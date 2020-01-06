Braden Jory scored nine of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter to help Mountain View’s boys basketball team top visiting King George 83–75 Monday night.
Andrew Pitts and Alex Davis added 12 points each in Mountain View’s balanced offense.
The Foxes (0–8) had five players in double figures: Nehemiah Frye (17), Joe Billinsgley (15), Tyrone McDowney (14), Von Whiting (11) and Kyle Reviello (11).
|King George
|10
|18
|25
|22
|—
|75
|Mountain View
|19
|19
|27
|26
|—
|83
King George (0–8): Tyrone Mc-Downey 14, Josh Fanouf 2, Von Whiting 11, Kyle Reviello 11, Connor Gray 5, Nehemiah Frye 17, Joe Billigsley 15. Totals: 25 24–36 75.
Mountain View (4–3): Will Hammill 2, Duncan Fernmont 0, Andrew Pitts 12, Jabez Clark 8, Darius Crouch 8, Jordan Jackson 5, Brayden Hanny 3, Reggie Anner 2, Alex Davis 12, Braden Jory 14, Derek Altstaetter 3, Collin Carroll 0, Slater Sparks 6, Russell Gerald 8. Totals: 32 11–18 83.
3-pointers: King George 2 (McDowney, Gray); Mountain View 8 (Pitts 3, Jory 2, Clark, Jackson, Hanny).
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 49, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 33
Kaleb Van Hoven had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds to help Fredericksburg Christian secure a nonconference home win.
Joshua Hill add a solid stat line of 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Eagles, who visit Randolph–Macon Academy on Wednesday.
|Heritage Christian
|10
|2
|9
|12
|—
|33
|Fredericksburg Christian
|10
|12
|11
|16
|—
|49
Heritage Christian: Bischoff 2, Kemp 12, James 12, Cormican 5, Goodnight 2. Totals: 13 4-8 33.
Fredericksburg Christian (3-6): John Varlas 0, Caleb Deveau 0, Elijah Lambros 11, Tyler Madison 0m Joshua Hill 12, Blake Johnson 0, Nick Miller 2, Luke Chilton 0, Tyson Jones 11, Kaleb Van Hoven 13. Totals: 21 3-9 49.
3-pointers: HC 3 (Kemp, James, Cormican). FCS 4 (Lambros, Hill, Jones, Van Hoven).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 37, COURTLAND 31
Taleah Gaither scored a game-high 16 points and visiting Mountain View held off a Courtland rally in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats picked up a nondistrict win.
Deziree Johnson had 11 points to lead the Cougars, who visit James Monroe on Tuesday.
|Mountain View
|13
|9
|9
|6
|—
|37
|Courtland
|7
|6
|5
|13
|—
|31
Mountain View: Emma Stalteri 7, Caroline Pollock 0, Jasmine Alexander 6, Janelle Anderson 2, To’seana Hook 3, Kanini Muturi 0, Nia St. Cyr 3, Tiara Bigelow 0, Zarai Marbra 0, Sugar Cassett 0, Taleah Gaither 16, Erica McBrayer 0. Totals: 12 11-25 37.
Courtland (3-6): Grace Whitenack 6, Madison McDermott 0, Shavia Davis 2, Janay Hill 0, Atlee Thompson 0, Laila Campbell 6, Deziree Johnson 11, Jaidyn Taylor 6, Noelle Hidges 0. Totals: 9 9-13 31.
3-pointers: MV 2 (Stalteri, Alexander). Courtland 4 (Whitenack 2, Johnson, Taylor).
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 75, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 44
Taylor Thomas’ 45 points, six assists and five steals led Fredericksburg Christian School to a decisive non-conference home victory.
Bella Izadi added 11 points and Brianna DeArmas 10 for the Eagles (3–4), who host St. Catherine Friday.
|Heritage Christian
|9
|13
|14
|8
|—
|44
|Fredericksburg Christian
|17
|20
|29
|75
|—
|75
Heritage Christian: Lauren Carr 1, Abbby Helton 4, Kalen Hodge 14, Iliana Tzafolias 10, Hannah Helton 0, Allison Bighoff 2, Amber Williams 0, Kelsey Hodge 13. Totals: 16 9–26 44.
Fredericksburg Christian (3–4): Bella Izadi 11, Kyndal Jones 0, Grayson Scott 2, Katie WInters 0, Taylor Thomas 45, Morgan Griffis 0, Claire Derr 5, Brianna deArmas 10, Cassie Miller 0, Madi Bachman 0. Totals: 29 13–17 75.
3-pointers: Heritage Christian 3 (Kalen Hodge 2, Kelsey Hodge); FCS 4 (Thomas 2, Izadi, Derr).
CAROLINE 54, WASHINGTON & LEE 24
Brianna Morton scored 25 points, including the 1,000th of her career, in the Cavaliers’ non-district victory. Tamaya Morton added nine points and 14 rebounds for Caroline (7–4), which visits Chancellor Friday.
|Washington & Lee
|7
|7
|3
|10
|—
|24
|Caroline
|16
|14
|12
|12
|—
|54
Washington & Lee: Kearrah Delano 2, Kinnise Gray 5, Mykia Redmond 0, Janiyah Gaskins 1, Devonna Fisher 6, Armechille Byrd 1, Talyah Ball 5, Anya Baker 2, Lakiyah Clarke 2. Totals: 8 7–25 24.
Caroline (7–4): Elisa Vignando 5, Jordan Copper 2, Bri Morton 25, Keshya Jiggetts 3, Avianna Hopewell 4, Gabriella Mont 0, Grace Shannon 0, Tamaya Morton 9, Samira Price 2, Landice Loving 2, Delaney Haislop 0, Amayah James 2. Totals: 20 6–12 54.
3-pointers: W&L 1 (Ball); Caroline 8 (Morton 6, Vignando, Jiggetts).
KING GEORGE 44, STAFFORD 27
Aiyana Ellis had 13 points, seven rebounds, four steals and a block to help homestanding King George get a nondistrict win.
|Stafford
|5
|8
|8
|6
|—
|27
|King George
|6
|8
|16
|14
|—
|44
Stafford: Maddy Smith 1, Alia Carmichael 4, Iliana Floode 12, Janiya Adebayo 0, Tia Hoffman 0, Katie Marschall 0, Naomi Glass 0, Genesis Houston 10. Totals: 10 7-13 27.
King George: Amber McComber 0, Aiyana Ellis 13, Oma Aguolu 13, Brianna Ellis 7, Lauren McCall 1, Latasha Johnson 1, Katerine Healey 4, Loren Tolliver 0. Totals: 16 9-21 44.
3-pointers: Stafford: none. KG 3 (A. Ellis 3).
