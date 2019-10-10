Winny Hall and Zoe Tierney scored goals to help James Monroe edge Courtland 2-1 for a Battlefield District win on Thursday.
Courtland goalie Carter Sprinkle registered 23 saves. The Cougars goal was scored by Caroline Slick.
Ginny Beringer and Sarah Rigual garnered assists for the Yellow Jackets.
FIELD HOCKEY
MASSAPONAX 1, COLONIAL FORGE 0
Grace Pietro scored off an assist from Taryn Saunders in the first half and a strong defensive effort from there help Massaponax secure a Commonwealth District victory.
Other standouts for the Panthers included forward Kristina Venzen, midfielders Emily Catlett and Mollie McGann, and defenders Tristen Craig and Ellie Butler.
Goalie Jaedia Rodgers kept the game close for Colonial Forge.
STAFFORD 6, RIVERBEND 0
Lexi Bove scored twice, while Alaina McCoy and Mattie Furrow supplied a goal and an assist each to help Stafford get a Commonwealth District win.
Camryn DeLeva and Skylar Duffy also scored, with Lauren Buckle, Carter Furrow and Sydney Duffy drawing assists for the Indians.
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 8, SUMMIT ACADEMY 1
Grayson Scott had three goals and three assists to help Fredericksburg Christian get a nonconference win.
Ella Webb and Savannah Waite each scored twice, while Alaina Webb contributed a goal and an assists for the Eagles. Gracelin Flora also supplied an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
STAFFORD 3, RIVERBEND 2
Ina Aoelua had 18 digs and Kylee Thomas provided nine kills to help visiting Stafford get a 25-27, 25-20, 16-25, 25-19, 15-5 Commonwealth District volleyball win over Riverbend on Thursday night.
The Indians (5-5) host Mountain View on Tuesday.
COLONIAL FORGE 3, MASSAPONAX 0
Joselyn Jones and Baylie Ostvig had 10 kills apiece to help visiting Colonial Forge earn a Commonwealth District win.
Haley Ann Smalls added nine kills, Paityn Walker totaled 29 assists and five kills, and Lauren Hyman contributed 21 digs for the Eagles, who host Stafford next Thursday.
COURTLAND 3, JAMES MONROE 0
Claire Conway had three kills and Kaitlyn Ruhlen added two to help Courtland secures a 25-16, 25-14, 25-13 Battlefield District home win.
Alyssa Johnson had 10 digs for James Monroe (8-11, 4-6), while Virginia Howard added four digs, two kills and two blocks.
Danielle Cloud chipped in five digs for the Yellow Jackets, who visit Spotsylvania on Tuesday.
CHANCELLOR 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Anna Anderson and Abby Cook had eight kills each to help Chancellor to a 25-18, 25-20, 25-12 Battlefield District win.
Melody Washington directed the attack with 27 assists for the Chargers (8-7, 6-1), who visiti Caroline on Tuesday.
KING GEORGE 3, EASTERN VIEW 1
Emma Birkitt had 28 assists, seven digs, six kills and three aces to help King George get a 25-13, 21-25, 25-9, 25-10 Battlefield District win.
Other leaders for the Foxes (13-9, 6-2) included Kellie Bentz with seven aces, six kills and five digs; Jaylin Washington with four aces, six kills and three blocks; Bri Ellis with four kills and four blocks; Megan Andrews and Rebecca Heim with five kills each; Gabby Mack with four kills; and Lauren Wentzel with three aces, 20 digs and six dimes
King George visits James Monroe on Tuesday.
NORTH STAFFORD 3, BROOKE POINT 0
Victoria Barrett had 22 kills, 17 digs and two aces, and Aubrey Lynch doled out 20 assists to help North Stafford get a 25-21, 25-22, 25-15 Commonwealth District win.
Gabrielle Figueroa (five kills, four aces, three blocks), Izabelle Allen (11 assists, eight digs, three aces), Sydney Hart (two kills) and Xianna Dixon (two kills) also stood out for the Wolverines, who entertain Massaponax on Tuesday.
For Brooke Point, Jaden Brown had eight kills and four digs, while Sophia Kaiser made 10 assists, had three aces and produced nine digs.
Brooke Point (2-10) hosts Riverbend on Tuesday.
LANCASTER 3, COLONIAL BEACH 0
The Red Devils earned a road Northern Neck victory by defeating the host Drifters 25-20, 25-15, 25-17.
Tiffany Payne recorded seven attacks and five digs, Justice Richardson had three aces and assists, Cynari Davis made two kills and a block for Colonial Beach (7-7), which hosts Northumberland on Tuesday.
