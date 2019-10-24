Two goals and an assist from Winny Hall sparked James Monroe’s offense en route to a 5-1 Battlefield District field hockey win at Chancellor on Thursday.

Grace Maynard, Ginny Beringer and Zoe Tierney each scored a goal. Kelsey Reviello and Maynard also chipped in assists. Goalie Sam Black had four saves, while Maddie Tierney notched a stick save.

Kaitlyn Bestick netted the lone goal for Chancellor. Goalie Regan Bestick saved six goals for the Chargers.

FIELD HOCKEY

FRED. ACADEMY 6,

FRED. CHRISTIAN 0

Grace Norair led the way with two goals and one assist as Fredericksburg Academy wrapped up its regular season with a shutout win over crosstown rival Fredericksburg Christian.

Izzy Larimore, Ashley Luce, Kylie Amberger and Sheridan Simes all scored once for the Falcons, who finished the Delaney Athletic Conference regular season with a perfect 8-0 record. Hope Amberger recorded two assists, while Larimore and Annika Luce each had one.

Fredericksburg Academy is next scheduled to host a conference playoff game on Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL

COURTLAND 3

CAROLINE 1

Emily Flamm’s 13 kills, along with Olivia Haynes getting eight of her own, gave Courtland the firepower necessary to secure the Battlefield District regular-season championship with a 25-6, 25-10, 22-25, 25-13 win over Caroline on Thursday night.

Alexa Walsh added 28 assists for the Cougars (17-5-1, 11-0), who will wrap up their regular season on Monday when they entertain Chancellor for their Senior Night.

CHANCELLOR 3, JM 0

Olivia Byram totaled seven aces and five digs to boost Chancellor to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 victory.

Taylor Collins contributed 10 kills and Mary Fisher had 11 digs. Abby Cook added nine digs, while Melody Washington collected 20 assists for the Chargers (11-9, 9-2), who play at Courtland at on Monday.

For James Monroe, Virginia Howard tallied seven kills, 10 digs and three blocks. Staci Tate had seven digs and 10 assists. Tayan Cloud chipped in four kills and six digs, with Diva Alemay adding 13 digs and one kill.

FCS 3, WAKEFIELD 0

Paige Bachman and Taylor Thomas paced Fredericksburg Christian’s scoring with 18 and 11 kills, respectively, as the Eagles earn a 25-12, 25-10, 25-23 Delaney Athletic Conference win.

Emma Shaeffer had 32 assists and Emily Freel pitched in 11 digs for Fredericksburg Christian (16-10), which hosts St. Catherine’s on Monday.

W&L 3, COLONIAL BEACH 0

Cynari Davis had six kills and three blocks to lead visiting Colonial Beach, but Washington & Lee captured the 25-18, 25-20, 25-15 Northern Neck District win.

Anna O’Sullivan added three kills and a block for the Drifters (7-12), who visit Rappahannock in the district first round on Monday, at 6 p.m.

