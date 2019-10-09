Senior Katie Hinegardner tallied the first three goals of her career to help Chancellor cruise to a 12-0 senior day win over visiting Spotsylvania in Battlefield District field hockey action Wednesday.
Fellow senior Emma Bernard had five goal and two assists in the first half, while classmates Kylee Tuebner notched two goals and two assists, and Ryleigh O’Neil added an assist for the Chargers (10-2, 7-1).
Kaitlyn Bestick (two goals, one assist) and Erin Dameron (one assist) also got on the scoresheet for Chancellor, which visits Caroline on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
FRED. ACADEMY 7, VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL 0
Grace Norair had three goals and one assists, and Izzy Larimore supplied two goals and three helpers in visiting Fredericksburg Academy’s win.
Norair’s goals and the assists from Larimore came as the pair connected on three corners.
Hope Amberger added a goal and two assists, Sheridan Simes a goal, and Kylie Amberger an assist for the Falcons.
CROSS COUNTRY
TRI-MEET AT PRATT PARK
King George’s Ellie Veazey won the girls individual race, but host James Monroe won the team event with 26 points, ahead of King George (35) and Caroline (76).
The result was flipped in the boys event with Aidan Ridderhof taking individual top honors for the Yellow Jackets, while the Foxes (21) captured the team event ahead of JM (47) and the Cavaliers (60).
Girls results: 1. Ellie Veazey (KG) 21:50; 2. Ana Heller (JM) 21:52; 3. Kayla Brown (KG) 22:00; 4. McLaren Reed (JM) 22:09; 5. Isabel Whitman (JM) 22:22; 12. Danica Sale (Ca) 23:57.
Boys results: 1. Aidan Ridderhof (JM) 17:00; 2. Alex Dachos (KG) 17:23; 3. M. Rose (KG) 17:33; 4. A. Dale (KG) 18:07; 5. B. Wingeart (KG) 18:11; 8. D. Hill (Ca) 18:38.
VOLLEYBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, CHANCELLOR 0
Nella Bayard’s 15 kills carried the Wildcats to a 25-15, 28-26, 25-23 sweep of the Chargers in nondistrict action.
Jianna Bautch had a solid all-around match, tallying nine kills, five dimes and six digs, while her teamates Nalani Bridge and Callie Knight combined for 17 dimes and 16 digs in the win.
Mountain View (11-11) will be back on the court Tuesday at Stafford, while Chancellor (7-7) will play at Spotsylvania on Thursday night.
