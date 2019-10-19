Jaylen Alexander rushed for three first-half touchdowns and caught one of Walker Johnson’s three second-half scoring passes as Orange cruised to a 50–7 Jefferson District football win on Friday night.

Alexander finished with 216 yards rushing, while Johnson passed for 168 yard for the Hornets (3–5, 3–1), who have a bye next week.

Monticello        0   0   7   0   —   7
Orange1416137  —50

First Quarter

Or—Jaylen Alexander 65-yard run (kick failed).

Or—Jaylen Alexander 24-yard run (Noah Carey run).

Second Quarter

Or—Jaylen Alexander 49-yard run (Sihle Mthethwa run).

Or—Paul Poirer 16-yard run (Walker Johnson pass from Sihle Mthethwa).

Third Quarter

Mo—Tony Frazier 37-yard pass to Malachi Fields (Jack Culbreath kick).

Or—Jaylen Alexander 40-yard pass from Walker Johnson (Kyle Taylor kick).

Or—Sihle Mthethwa 45-yard pass from Walker Johnson (kick failed).

Fourth Quarter

Or—Jireek Washington 45-yard pass from Walker Johnson (Kyle Taylor kick).

 MoOr
First Downs1221
Rushes-yards21-5334-290
Passing yards148189
Comp-Att-Int9-29-211-15-0
Punts-Avg.4-29.51-30.0
Penalties-yards     10-9010-100

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Monticello—Malachi Fields 9-54; Chase Hummel 4-10; Selorm Kartey 3-(-2); Mitchell Gunnerson 5-(-9). Orange—Jaylen Alexander 17-216, 3TD; Paul Poirer 10-52, TD; Caelan Reinhold 1-10; Noah Carey 1-8; Douglas Newsome 1-7; Darkarius Greene 1-5; Sihle Mthethwa 1-(-1); Walker Johnson 2-(-7).

PASSING: Monticello—Malachi Fields 7-23-1, 122 yards, TD; Chase Hummel 2-6-1, 26 yards. Orange—Walker Johnson 10-12-0, 168 yards, 3TD; Sihle Mthethwa 1-3-0, 21 yards.

RECEIVING: Monticello—Tony Frazier 2-44, TD; Chase Hummel 1-33; Philip Estes 2-26; Malachi Fields 2-26; Jason Armstrong 2-19. Orange—Sihle Mthethwa 3-57, TD; Jireek Washington 4-50, TD; Douglas Newsome 3-42; Jaylen Alexander 1-40, TD.

FOOTBALL

THOMAS JEFFERSON 21, CAROLINE 0

Jonathan Chapman rushed for 167 yards for Caroline, but the Thomas Jefferson kept the host off the scoreboard to take home a nondistrict win.

Caroline (1–6, 1–2) host Spotsylvania next Friday.

T. Jefferson        7   0   14   0  —   21
Caroline0000 —0
 TJCa
First Downs1212
Rushes-yards23-8850-210
Passing yards1260
Comp-Att-Int11-14-00-1-0
Punts-Avg.3-30.03-40.0
Fumbles-lostx-0x-1
Penalties-yards     2-710-59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Caroline—Jonathan Chapman 32-167; Sean Brannigan 12-39; JaQuan Clark 2-5; Dominique Washington 5-(-1).

PASSING: Caroline—Team 0-1-0.

RECEIVING: Caroline—none.

ESSEX 32,

COLONIAL BEACH 12

Corvion Davis threw two touchdown passed for Colonial Beach, but visiting Essex pulled away for a Northern Neck win.

The Drifters (3–4, 1–1) host Northumberland next Friday.

Essex0881632
Colonial Beach        6   0   0   6  —   12

First Quarter

CB—Randall Annino 19-yard pass from Corvion Davis (kick failed).

Second Quarter

Es—Holmes 14-yard fumble return (Day run).

Third Quarter

Es—Safety, center snapped ball out of end zone.

Fourth Quarter

Es—Banks 21-yard pass from Ashlock (pass failed).

