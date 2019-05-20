Caroline Wack scored five goals and Rosa Williams four as James Monroe’s girls lacrosse team earned a state tournament berth with Monday’s 15–4 victory at Liberty.
Carrie Stinchcomb, goals, Taylor Hough and Grace Marchosky each scored twice, and Morgan Rigual had two assists for the Yellow Jackets. Rahkiya Lane made nine saves.
JM will face Fauquier or Brentsville for the Region 4B title.
GIRLS LACROSSE
STAFFORD 15, POTOMAC 9
Sydney Ulmer scored five goals to lead the Indians to the first regional playoff victory in school hostory.
Alaina McCoy added three goals and two assists for Stafford, and Lauren Laveroni had two goals and an assist. Molly Clinton, Gianna Brienza and Kinsley Greenlaw each had a goal and an assist, and Kayla Perry and Emily Dugger also scored.
Emily Wright and Elissa Bustamante shined on defense for the Indians, who visit Mountain View in Wednesday’s Region 5D semifinals.
COLONIAL FORGE 18, CLOVER HILL 3
Emmy Ponce and Kailey Clasen each netted four goals in the Eagles’ Region 6B quarterfinal win.
Kadence Stanton added three goals and Mary Ellen Schuster and Maggie Hatton two each for Colonial Forge. Schuster had two assists.
Addy Talkington, Destiny Watts and Trinity Tran also scored for the Eagles. Mel Rodgers made three saves in goal.
FRANKLIN COUNTY 13, RIVERBEND 12 (OT)
Franklin County ended Riverbend’s season with an overtime goal in their Region 6B quarterfinal.
Tyler Harvey scored six goals, Emma Barber four and Adriana Hart three for the Eagles.
Jenna Hauger had four goals and Haven Doherty, Paige Barnett and Rachel Lynch two each for the Bears. Kayla Surles and Reagan Greene also scored, and Alix Corrao had two assists. Alexis Jenkins made seven saves in goal.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 23, BROOKE POINT 6
Mackenzie Proffitt and Lizzie Ranberger each scored six goals and Mary D’Lugos had five in the Wildcats’ Region 5D quarterfinal win.
Hanna Navarro chipped in with four goals and Emma Stalteri and Ayanna Alston one each for Mountain View, which will host Stafford on Wednesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
MOUNTAIN VIEW 16, MASSAPONAX 1
Jack Hook and Tanner Van Liew each scored four goals as the Wildcats romped in a Region 5D quarterfinal game.
Tyler Ferron added a goal and two assists, and Zach Fernow, James Mooney, Ivan Torres, , Will Frampton, Clarence Hogan, Chris Van Liew and Jordan Brown also scored.
Mountain View will host Potomac or North Stafford in a semifinal Wednesday.
PATRICK HENRY 21, STAFFORD 5
Jamie Smith scored seven times and Patrick Henry jumped out to an 18–0 lead to beat Stafford in a Region 5D quarterfinal game in Roanoke.
ALBEMARLE 27, BROOKE POINT 3
Christian Leap, Andrew Sammel and Kuane Vila scored for the Black-Hawks in their Region 5D quarterfinal loss.
SOFTBALL
CHANCELLOR 18, HUGUENOT 0
Faith Remick went 4 for 4 and two Chancellor pitchers combined on a shutout as the Chargers won a Region 4B play-in game.
Chancellor will visit Powhatan on Wednesday.
BOYS TENNIS
REGION 4B
Courtland’s Matthew Leonard and Eastern View’s James Sricsch earned spots in the Region 4B singles semifinals with victories Monday at Eastern View.
Leonard, the top seed, beat the Cyclones’ Dylan Galenski 6–4, 6–1 in the quarterfinals to advance. Srisch, the fifth seed, topped Chancellor’s Bryce Jones 6–4, 6–2.
JAMES RIVER 5, COLONIAL FORGE 0
Singles: John Wilkey (JR) d. Will Russell 6–0, 6–2; Gabe Gillespie (CF) vs. Ben Harrison, DNF; Zain Quader (JR) d. Boone Orton 6–1, 6–0; Nick Owen (JR) d. Sam Bryan 6–1, 6–0; Brian Holahan (JR) d. Jake Porzeinski 6–0, 6–3; Nathan Park (JR) d. C.J. Kilgore 6–1, 6–0.
Notable: Region 6B semifinal.
GIRLS TENNIS
REGION 4B
Playing on their home court, Eastern View’s Sink Kim and Marisa McCoy each earned trips to the Region 4B semifinals with quarterfinal victories Monday.
Kim upset second-seeded Lauren Michaud of Courtland 6–2,0–6, 6–1, while McCoy topped the Cougars’ Rebecca Smith 6–0, 6–0,
Kim and McCoy will also play in the doubles semifinals.
COSBY 5, COLONIAL FORGE 0
Singles: H. Glen (Cosby) d. Caroline Bignell 6–0, 6–0; L. Glen (Cosby) d. Corinne Wong 6–0, 6-1; E. Teefey (Cosby) d. Natally Bisco 6–0, 6–0; G. Teefey (Cosby) d. Helen Choi 6–1 6–0; Thexton (Cosby) d. Aunnika Stone 6–1, 6–1.
Notable: Region 6B semifinal.
CULPEPER 5, SPOTSYLVANIA 4
Singles: Candela Secales (Cu) d. Greta Roberson 6–0, 6–0; Abby McNamee (Sp) d. Lauren Baten 7–6 (5), 7–6 (5); Rachel Bernard (Sp) d. Zoe Harrington 6–1, 6–4; Maritza Lopez (Cu) d. Karley Jarvis 7–5, 6–3; Emma Rust (Sp) d. Chloe Williams 7–5, 6–4; Melia Sun (Sp) d. Vanessa VanBuren 6–0, 6–1.
Doubles: Secades/Baten (Cu) d. McNamee/Jarvis 6–3, 6–0; Harrington/Lopez (Cu) d. Rust/Bernard 7–6 (8–6), 7–5; Williams/VanBuren (Cu) d. Abby Sun/Chelsea Hardin 0–6, 6–3, 6–2.
Next match: Culpeper at James Monroe Tuesday in Region 3B semifinal.