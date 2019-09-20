L.J. Kelly Jr. rushed for five touchdowns and 175 yards as Washington & Lee built a 40–0 lead en route to a 53–26 nondistrict football win over visiting Rappahannock on Friday night.
Christian Mountjoy, Kindrick Smith and Dewayne Reynolds also scored on the ground for the Eagles (2–1).
W&L visits King William next Friday.
|Rappahannock
|0
|0
|13
|13
|—
|26
|Washington & Lee
|14
|19
|13
|7
|—
|53
First Quarter
WL—LJ Kelly Jr. 2-yard run (Eduardo Santiago kick)
WL—LJ Kelly Jr. 8-yard run (Eduardo Santiago kick)
Second Quarter
WL—LJ Kelly Jr. 64-yard run (kick failed)
WL—LJ Kelly Jr. 34-yard run (Eduardo Santiago kick)
WL—Christian Mountjoy 10-yard run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
WL—Kindrick Smith 21-yard run (Eduardo Santiago kick)
Ra—KJ Gaines 8-yard run (2-point conversion failed)
Ra—Ke’Vaun Brown 59-yard fumble return (kick good)
WL—LJ Kelly Jr. 4-yard run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
Ra—33-yard field goal
WL—Dewayne Reynolds 3-yard run (Eduardo Santiago kick)
Ra—36-yard field goal
Ra—KJ Gaines 11-yard run (kick good)
|Rapp
|W&L
|First Downs
|16
|13
|Rushes-yards
|40-124
|34-355
|Passing yards
|69
|0
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-23-2
|0-1-0
|Punts-Avg.
|1-40.0
|3-34.0
|Fumbles-lost
|x-2
|x-2
|Penalties-yards
|9-95
|21-122
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Rappahannock—Quintin Churchill 8-51; KJ Gaines 23-27, 2TD; Demetrius Parker 2-25; Juwane Veney 3-24; William West 1-(-1); Elijah Carey 1-(-2), Team 1-0. W&L—LJ Kelly Jr. 14-175, 5TD; Christian Mountjoy 6-62, TD; Kindrick Smith 5-61, TD; Dewayne Reynolds 4-32, TD; Craig Shepherd Jr. 3-19; Elijah Upson 2-6.
PASSING: Rappahannock—KJ Gaines 5-21-2, 69 yards; William West 0-1-0; Elijah Carey 0-1-0. W&L—Christian Mountjoy 0-1-0.
RECEIVING: Rappahannock—William West 3-45; Demetrius Parker 1-18; Jacoby Fauntleroy 1-6. W&L—none.
FOOTBALL
EASTERN VIEW 58,
CHARLOTTESVILLE 0
Eastern View piled up 275 yards rushing and scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams, notching the 99th win in program history.
On the first play from scrimmage, Chance Graves took a jet sweep 62 yards to the end zone. Alex Spangler added a 54-yard punt return for a score moments later.
Raq Lawson finished the night with a team-high 96 yards on just six carries.
The Cyclones also forced three fumbles, with Drey Waters recovering one of them in the end zone for a score with 1:21 left in the game.
BRENTSVILLE 34
SPOTSYLVANIA 30
A pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, aided by a costly Spotsylvania fumble, helped the Tigers (2–2) hand the Knights (3–1) their first loss.
Brentville’s Kyler Cornwell ran for three touchdowns and 101 yards on three carries. Guy Hayes added two rushing touchdowns.
DeAnthony Pendleton had 99 yards and Jake Naccarato 94 yards on 19 carries each to pace the Knights, who play at Courtland next Friday.
|Spotsylvania
|6
|8
|8
|8
|—
|30
|Brentsville
|0
|13
|8
|13
|—
|34
First Quarter
Sp—Jake Naccarato 3-yard run (kick failed).
Second Quarter
Br—Kyler Cornwell 4-yard run (Daniel Silva kick).
Sp—Naccarato 1-yard run (Mathias Barnwell pass from Naccarato).
Br—Guy Hayes 1-yard run (kick failed).
Third Quarter
Br—Hayes 23-yard run (Hayes run).
Sp—DeAnthony Pendleton 6-yard run (Barnwell pass from Naccarato).
Fourth Quarter
Br—Cornwell 55-yard run (run failed).
Br—Cornwell 7-yard run (Silva kick).
