Jarett Hunter rushed for four touchdowns and 158 yards to help Louisa eventually pull away from visiting Orange for 35-14 Jefferson District football win on Friday night.
Next Friday, the Lions (5-0, 2-0) visit Monticello and the Hornets (1-5, 1-1) visit Charlottesville.
|Orange
|7
|0
|0
|7
|—
|14
|Louisa
|7
|14
|0
|14
|—
|35
First Quarter
Lo—Jarett Hunter 2-yard run (Shaun Williamson kick)
Or—Jireek Washington 30-yard pass from Walker Johnson (kick good)
Second Quarter
Lo—Kalup Shelton 56-yard run (Shaun Williamson kick)
Lo—Jarett Hunter 14-yard run (Shaun Williamson kick)
Fourth Quarter
Lo—Jaret Hunter 40-yard run (Shaun Williamson kick)
Lo—Jarett Hunter 5-yard run (Miguel Castells kick)
Or—Jaylen Alexander 86-yard run (kick good)
|Or
|Lo
|First downs
|11
|18
|Rushes-yards
|42-143
|42-352
|Passing yards
|54
|83
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-12-0
|7-13-0
|Punts-Avg.
|n/a
|3-42.7
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|10-52
|10-90
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Orange—n/a. Louisa—Jarett Hunter 21-158, 4TD; Alex Washington 5-92; Kalup Shelton 7-74, TD; Noah Robinson 1-19; Robert Morgan IV 6-14; Gabriel Cuozzo 1-2; Landon Wilson 1-(-7).
PASSING: Orange—n/a. Louisa—Landon Wilson 7-13-0, 83 yards.
RECEIVING: Orange—n/a. Louisa—Xavien Hunter 3-58; Alex Washington 2-19; Noah Robinson 1-8; Jarett Hunter 1-(-2).
WEST POINT 13, COLONIAL BEACH 8
Trey Allison rushed for 80 yard, but the Colonial Beach offense was never able to get rolling in a nondistrict loss at West Point.
Dajour Holton returned a fumble 25 yards for the lone score for the Drifters (2-3), who open Northern Neck District play at Rappahannock on Friday.
|Colonial Beach
|0
|8
|0
|0
|—
|8
|West Point
|7
|0
|0
|6
|—
|13
First Quarter
WP—Zachary Gonzalez 6-yard run (Shamus Simmons kick)
Second Quarter
CB—Dajour Holton 25-yard fumble return (Randall Annino run)
Fourth Quarter
WP—Zachary Gonzalez 6-yard run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Colonial Beach—Randall Annino 7-(-5); Trey Allison 16-80; Corvion Davis 13-35; Zahkye Greshem 3-6. West Point—Zachary Gonzalez 28-80, 2TD; Brady Uzel 2-7; Steven Whittaker Jr. 12-74; Kahlil Norris 5-20; Wyatt Bingham 8-71.
PASSING: Colonial Beach—Corvion Davis 2-3-0, 24 yards. West Point—Kahlil Norris 1-1-0, 14 yards.
RECEIVING: Colonial Beach—Josiah Buckner 1-23; Zahkye Greshem 1-1. West Point—Brayden Sheffer 1-14.
ST. MICHAEL 28, BLESSED SACRAMENT 13
Jalen Smith broke his school record for passing yards with 326 and the defense led by the 15-tackle effort of linebacker Matthew Brown helped visiting St. Michael overcome six turnovers to get a win.
Jacob Baker, Melvin Spriggs, Colton Bubar and Shane Alexander also stood out on defense for the the Warriors (4-1).
|St. Michael
|8
|6
|6
|8
|—
|28
|Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot
|0
|6
|0
|7
|—
|13
First Quarter
SM—Hunter Showers 20-yard pass from Jalen Smith (Shymarr Wright run)
Second Quarter
SM—Jalen Smith 17-yard run (kick failed)
BS—3-yard run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
SM—Shymarr Wright 8-yard run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
SM—Shymarr Wright 2-yard run (Colton Bubar pass from Jalen Smith)
BS—20-yard pass (kick good)
|SM
|BS
|First downs
|19
|8
|Rushes-yards
|30-269
|24-97
|Passing yards
|326
|69
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-26-1
|6-16-0
|Punts-Avg.
|n/a
|n/a
|Fumbles-lost
|6-5
|4-2
|Penalties-yards
|7-105
|5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: St. Michael—Shymarr Wright 11-136, 2TD; Jalen Smtih 6-80, TD; Colton Bubar 6-32; Melvin Spriggs 2-20; Hunter Showers 1-8; Chase Wormley 1-3; Garret Baker 4-(-10).
PASSING: St. Michael—Jalen Smith 15-26-1, 326 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: St. Michael—Hunter Showers 7-112, TD; Chase Wormley 3-83; Shymarr Wright 1-65; Cloton Bubar 3-52; Melvin Spriggs 1-15.
