0
Aaryn Boatwright put in two of the Eagles’ goals to lead the way in a team shutout win over Riverbend in Commonwealth District action.
Kelly McCugh and Allison Alznauer also contributed on the scoring end with a goal apiece.
Boatwright, Alznauer, Makkenzie Shields and Mary Ellen Schuster all had assists. Goalkeeper Jaedia Rodgers was solid in front of the cage for the Eagles behind strong defensive efforts from Julia Salinas, Kylee Fields and Schyler Trail, with Charlotte Vazquez and Alison Alznauer controlling the middle.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Madi Hyatt and Gracie Wilkerson each scored twice to help Mountain View cruise to a Commonwealth District win.
Michelle Snow and Mackenzie Proffitt also scored for the Wildcats.
FRED. ACADEMY 7,
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 0
Sheridan Simes tallied three goals and Annika Luce two to help Fredericksburg Academy secure a win.
Grace Norair and Kylie Amberger also scored, while Amberger and her sister Hope supplied two assists each for the Flacons (8-1).
Nina Zarin also garnered an assist for Fredericksburg Academy, which hosts John Paul the Great on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
NORTH STAFFORD 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1
Victoria Barrett had 27 kills, nine digs and three aces, and Alayna Woodall chipped in 10 digs to help North Stafford get a 25-20, 18-25, 25-14, 25-14 Commonwealth District home win.
Izebelle Allen and Aubrey Lynch (three aces) combined for 36 assists, while Ashely Blackwell (two kills, two blocks) and Alonna McCummings (one kill, two blocks) also contributed for the Wolverines.
Statistical leaders for Mountain View included Nella Bayard with 11 kills, Nalani McBride with 16 digs and 20 dimes, and Cristina Diaz with 24 assists.
CHANCELLOR 3,
JAMES MONROE 0
Abby Cook and Sierra Patterson led the Chargers’ offensive attack with nine and six kills, respectively, as Chancellor swept James Monroe 25-14, 25-18, 25-14 in Battlfield District play.
Olivia Byram added four aces and Melody Washington notched 24 assists.
For James Monroe, Virginia Howard posted two kills, five blocks, and 13 digs. Staci Tate had nine assists, while Mary Towesley finished with seven kills and two blocks. Alyssa Johnson chipped in 10 digs.
Chancellor sits at 7-5 overall (5-0 district) and returns to its home court on Thursday for a Battlefield District matchup against Courtland.
RAPPAHANNOCK 3,
COLONIAL BEACH 1
Justice Richardson contributed two assists, two blocks, one ace and one dig for Colonial Beach, but the Drifters dropped a Northern Neck District match in four sets to Rappahannock 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 25-4.
Cynari Davis put up six kills and six blocks, and Madison Scherer served 16 points with two aces and one dig for Colonial Beach (5-6), which entertains Essex on Thursday.
COLONIAL FORGE 3,
RIVERBEND 0
Joselyn Jones tallied 10 of the Eagles’ 31 team kills, with Baylie Ostvig and Lauren Bell both getting six each of their own, as Colonial Forge took down Commonwealth District rival Riverbend in three sets, 25-9, 25-20, 25-14.
Paityn Walker had a line of 29 assists, six digs and four aces. Jones also chipped in two blocks for the Eagles (18-4, 8-1).
Colonial Forge entertains Mountain View on Thursday.
COURTLAND 3,
CAROLINE 0
Bella Caudill’s seven kills and Olivia Haynes’ six paced the Cougars’ offense en route to their 25-16, 25-6, 25-19 Battlefield District win over Caroline.
Eden Harvey added 13 digs for Courtland, which travels to Chancellor on Thursday, with both teams still undefeated in district play.
MASSAPONAX 3,
BROOKE POINT 1
Sophia Kaiser had a good offensive showing with 12 kills and 10 digs, but her Brooke Point Black-Hawks would suffer a Commonwealth District defeat to Massaponax in four sets, 25-15, 16-26, 25-14, 25-12.
Jadyn Brown had 17 assists and 13 digs. Delise Manning chipped in three blocks and Tay Terrell added three aces for Brooke Point (0-9).
The Black–Hawks host Liberty on Thursday.
SPOTSYLVANIA 3,
EASTERN VIEW 0
Hailey Stowe and Allison Newton each totaled eight kills to help homestanding Spotsylvania get a 25-12, 25-22, 25-17 Battlefield District win.
Hannah Dildine six aces, Courtney Barnes-Hunter had 16 assists and Paige Dildine 40 digs for the Knights (10-5, 3-2), who visit King George on Thursday.
