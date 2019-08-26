Maddie Tierney, Sarah Rigual, Winny Hall and Kelsey Reviello each scored as James Monroe began its quest for a third straight state field hockey title with a 4–0 victory over Grafton on Monday.
Ginny Beringer added three assists and Celie Constantine had one for the Yellow Jackets.
STEWARD 6, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 5 (OT)
Grayson Scott had two goals and three assists in Fredericksburg Christian’s season-opening sudden-death overtime loss. Madison Leduc, Alaina Webb, and Grace Howell also scored for the Eagles, and goalie Emma Jones had 27 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
RIVERBEND 3, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 1
Mackenzie Burns, Mallory Burns and Zoe Topper led a balanced attack for Riverbend in a 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19 nondistrict win over visiting Fredericksburg Christian.
Cassidy Plucker directed the attack with 37 assists, while Jordan O’Dell chipped in 11 digs for the Bears (1-0), who host Mountain View next Tuesday.
GOLF
STAFFORD 167,
COLONIAL FORGE 174
Ben Harding won medalist honors with a 38 at The Gauntlet to lead the Indians to a Commonwealth District dual match victory.
Stafford (167): Ben Harding 38, Drew Harding 41, Charlie Belman 44, Davis Smith 44.
Colonial Forge (174): Rhonan Mueller 39, Gabe Cook 43, Eric Saether 44, A.J. Hartley 48.
JAMES MONROE 183, CHANCELLOR 200
Noah Adams and Grayson Wood shared medalist honors with 39 for James Monroe at Lee’s Hill.
Chancellor (200): Kai Crockett 44, Brett Coleman 50, Mason Sheetz 52, Will Earnesty 54.
James Monroe (183): Noah Adams 39, Grayson Wood 39, Wiley Furner-Moore 51, Gray Dameron 54.
Saturday’s game
FOOTBALL
ST. MICHAEL 44, FCS BUCKS (Del.) 0
Shymarr Wright rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns and the defense earned a shutout with a late defensive play in the end zone from Hunter Showers in St. Michael’s 44-0 win.
Showers added two interceptiosn, as did Sidney Jones, one which he retured for a score for the Warriors (1-0). Matthew Brown and Jalen Smith combined for 19 tackles.
|FCA Bucks (Del.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|St. Michael
|8
|14
|8
|14
|—
|44
First Quarter
SM—Shymarr Wright 66-yard run (Shymarr Wright run)
Second Quarter
SM—Shymarr Wright 10-yard run (conversion failed)
SM—Sidney Jones 22-yard interception return (Jalen Smith run)
Third Quarter
SM—Jalen Smith 13-yard run (Chase Wormley from Jalen Smith)
Fourth Quarter
SM—Chase Wormley 50-yard pass from Jalen Smith (Garrett Baker pass from Jalen Smith)
SM—Melvin Spriggs 20-yard run (conversion failed)
|FCA
|SM
|Rushes-yards
|23-88
|20-271
|Passing yards
|36
|60
|Comp-Att-Int
|4-16-4
|4-11-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: St. Michael—Shymarr Wright 7-131, 2TD; Jalen Smith 6-72, TD; Hunter Showers 4-26; Melvin Spriggs 1-20, TD; Garret Baker 1-12; Sidney Jones 1-10.
PASSING: St. Michael—Jalen Smith 4-11-0, 60 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: St. Michael—Chase Wormley 2-53, TD; Hunter Showers 1-4; Garret Baker 1-3.