Sp—Davon Banks 5-yard run (Pendleton run).
|Sp
|Br
|First Downs
|21
|13
|Rushes-yards
|56-258
|27-161
|Passing yards
|53
|130
|Comp-Att-Int
|4-8-0
|8-10-0
|Punts-Avg.
|1-43.0
|1-28.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|8-57
|7-48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Spotsylvania—DeAnthony Pendleton 19-99, 1 TD; Jake Naccarato 19-94, 2 TDs; Davon Banks 7-35, 1 TD; Shaun Moore 5-16; Jacob Dingus 5-12; Isaiah AIken 1-2. Brentsville—Kyler Cornwell 11-101, 3 TDs; Guy Hayes 12-62, 2 TDs; Jake Johnson 4-(minus-2).
PASSING: Spotsylvania—Naccarato 4-8-0, 53 yards. Brentsville—Hayes 8-10-0, 130 yards.
RECEIVING: Spotsylvania—Mathias Barnwell 2-21; Darien Walker 1-16; Dingus 1-6. Brentsville—Kevin Peterson 4-34; Yuri Smaltz 2-60; Justin Humphreys 1-7; T.J. Stanley 1-27.
COLONIAL FORGE 59,
HYLTON 7
Quarterback Madden Lowe enjoyed a standout Friday night for Colonial Forge, throwing for three touchdowns and running in one of his own, as the Eagles dominated Hylton in a nondistrict outing.
|Colonial Forge
|21
|24
|7
|7
|—
|59
|Hylton
|0
|7
|0
|0
|—
|7
First Quarter
CF—Elijah Sarratt 37-yard pass from Madden Lowe (Phillip Lovelace kick).
CF—Jamal Thomas 12-yard run (Lovelace kick).
CF—Cade Bills 23-yard pass from Lowe (Lovelace kick).
Second Quarter
CF—Lovelace 44-yard field goal.
CF—DeLyn Palmer 21-yard pass from Lowe (Lovelace kick)
Hyl—75—yard kick return (Dennis Vanderplow kick).
CF—Lowe 12-yard run (Lovelace kick)
CF—Max Kauthen 78-yard INT (Lovelace kick).
Third Quarter
CF—Nico Lee 1-yard run (Lovelace kick).
Fourth Quarter
CF—Payton Morrison 6-yard run (Dennis Rubio kick).
MASSAPONAX 26,
PENN WOOD 23
Massaponax ran out the last 5:45 of regulation and held on to for 26–23 win on the road in Pennsylvania.
Jacob Romero of the Panthers ran for two touchdowns on 13 carries. Massaponax doubled Penn Wood in team rushing yards and carries.
The Panthers (3–1 overall) next host Stafford on Friday.
|Massaponax
|6
|14
|0
|6
|—
|26
|Penn Wood
|7
|8
|0
|8
|—
|23
First Quarter
Ma—Javaney Bruno 9-yard run (kick failed).
PW—A. Steven 27-yard pass from D. Johnson (PAT good).
Second Quarter
Ma—Jacob Romero 20-yard run (Luke Morley run).
Ma—Elijah Christopher 30-yard run (runfail).
PW—A. Sackor 15-yard pass from Johnson (Johnson run).
Fourth Quarter
Ma—Jacob Romero 5-yard run (run fail).
PW—J. Jones 80-yard pass from Johnson (C. Suber pass from Johnson).
|Ma
|PW
|First Downs
|17
|12
|Rushes-yards
|48-264
|24-132
|Passing yards
|12
|245
|Comp-Att-Int
|3-6-0
|11-20-1
|Punts-Avg.
|1-38.0
|0-00.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|6-57
|8-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Massaponax—Luke Morley 10-44; Elijah Christopher 19-124, TD; Derell Stokes 4-18; Jacob Romero 13-70, 2 TDs; Javaney Bruno 1-10; Jaiven Plummer 1-(-2). Penn Wood—D. Johnson 12-74; J. Jones 11-48; Z. Mason 1-10.
PASSING: Massaponax—Morley 3-6 12 yards. Penn Wood—D. Johnson 11-20 for 245 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT.
RECEIVING: Massaponax—Romero 2-5; M. Swain 1 INT. Penn Wood—A. Sackor 1-10; C. Suber 3-21; A. Steven 2-37; J. Jones 2-115; M. Price 2-15; Z. Mason 1-47.
FIELD HOCKEY
FA 12, FCS 0
Kylie Amberger, Izzy Larimore, and Sheridan Simes each scored three goals as Fredericksburg Academy routed Fredericksburg Christian.
Hope Amberger, Annika Luce, and Grace Norair also scored for the Falcons (5–1), who visit Foxcroft School Thursday.
Thursday’s results
FIELD HOCKEY
BROOKE POINT 2,
RIVERBEND 1
Ashlyn Engleman and Taylore Hinzman both scored to help the Point Black-Hawks edge Riverbend. Fayth Julius had three saves in goal.
