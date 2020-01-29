Xavien Hunter poured in 37 points as Louisa rallied for a 71-67 nondistrict boys basketball win in overtime at North Stafford on Wednesday night.
Javon Swinton finished with 30 points, and Holt Egan supplied a double-double with 11 points and 17 rebounds for the Wolverines, who host Colonial Forge on Friday.
Jarett Hunter added 14 points for the Lions, who take on Brunswick in the Coaches for the Cure Indoor Cancer Walk and Basketball Showcase at the Ashe Center, in Richmond, on Saturday.
|Louisa
|7
|16
|14
|18
|16
|—
|71
|North Stafford
|12
|16
|11
|16
|12
|—
|67
Louisa (11-4): Jarett Hunter 14, Jaquan Jones 0, Xavien Hunter 37, Isaac Haywood 8, Nathaniel Feagans 6, Price Straley 0, Terry Neely 0, Mahlik Munnerlyn 6. Totals: 26 11-15 71.
North Stafford (10-6): Aiden Pittman 0, Javon Swinton 30, Holt Egan 11, Shawn Asbury 6, Nashawn Leftridge 4, Elisha Brown 7, Isaiah Shaw 6, Hezekiah Brown 3, Cole Maruchi 0. Totals: 23 18-23 67.
3-pointers: Louisa 8 (X. Hunter 5, Feagans 2, J. Hunter). NS 3 (E. Brown, Shaw, H. Brown).
BOYS BASKETBALL
HYLTON 69, JM 61, OT
Nathan Arrington scored 22 of his game-high 26 points in the second half as Hylton rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime en route to a nondistrict win.
Aaron Carter led James Monroe with 26 points, including six 3-pointers, while Joe Hardy grabbed nine rebounds and Tyler Whitman dished out eight assists.
The Yellow Jackets host Battlefield District leader Courtland on Friday.
|James Monroe
|15
|10
|17
|14
|5
|—
|61
|Hylton
|6
|10
|15
|25
|13
|—
|69
James Monroe (7-9): Aaron Carter 24, Ricky Goode-Wright 17, Tyler Whitman 3, Joe Hardy 2, Kyle Snider 0, Jack Hardy 7, Christian Hamm 2, Robert Hardin Jr. 0, Travis Hudson 3, Chrstian Young 3. Totals: 22 6-8 61.
Hylton (9-9): M. Artis 7, J. Aleem 1, K. Garnett 11, E Adams 0, R. Johnson 0, J. Craig 0, C. Houston 18, N. Arrington 26, J. Downs 0, S. Warner 0, M. Toman 0, J. Tarpeh 5, C. Williams 0. Totals: 21 20-32 69.
3-pointers: JM 11 (Carter 6, Goode-Wright 3, Whitman, Ja. Hardy). Hylton 6 (Houston 3, Garnett 2, Artis).
BROOKE POINT 79, LIBERTY 55
Xavier Purnell had 22 points and four assists to help lead Brooke Point to a nondistrict home win.
Michael Hammond added 11 points and Pat Sullivan nie rebounds for the Black–Hawks, who host Stafford on Friday.
|Liberty
|16
|11
|13
|15
|—
|55
|Brooke Point
|18
|20
|25
|16
|—
|79
Liberty: AJ Johnson 1, Hunter Humphries 12, Derrick Brooks 14, Sean Sean Doores 1, Bryan Barnes 11, Brian Kyman 3, Coy Shepard 4, Russell Morton 2, Cam Webster 0, Dakota Lindsay 5, Nehemiah Gaskins 2. Totals: 22 8-14 55.
Brooke Point (5-11): Deshawn Mears 11, Christian Taylor 5, Ty Wright 3, Christian Leap 0, Gary Moran 4, Deshawn Henderson 6, Xavier Purnell 22, Avante Nation 3, Eric Mason 8, Matt Harris 2, Riley Wavada 2, Pat Sullivan 2, Michael Hammond 11. Totals: 33 5-7 79.
3-pointers: Liberty 3 (Humphries, Kyman, Lindsay). BP 8 (Henderson 2, Purnell 2, Mears, Taylor, Moran, Nation).
Carmel 74,
Fuqua 61
Josh Campbell hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points to pace Carmel in a win over Fuqua.
Carmel led by six at halftime but pulled away in the third quarter. Devawn White scored 11 points in the win.
Carmel will host Millwood on Tuesday.
|Fuqua
|13
|15
|18
|15
|—
|61
|Carmel
|19
|15
|24
|16
|—
|74
Fuqua: M. Couch 10, J. Hempfield 18, D. Osborne 3, M. Hempfield 7, M. Corigan 4, L. Gee 4, B. McCeere 3, M. Osborne 12. Totals: 26 6-9 61.
Carmel (11-9): Kyle Williams 6, Maurice Vincent 8, Nathan Flaherty 0, Devawn White 11, Josh Campbell 20, Elijah Roye 4, Jedidiah Danaher 8, Philip Bou Khalil 2, Malakai Whittaker 9, Kenny Blaylock 6. Totals: 30 7-12 74.
3-pointers: Fuqua 3 (D. Osborne, M. Hempfield, McCeere). Carmel 7 (Campbell 4, Vincent, Danaher, Whittaker).
