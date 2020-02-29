Jace Jett exploded for 33 points, while Corvion Davis racked up an impressive triple–double of 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Colonial Beach boys basketball team defeated Mathews 78–61 to capture the Region 1A championship on Saturday night.
Jett also grabbed seven rebounds for the host Drifters. Tavares Lucas and Trey Pietras added 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Next, the Drifters will face Sussex on Friday at Caroline High School in the Class 1 state quarterfinal round. Tip time is set for 6 p.m.
|Mathews
|12
|12
|21
|16
|—
|61
|Colonial Beach
|16
|19
|22
|21
|—
|78
Mathews (21-7): C. Thomas 25, Logette 14, Williams 11, Grandee 7, N. Thomas 2, Greene 2, Hunley 0, Gary 0, Maggincallda 0, Henderson 0. Totals: 25 5-11 61.
Colonial Beach (22-5): Jace Jett 33, Tavares Lucas 14, Corvion Davis 12, Trey Pietras 10, Zaccheus Courtney 7, MJ Virgil 2, Charles Pietras 0, Seth Jewell 0, Calan Brewster 0, Tyson Lasse 0, Shaun Johnson 0. Totals: 33 6-12 78.
3-pointers: Mathews 6 (Williams 3, Logette 2, C. Thomas). Colonial Beach 6 (Jett 4, T. Pietras 2).
INDOOR TRACK
CLASS 5/6 STATE MEET
Massaponax's Aaliyah Pyatt and North Stafford's Morgan Snow earned second-place finishes in Saturday's final day of Virginia High School League's Class 5 and 6 state indoor track championships in Hampton.
Pyatt was runner-up in the Class 6 girls 500 final with a time of 1 minute, 15.30 seconds, barely falling to Western Branch's Nylah Wiggins by 0.05 seconds. Snow took second in the Class 5 girls 300 final (40.02).
Other area athletes who had high finishes in Class 6 events included Riverbend's Josh Dagget, fourth in the boys 1,600 (4:22.80), and Colonial Forge's Michael Arner, fifth in the boys 3,200 (9:41.99), Jaelen Black, eigtht in the boys 55 (6.61), and the boys 800 relay, which finished in fifth place (1:33.06).
In Class 5 competition, Mountain View's Rebekah Simmons took third place in the girls 1000 (3:08.40) while teammates Aiden Billings was seventh in the boys 500 (1:07.75) and Karrington Owens was eighth in the girls 500 (1:20.48). The Wolverines' Snow was fourth in the girls 55 (7.20) while North Stafford's girls 800 relay came in seventh (1:47.08). Brook Point's was fifth in the girls 55 hurdle (8.58)
The Class 3/4 state championship swill be held Monday and Tuesday in Lynchburg.
