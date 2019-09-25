James Monroe’s Alex Kolar and Carrie Stinchcomb were individual winners at Wednesday’s five-team cross country meet at Pratt Park.

Kolar covered the 5,000-meter course in 17:10, 30 seconds ahead of teammate Aidan Ridderhof. Stinchcomb was timed in 22:14, 10 seconds faster than teammate Ana Heller.

The Yellow Jackets also finished first in both team competitions.

James Monroe, Spotsylvania and Courtland will cross paths again in Saturday’s Patrick Henry Invitational in Ashland.

GIRLS MEET

Team scores: 1. JM 17; 2. Courtland 51; 3. Eastern View 73, 4. Washington & Lee 120; 5. Spotsylvania DNF.

Top individuals: 1. Carrie Stinchcomb (JM) 22:14; 2. Ana Heller (JM) 22:24; 3. McLaren Reed (JM) 22:26; 4. Abby Murphy (EV) 23:41; 5. Natalie Buchanan (Sp) 23:45.

BOYS MEET

Team scores: 1. JM 32; 3. Eastern View 62; 3. Spotsylvania 66; 4. Courtland 84; 5. W&L 104.

Top individuals: 1. Alex Kolar (JM) 17:10; 2. Aidan Ridderhof (JM) 17:30; 3. Markus Luckinbill (EV) 17:58; 4. Elijah Akbar (EV) 17:59; 5. Sam Dumont (JM) 18:58.