Es—Hammond 2-yard run (Day run).

CB—Randall Annino 21-yard pass from Corvion Davis (pass failed).

Es—Day 49-yard run (Hammond run).

 ESCB
First Downs178
Rushes-yards37-24735-45
Passing yards148116
Comp-Att-Int9-17-15-14-0
Punts-Avg.3-314-33
Fumbles-lost4-22-2
Penalties-yards     13-1164-33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Essex—Day 7-92, TD; Ashlock 13-79; Hammond 10-79, TD; Banks 6-30; Team 1-(-1). Colonial Beach—trey Allison 16-32; Zahkye Grehsem 2-13; Corvion Davis 10-7; Randall Annino 6-(-6); Team 1-(-1).

PASSING: Essex—Ashlock 9-17-1, 148 yards, TD. Colonial Beach—Corvion Davis 5-14-0, 116 yards, 2TD.

RECEIVING: Essex—Day 6-110; Martin 2-17; Banks 1-21, TD. Colonial Beach—Randall Annino 4-80, 2TD; Zahkye Greshem 1-36.

WASHINGTON & LEE 58,

NORTHUMBERLAND 19

LJ Kelly Jr. and Craig Shepherd accounted for two rushing touchdowns each to lead the way in Washington & Lee’s dominant Northern Neck District win over visiting Northumberland.

Kelly finished with 158 rushing yards on nine carries for the Ealges (5-2, 2-0). Christian Mountjoy totaled 102 yards of his own, including a touchdown. DeWayne Reynolds, Kindrick Smith, and Jawun Tolson all rushed in a touchdown apiece.

For Northumberland, Mason Adams threw for 155 yards and Dionte Kelly hauled in a touchdown and 98 yards receiving.

North.        13   6   0   0  —   19
W&L261220058

First Quarter

W&L—LJ Kelly 16-yard run (kick failed).

W&L—Craig Shepherd 87-yard punt return (DeWayne Reynolds kick).

No—LeVar Churchill 1-yard pass from Mason Adams (Harry Lee kick).

W&L—Christian Mountjoy 44-yard run (run failed).

No—Cameron Seldon 1-yard pass from Adams (kick failed).

W&L—LJ Kelly 7-yard run (Reynolds kick).

Second Quarter

W&L—Kindrick Smith 25-yard run (kick failed).

W&L—Shepherd 4-yard run (kick failed).

No—Dionte Kelly 37-yard pass from Adams (kick failed).

Third Quarter

W&L—Shepherd 4-yard run (Reynolds kick).

W&L—Jawun Tolson 1-yard run (Reynolds kick).

W&L—Reynolds 6-yard run (kick failed).

 NoW&L
First Downs818
Rushes-yards38-9137-444
Passing yards1550
Comp-Att-Int4-14-10-3-0
Fumbles-lost1-11-1
Penalties-yards     8-625-32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Northumberland—Mason Adams 9-24; Dionte Kelly 6-21; Derrick Smith 2-17; LeVar Churchill 7-10, 2TD; Kevin Edwards 7-8; Ledgend Noel 2-7; Ty’Heem Redmond 1-4; Antione Mills 3-0. W&L—LJ Kelly 9-158, 2TD; Christian Mountjoy 4-102, TD; Craig Shepherd 8-95, 2 TDs; DeWayne Reynolds 4-40, TD; Kindrick Smith 1-25, TD; Jawun Tolson 5-19, TD; Paul Quinn IV 2-12; Elijah Upson 1-0.

PASSING: Northumberland—Adams 4-14-0, 155 yards, 1 INT. W&L—Mountjoy 0-3-0.

RECEIVING: Northumberland—Kelly 2-98, TD; Cameron Seldon 1-50; Antione Mills 1-7.

FIELD HOCKEY

FCS 7, HIGHLAND 3

Grayson Scott had five goals and two assists in Fredericksburg Christian’s victory. Savannah Waite and Alaina Webb also scored for the Eagles, and Flora had two assists.

