Winny Hall and Ginny Beringer each scored twice and garnered an assist to help top-seeded James Monroe get a 4-0 win over Courtland in the Battlefield District field hockey semifinals held at Maury Stadium on Saturday.
Zoe Tierney and Sarah Rigual also supplied assists, while goalies Sam Black (one save) and Corbin Poyer (four saves) shared the shutout for the Yellow Jackets (14-3).
Grace Marchosky also made a defensive save for JM, which will host Eastern View in Monday’s championship game at 7:30 p.m. The match will follow the JV championship game between the same two schools.
Goalie Carter Sprinkle registered 14 saves for Courtland (8-9).
In the other semifinal, a first-half goal from Sarah Hatfield and another in the second fromCassidy Morrison were to difference for the Cyclones (13-4) in a 2-0 win over Chancellor (13-4).
Friday’s results
FOOTBALL
COLONIAL BEACH 48, NORTHUMBERLAND 7
Randall Annino scored three touchdowns and passed for another, and Corvion Daivs passed for three scores as Colonial Beach roll to a Northern Neck District home win.
Annino finished with two interceptions, while Davis and Garrett Mothershead added one each for the Drifters (4-4, 2-1) visit Lancaster next Friday.
|Northumberland
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
|Colonial Beach
|13
|29
|0
|6
|—
|48
First Quarter
CB—Randall Annino 47-yard pass from Corvion Davis (Garrett Mothershead kick)
CB—Randall Annino 24-yard run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
CB—Trey Pietras 14-yard pass from Randall Annino (kick failed)
CB—Randall Annino 56-yard interception return (Corvion Davis run)
CB—Josiah Buckner 6-yard pass from Corvion Davis (Randall Annino run)
CB—Garrett Mothershead 11-yard pass from Corvion Davis (Garrett Mothershead kick)
Fourth Quarter
No—Cameron Seldon 10-yard pass from Mason Adams (Harry Lee kick)
CB—MJ Virgil 41-yard run (kick blocked)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Northumberland—Kevin Edwards 10-38; LeVar Churchill 10-69; Denzell Palmer 2-(-12); Mason Adams 6-(-1); Cameron Selfon 1-19; Lamont Rice 1-2. Colonial Beach—Trey Allison 16-167; Randall Annino 5-49, TD; Corvion Davis 2-3; Zahkye Greshem 1-6; MJ Virgil 1-41, TD.
PASSING: Northumberland—Denzell Palmer 0-1-0; Mason Adams 7-14-4, 58 yards, TD. Colonial Beach—Corvion Davis 3-4-0, 64 yards, 3TD; Randall Annino 1-1-0, 17 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: Northumberland—Cameron Seldon 2-19, TD; Dionte Kelly 1-4; Lamont Rice 3-26; LeVar Churchill. Colonial Beach—Randall Annino 1-47, TD; Trey Pietras 1-17, TD; Josiah Buchner 1-6, TD; Garrett Mothershead 1-11, TD.
LOUISA 41, FLUVANNA 11
Fluvanna kept the game close until early in the fourth quarter, but Louisa closed out the game with three straight running touchdowns to seal a Jefferson District win.
The Lions (8-0, 4-0) host Western Albemarle next Friday.
|Fluvanna
|0
|3
|0
|8
|—
|11
|Louisa
|0
|13
|8
|20
|—
|41
Second Quarter
Lo—Gabriel Cuozzo 9-yard pass from Jarett Hunter (Shaun Williamson kick)
Fl—Bullock 39-yard field goal
Lo—Jarett Hunter 70-yard interception return (Shaun Williamson kick)
Third Quarter
Lo—Jarett Hunter 29-yard pass from Landon Wilson (Gabriel Cuozzo pass from Landon Wilson)
Fourth Quarter
Fl—Edmonds 15-yard run (Bullock pass from Edmonds)
Lo—Kalup Shelton 27-yard run (Shaun Williamson kick)
Lo—Noah Robinson 27-yard run (Miguel Castells kick)
Lo—Robert Morgan IV 17-yard run (kick failed)
|Fl
|Lo
|First downs
|9
|21
|Rushes-yards
|37-113
|35-294
|Passing yards
|64
|145
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-13-1
|10-18-1
|Punts-Avg.
|n/a
|1-32.0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|4-30
|7-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Louisa—Jarett Hunter 13-72; Robert Morgan IV 9-50, TD; Kalup Shelton 3-44, TD; Noah Robinson 2-42, TD; Alexander Washington 2-41; Isaiah Colvin 1-24; Landon Wilson 2-13; Xavien Hunter 1-10; Gabriel Cuozzo 2-(-2).
PASSING: Louisa—Landon Wilson 8-14-0, 112 yards, TD; Jarett Hunter 2-3-0, 33 yards, TD; Alexander Washington 0-1-0.
RECEIVING: Louisa—Noah Robinson 3-47; Alexander Washington 2-40; Jarett Hunter 2-30, TD; Xavien Hunter 2-19; Gabriel Cuozzo 1-9, TD.
