Jaylen Alexander rushed for three first-half touchdowns and caught one of Walker Johnson’s three second-half scoring passes as Orange cruised to a 50–7 Jefferson District football win on Friday night.
Alexander finished with 216 yards rushing, while Johnson passed for 168 yard for the Hornets (3–5, 3–1), who have a bye next week.
|Monticello
|0
|0
|7
|0
|—
|7
|Orange
|14
|16
|13
|7
|—
|50
First Quarter
Or—Jaylen Alexander 65-yard run (kick failed).
Or—Jaylen Alexander 24-yard run (Noah Carey run).
Second Quarter
Or—Jaylen Alexander 49-yard run (Sihle Mthethwa run).
Or—Paul Poirer 16-yard run (Walker Johnson pass from Sihle Mthethwa).
Third Quarter
Mo—Tony Frazier 37-yard pass to Malachi Fields (Jack Culbreath kick).
Or—Jaylen Alexander 40-yard pass from Walker Johnson (Kyle Taylor kick).
Or—Sihle Mthethwa 45-yard pass from Walker Johnson (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
Or—Jireek Washington 45-yard pass from Walker Johnson (Kyle Taylor kick).
|Mo
|Or
|First Downs
|12
|21
|Rushes-yards
|21-53
|34-290
|Passing yards
|148
|189
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-29-2
|11-15-0
|Punts-Avg.
|4-29.5
|1-30.0
|Penalties-yards
|10-90
|10-100
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Monticello—Malachi Fields 9-54; Chase Hummel 4-10; Selorm Kartey 3-(-2); Mitchell Gunnerson 5-(-9). Orange—Jaylen Alexander 17-216, 3TD; Paul Poirer 10-52, TD; Caelan Reinhold 1-10; Noah Carey 1-8; Douglas Newsome 1-7; Darkarius Greene 1-5; Sihle Mthethwa 1-(-1); Walker Johnson 2-(-7).
PASSING: Monticello—Malachi Fields 7-23-1, 122 yards, TD; Chase Hummel 2-6-1, 26 yards. Orange—Walker Johnson 10-12-0, 168 yards, 3TD; Sihle Mthethwa 1-3-0, 21 yards.
RECEIVING: Monticello—Tony Frazier 2-44, TD; Chase Hummel 1-33; Philip Estes 2-26; Malachi Fields 2-26; Jason Armstrong 2-19. Orange—Sihle Mthethwa 3-57, TD; Jireek Washington 4-50, TD; Douglas Newsome 3-42; Jaylen Alexander 1-40, TD.
FOOTBALL
THOMAS JEFFERSON 21, CAROLINE 0
Jonathan Chapman rushed for 167 yards for Caroline, but the Thomas Jefferson kept the host off the scoreboard to take home a nondistrict win.
Caroline (1–6, 1–2) host Spotsylvania next Friday.
|T. Jefferson
|7
|0
|14
|0
|—
|21
|Caroline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|TJ
|Ca
|First Downs
|12
|12
|Rushes-yards
|23-88
|50-210
|Passing yards
|126
|0
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-14-0
|0-1-0
|Punts-Avg.
|3-30.0
|3-40.0
|Fumbles-lost
|x-0
|x-1
|Penalties-yards
|2-7
|10-59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Caroline—Jonathan Chapman 32-167; Sean Brannigan 12-39; JaQuan Clark 2-5; Dominique Washington 5-(-1).
PASSING: Caroline—Team 0-1-0.
RECEIVING: Caroline—none.
ESSEX 32,
COLONIAL BEACH 12
Corvion Davis threw two touchdown passed for Colonial Beach, but visiting Essex pulled away for a Northern Neck win.
The Drifters (3–4, 1–1) host Northumberland next Friday.
|Essex
|0
|8
|8
|16
|—
|32
|Colonial Beach
|6
|0
|0
|6
|—
|12
First Quarter
CB—Randall Annino 19-yard pass from Corvion Davis (kick failed).
Second Quarter
Es—Holmes 14-yard fumble return (Day run).
Third Quarter
Es—Safety, center snapped ball out of end zone.
Fourth Quarter
Es—Banks 21-yard pass from Ashlock (pass failed).
