Jarett Hunter rushed for four touchdowns and 158 yards to help Louisa eventually pull away from visiting Orange for 35-14 Jefferson District football win on Friday night.

Next Friday, the Lions (5-0, 2-0) visit Monticello and the Hornets (1-5, 1-1) visit Charlottesville.

Orange   7007   —14
Louisa   7   14   0   14      35

First Quarter

Lo—Jarett Hunter 2-yard run (Shaun Williamson kick)

Or—Jireek Washington 30-yard pass from Walker Johnson (kick good)

Second Quarter

Lo—Kalup Shelton 56-yard run (Shaun Williamson kick)

Lo—Jarett Hunter 14-yard run (Shaun Williamson kick)

Fourth Quarter

Lo—Jaret Hunter 40-yard run (Shaun Williamson kick)

Lo—Jarett Hunter 5-yard run (Miguel Castells kick)

Or—Jaylen Alexander 86-yard run (kick good)

 OrLo
First downs1118
Rushes-yards   42-143   42-352
Passing yards5483
Comp-Att-Int5-12-07-13-0
Punts-Avg.n/a3-42.7
Fumbles-lost0-00-0
Penalties-yards10-5210-90

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Orange—n/a. Louisa—Jarett Hunter 21-158, 4TD; Alex Washington 5-92; Kalup Shelton 7-74, TD; Noah Robinson 1-19; Robert Morgan IV 6-14; Gabriel Cuozzo 1-2; Landon Wilson 1-(-7).

PASSING: Orange—n/a. Louisa—Landon Wilson 7-13-0, 83 yards.

RECEIVING: Orange—n/a. Louisa—Xavien Hunter 3-58; Alex Washington 2-19; Noah Robinson 1-8; Jarett Hunter 1-(-2).

WEST POINT 13, COLONIAL BEACH 8

Trey Allison rushed for 80 yard, but the Colonial Beach offense was never able to get rolling in a nondistrict loss at West Point.

Dajour Holton returned a fumble 25 yards for the lone score for the Drifters (2-3), who open Northern Neck District play at Rappahannock on Friday.

Colonial Beach      0   8   0   0   —   8
West Point7006   —   13

First Quarter

WP—Zachary Gonzalez 6-yard run (Shamus Simmons kick)

Second Quarter

CB—Dajour Holton 25-yard fumble return (Randall Annino run)

Fourth Quarter

WP—Zachary Gonzalez 6-yard run (run failed)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Colonial Beach—Randall Annino 7-(-5); Trey Allison 16-80; Corvion Davis 13-35; Zahkye Greshem 3-6. West Point—Zachary Gonzalez 28-80, 2TD; Brady Uzel 2-7; Steven Whittaker Jr. 12-74; Kahlil Norris 5-20; Wyatt Bingham 8-71.

PASSING: Colonial Beach—Corvion Davis 2-3-0, 24 yards. West Point—Kahlil Norris 1-1-0, 14 yards.

RECEIVING: Colonial Beach—Josiah Buckner 1-23; Zahkye Greshem 1-1. West Point—Brayden Sheffer 1-14.

ST. MICHAEL 28, BLESSED SACRAMENT 13

Jalen Smith broke his school record for passing yards with 326 and the defense led by the 15-tackle effort of linebacker Matthew Brown helped visiting St. Michael overcome six turnovers to get a win.

Jacob Baker, Melvin Spriggs, Colton Bubar and Shane Alexander also stood out on defense for the the Warriors (4-1).

St. Michael   8   6   6   8   —   28
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot   0607   —13

First Quarter

SM—Hunter Showers 20-yard pass from Jalen Smith (Shymarr Wright run)

Second Quarter

SM—Jalen Smith 17-yard run (kick failed)

BS—3-yard run (kick failed)

Third Quarter

SM—Shymarr Wright 8-yard run (pass failed)

Fourth Quarter

SM—Shymarr Wright 2-yard run (Colton Bubar pass from Jalen Smith)

BS—20-yard pass (kick good)

 SMBS
First downs198
Rushes-yards30-26924-97
Passing yards32669
Comp-Att-Int   15-26-1   6-16-0
Punts-Avg.n/an/a
Fumbles-lost6-54-2
Penalties-yards7-1055-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: St. Michael—Shymarr Wright 11-136, 2TD; Jalen Smtih 6-80, TD; Colton Bubar 6-32; Melvin Spriggs 2-20; Hunter Showers 1-8; Chase Wormley 1-3; Garret Baker 4-(-10).

PASSING: St. Michael—Jalen Smith 15-26-1, 326 yards, TD.

RECEIVING: St. Michael—Hunter Showers 7-112, TD; Chase Wormley 3-83; Shymarr Wright 1-65; Cloton Bubar 3-52; Melvin Spriggs 1-15.

