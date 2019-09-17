Addie Harding’s 25 digs and Emma Milton’s 13 kills led Stafford’s efforts as the Indians brushed past Riverbend 27-25, 28-26, 23-25, 25-16 in Commonwealth District volleyball action on Tuesday night.
Gabby Meador added four aces for Stafford.
Riverbend was led by Mallory Burns’ 11 kills, with Zoe Topper and Alyssa Mcloskey chipping in nine kills apiece.
The Indians (2-2) next travel to Mountain View on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
CHANCELLOR 3 ,
SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Anna Anderson had eight kills, Mary Fisher made 10 digs and the Chargers shut out the Knights for a 25–15, 25–16, 25–16 Battlefield District victory.
Olivia Byron recorded three service aces and Tiffany Washington had 24 assists for Chancellor (3–4, 1–0), which hosts Caroline on Thursday.
For the Knights, Allison Newton had seven kills, Bre Donnell contributed six kills and Courtney Barnes–Hunter recorded 13 assists. Spotsylvania (6–4, 0–2) travels to James Monroe on Thursday.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 3, FRED. CHRISTIAN 0
Emma Shaeffer had 21 assists and Paige Bachman totaled 10 kills for Fredericksburg Christian, but visiting Trinity Christian left with a 25-20, 25-15, 25-21 victory.
Sydney Whittaker amassed eight kills and 13 digs, and Taylor Thomas chipped in 12 digs for the Eagles (5-3), who host Trinity Episcopal on Thursday.
COURTLAND 3,
JAMES MONROE 0
Emily Flamm paced the Cougars with 11 kills and six assists in Courtland’s 25-13, 25-9, 25-15 Battlefield District victory against James Monroe.
Olivia Haynes had 10 kills for Courtland. Macy Burnette posted 11 digs and Alexa Walsh tallied 15 assists.
On the Yellow Jackets’ side, Virginia Howard totaled three kills, nine digs, one assist and one ace. Staci Tate had six assists and eight digs.
Courtland takes on King George at home on Thursday for another district outing.
KING GEORGE 3,
EASTERN VIEW 1
Emma Birkitt enjoyed a stellar night with 11 aces, 29 assists, five kills and four digs in King’s George’s 25-14, 23-25, 25-11, 25-11 win over Eastern View in a Battlefield District matchup.
Megan Andrews had seven kills and two blocks for the Foxes. Jenah Deike tallied eight kills. Lauren Wentzel helped on the defensive side with four aces and 16 digs.
King George (4-6, 2-0) heads to Courtland on Thursday night.
MASSAPONAX 3,
COLONIAL FORGE 0
Led by Mackenzie Green’s 22 kills and Shelby Lam’s 17 digs, the Panthers secured a 25-20, 35-33, 25-18 Commonwealth District win.
Makayla Wonpat totaled eight kills, 12 digs and nine dimes for Massaponax. Kimberly Dishman had 18 digs and 12 dimes, while Mya Green collected 34 assists.
The Panthers (7-0, 5-0), host North Stafford on Thursday.
NORTH STAFFORD 3,
BROOKE POINT 0
Victoria Barrett finished with 22 kills as North Stafford swept Brooke Point 25-13, 25-17, 25-20 for a Commonwealth District win.
Grace Kruzel posted 13 assists and two aces for the Wolverines. Grabrielle Figueora added seven kills.
North Stafford (2-2) travels South to Massaponax on Thursday.
FIELD HOCKEY
JM 6, COURTLAND 0
Winny Hall, Ginny Beringer, Zoe Tierney, Grace Maynard, Claire Brady and Kelsey Reviello each scored goals in James Monroe’s Battlefield District win.
Hall (two), Maynard and Sarah Rigual added assists for the Yellow Jackets.
Courtland goalie Carter Sprinkle registered 17 saves.