Es—Hammond 2-yard run (Day run).
CB—Randall Annino 21-yard pass from Corvion Davis (pass failed).
Es—Day 49-yard run (Hammond run).
|ES
|CB
|First Downs
|17
|8
|Rushes-yards
|37-247
|35-45
|Passing yards
|148
|116
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-17-1
|5-14-0
|Punts-Avg.
|3-31
|4-33
|Fumbles-lost
|4-2
|2-2
|Penalties-yards
|13-116
|4-33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Essex—Day 7-92, TD; Ashlock 13-79; Hammond 10-79, TD; Banks 6-30; Team 1-(-1). Colonial Beach—trey Allison 16-32; Zahkye Grehsem 2-13; Corvion Davis 10-7; Randall Annino 6-(-6); Team 1-(-1).
PASSING: Essex—Ashlock 9-17-1, 148 yards, TD. Colonial Beach—Corvion Davis 5-14-0, 116 yards, 2TD.
RECEIVING: Essex—Day 6-110; Martin 2-17; Banks 1-21, TD. Colonial Beach—Randall Annino 4-80, 2TD; Zahkye Greshem 1-36.
WASHINGTON & LEE 58,
NORTHUMBERLAND 19
LJ Kelly Jr. and Craig Shepherd accounted for two rushing touchdowns each to lead the way in Washington & Lee’s dominant Northern Neck District win over visiting Northumberland.
Kelly finished with 158 rushing yards on nine carries for the Ealges (5-2, 2-0). Christian Mountjoy totaled 102 yards of his own, including a touchdown. DeWayne Reynolds, Kindrick Smith, and Jawun Tolson all rushed in a touchdown apiece.
For Northumberland, Mason Adams threw for 155 yards and Dionte Kelly hauled in a touchdown and 98 yards receiving.
|North.
|13
|6
|0
|0
|—
|19
|W&L
|26
|12
|20
|0
|—
|58
First Quarter
W&L—LJ Kelly 16-yard run (kick failed).
W&L—Craig Shepherd 87-yard punt return (DeWayne Reynolds kick).
No—LeVar Churchill 1-yard pass from Mason Adams (Harry Lee kick).
W&L—Christian Mountjoy 44-yard run (run failed).
No—Cameron Seldon 1-yard pass from Adams (kick failed).
W&L—LJ Kelly 7-yard run (Reynolds kick).
Second Quarter
W&L—Kindrick Smith 25-yard run (kick failed).
W&L—Shepherd 4-yard run (kick failed).
No—Dionte Kelly 37-yard pass from Adams (kick failed).
Third Quarter
W&L—Shepherd 4-yard run (Reynolds kick).
W&L—Jawun Tolson 1-yard run (Reynolds kick).
W&L—Reynolds 6-yard run (kick failed).
|No
|W&L
|First Downs
|8
|18
|Rushes-yards
|38-91
|37-444
|Passing yards
|155
|0
|Comp-Att-Int
|4-14-1
|0-3-0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|8-62
|5-32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Northumberland—Mason Adams 9-24; Dionte Kelly 6-21; Derrick Smith 2-17; LeVar Churchill 7-10, 2TD; Kevin Edwards 7-8; Ledgend Noel 2-7; Ty’Heem Redmond 1-4; Antione Mills 3-0. W&L—LJ Kelly 9-158, 2TD; Christian Mountjoy 4-102, TD; Craig Shepherd 8-95, 2 TDs; DeWayne Reynolds 4-40, TD; Kindrick Smith 1-25, TD; Jawun Tolson 5-19, TD; Paul Quinn IV 2-12; Elijah Upson 1-0.
PASSING: Northumberland—Adams 4-14-0, 155 yards, 1 INT. W&L—Mountjoy 0-3-0.
RECEIVING: Northumberland—Kelly 2-98, TD; Cameron Seldon 1-50; Antione Mills 1-7.
FIELD HOCKEY
FCS 7, HIGHLAND 3
Grayson Scott had five goals and two assists in Fredericksburg Christian’s victory. Savannah Waite and Alaina Webb also scored for the Eagles, and Flora had two assists.