MASSAPONAX 2
COLONIAL FORGE
Taryn Saunders scored Massaponax’s first goal and assisted Grace Pietro on the second less than two minutes into the second half, en route to Massaponax’ 2-0 Commonwealth District shutout victory at Colonial Forge on Tuesday.
Ellie Butler, Tristen Craig and Sydney Gouldman all had standout games on the defensive end. Goalkeeper Nina Otto finished with seven saves.
Massaponax hosts North Stafford on Thursday.
St. CATHERINE’S 1,
FRED. ACADEMY 0
Sage Flynn performed exceptionally on defense, notching two defensive saves, but Fredericksburg Academy would fall to St. Catherine’s, 1-0, after Claire Horner scored with 4:55 left in OT.
Emma Clements and Rile Zuniga had six saves each in goal for the Falcons.
Fredericksburg Academy (3-1) brings Covenent to town in a nonconference matchup on Thursday.
FRED. CHRISTIAN 7,
WAKEFIELD 1
Grayson Scott led the the Eagles with five goals and one assist, as Fredericksburg Christian easily defeated Wakefield in Delaney Athletic Conference play. Madison Leduc and Ella Webb also scored for the Eagles.
CHANCELLOR 8,
SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Kaitlyn Bestick poured in three goals and one assist to lead all scores in Chancellor’s dominant Battlefield District win over Spotsylvania.
Emma Bernard and Kylee Tuebner both had two goals and one assist each. Tubba Noor added a goal of her own, while Ryleigh O’Neill chipped in an additional assist.
For Spotsylvania, Kallie Buchanan finished with 23 saves in goal.
Chancellor (5-1, 2-0) returns to its home field on Thursday to host Caroline.
GOLF
STAFFORD 175
RIVERBEND 195
Drew Harding earned medalist honors as Stafford ensured it will head into the Commonwealth District tournament with a perfect record.
Harding shot a 39 to pace the Indians over the host Bears at Fawn Lake Country Club.
Stafford (10–0) will face its district rivals at The Gauntlet Golf Club on Monday.
Stafford (175): Drew Harding 39, Matt Mellors 43, Ben Harding 44, Davis Smith 49.
Riverbend (195): Brady Falk 45, Daniel Degallery 48, Ethan Crowder 49, Ari Baque 53.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 184, MASSAPONAX 194
Mountain View topped Massaponax in Commonwealth District play at The Gauntlet Golf Club behind a medalist score of 39 from Andrew Watson.
The Wildcats take on North Stafford and Colonial Forge at Augustine Golf Club on Wednesday. Next up for the Panthers is the district tournament at The Gauntlet on Monday.
Mountain View (184): Andrew Watson 39, Aiven Thomas 43, Will Frampton 48, Ryan Hall 54.
Massaponax (194): Brooke Vaillancourt 45, Sydney Vaillancourt 47, Andrew Steis 48, Dylan Allen 54.
SPOTSYLVANIA 182, CAROLINE 212
Rachel Detore finished with a 38 to win medalist honors and led host Spotsylvania to a Battlefield District win at Meadows Farms Golf Course on the Waterfall Nine course.
The Knights take on Eastern View and Massaponax at Meadows Farms on Wednesday.
Spotsylvania (182): Rachel Detore 38, Jack DiFillippo 43, Bryce Daltan 50, Garrett Fregoso 51.
Caroline (212): Kyle Pettigrew 42, Hannah Pettigrew 49, Diego Ramos 60, Will Carter 61.
Monday’s result
GOLF
JM 173, CAROLINE 208
Grayson Wood won medalist honors with a 38 to help James Monroe get a Battlefield District win at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club. JM improved to 11-0 against district competition.
James Monroe (173): Grayson Wood 38 , Noah Adams 39, Clare Kingsley 48, Gray Dameron 48.
Caroline (208): Kyle Pettigrew 43, Hannah Pettigrew 46, Will Carter 58, Gerardo Ramos 61.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.