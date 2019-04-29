Payton Kilmer struck out 13 in a two-hit shutout as Massaponax topped Brooke Point 5–0 in a Commonwealth District softball game Monday
Emily Collins and Kayden Whitlock had two hits each and Emily Sowa drove in two runs for the Panthers (8–4, 4–2), who visit Mountain View Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Brooke Point
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|2
|2
|Massaponax
|202
|001
|x
|—
|5
|7
|1
CIERRA FOSS, Noelle Sterner (2) and Kylie Thuot. PAYTON KILMER and Rachel Foster.
SOFTBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 14, POTOMAC 2
Kayla Gayle went 4 for 4, scoring four runs and driving in two, and Layne Fritz pitched a one-hitter in the Wildcats’ non-district victory.
Annaliese Franklin also had two hits and two RBIs for Mountain View.
|R
|H
|E
|Mountain View
|440
|330
|—
|14
|11
|3
|Potomac
|110
|000
|—
|2
|1
|3
LAYNE FRITZ and Annaliese Franklin. T. KING and A. Dukes.
BASEBALL
STAFFORD 11, MOUNTAIN VIEW 6
Tristan McAlister, Caleb McAlister and James Baker each had two hits and two RBIs in the Indians’ Commonwealth District victory.
Gunter Braendel struck out six in five innings of relief to earn the win for the Indians (15–1, 8–0).
Cameron Murray had two RBIs for Mountain View.
|R
|H
|E
|Stafford
|100
|145
|0
|—
|11
|11
|1
|Mountain View
|240
|000
|0
|—
|6
|6
|4
Robert Baker, GUNTER BRAENDEL (3) and Joe Tolson. ANDREW NEFF, Brandon Lindauer (5), Connor Floyd (6) and Cameron Murray.
MASSAPONAX 6, BROOKE POINT 3
Aaron Leinenbach hit a three-run home run and Jack Clements pitched six strong innings in the Panthers’ Commonwealth District win.
Calvin Farrell had two RBIs for Massaponax (5–8), and Jackson Foreman drove in two runs for the Black-Hawks.
|R
|H
|E
|Brooke Point
|001
|020
|0
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Massaponax
|015
|000
|x
|—
|6
|6
|2
JADEN ISIDRO, J. Kaiser (6) and Dillon Taylor. JACK CLEMENTS, Mike Shanahan (7) and Calvin Farrell.
BOYS LACROSSE
MOUNTAIN VIEW 16, BROOKE POINT 5
Tyler Farrin scored six goals and James Mooney three in the Wildcats’ Commonwealth District win.
Tanner Van Liew and Ivan Torres added two goals each, and Jack Hook, Emory Harshman and Derek Alstaetter had one apiece. Hook had three asists, and Henrik Kvenlog made eight saves in goal.
Christian Leap and Noah Sanders each scored twice for the Black-Hawks. Paul Lucas and Mason Billingsley had assists.
LIBERTY 12, JAMES MONROE 4
Sam DuMont had three goals and an assist in a losing cause for James Monroe. Aidan Conway also scored, and Christian Powell made 14 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
COLONIAL FORGE 14, MASSAPONAX 4
Emmy Ponce scored five times and Maggie Hatton had a goal and five assists for the Eagles.
Kadence Stanton and Kailey Clasen each scored twice for Colonial Forge, and Mary Ellen Schuster, Annamarita Sofis, Anne Marie Hanville and Addy Talkington had one apiece. Mel Rodgers made 10 saves in goal.
Ellie Butler scored twice and Grace Pietro and Jadynn Miller once each for the Panthers. Shelby Helton made nine saves in goal.
BOYS SOCCER
CHANCELLOR 3, EASTERN VIEW 0
Josh Rasure had a goal and two assists and Josh Reid made four saves for the Battlefield District shutout for the Chargers.
Mike Kreider and Eduardo Vargas also scored for Chancellor (11–0, 8–0), which hosts Spotsylvania Tuesday. Eli Carr had an assist.
Freshman Bryan Healy made four saves for the Cyclones (8–3–1, 4–3–1).
CAROLINE 2, THOMAS JEFFERSON 1
Mathew McCeney and Nolan Gibbs scored in the Cavaliers’ non-district win. Nick Williams made six saves. Justin Good scored for Thomas Jefferson.
GIRLS SOCCER
MOUNTAIN VIEW 8, STAFFORD 0
Taylor Garrison and Megan Watts each registered two goals and an assist to help visiting Mountain View get a Commonwealth District win.
Emily Winkels also scored twice, while Brooke Burzynski and Catherine Dittmer each tallied once for the Wildcats (8–2–2, 7–1–1), who visit Massaponax on Tuesday.
Marisol Zuniga added tw0 assists and goalie Lacey Winkels provided the shutout for Mountain View.
GIRLS TENNIS
COURTLAND 8, CHANCELLOR 1
Singles: Lauren Michaud (Ct) d. Caitlyn Dick 8–1; Rebecca Smith (Ct) d. Kylee Tuebner 8–0; Angel Williams (Ct) d. Olivia Byram 8–4; Emma Flowers (Ct) d. Cara Seely 8–0; Allison Lake (Ct) d. Kalee Reinhardt 8–3; Charlotte Smith (Ct) d. Gillian Salsberry 8–0.
Doubles: Michaud/E. Flowers (Ct) d. Dick/Tuebner 8–2; R. Smith/Williams (Ct) d. Byram/Seely 8–2; Lea Perez/Aaliyah Smith (Ch) d. Ellie Holt/Mac Watkins 8–5.
Next match: Courtland (8–3, 6–2) hosts Eastern View Tuesday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6, MOUNT VERNON 3
Singles: Mackenzie King (Vernon) d. Casey Jackson 7–1, retired; Ayana Williams (Vernon ) d. Taylor Larned 10–8; Priya Singh (View) d. Peaches Kitijarunta 10–4; Kate Sportsman (View) d. Areeba Hamid 10–8; Maya Madore (View) d. Rain Kazi 10–2; Jordan Pearson (View) d. Jordan Kryzcki 10–2.
Doubles: King/Williams (Vernon) d. Larned/Alex Crisp 8–0; Sportsman/Madore (View) d. Kitijarunta/Hamid 9–7 Singh/Pearson (View) d. Kazi/ Emily Schafer 8–4.
Next match: Mountain View (7–5) at Massaponax Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
COURTLAND 9, CHANCELLOR 0
Singles: Matthew Leonard (Ct) d. Bryce Jones 10–6; John Freemyers (Ct) d. Jason Ransom 10–1; Will Sides (Ct) d. Silas Lacey 10–1; Makeon Sprinkle (Ct) d. Craig Himko 10–7; David Ruiz-Rivera (Ct) d. Aidan Campbell 10–2; Jadon Clinkscales (Ct) d. Jaiden Shcottel 10–0.
Doubles: Leonard/Ryan Meek (Ct) d. Jones/Ransom 10–2; Freemyers/Ruiz-Rivera (Ct) d. Lacey/Himko 10–3; Sides/Sprinkle (Ct) d. Campbell/Shcottel 10–0.
Next match: Courtland (8–3, 5–0) at Eastern View Tuesday.
TRACK & FIELD
BATTLEFIELD MEET #5 AT OURTLAND
King George’s boys and girls swept the meet held at Courtland High School. The Foxes’ boys topping runner-up Spotsylvania 183–132, while the Foxes’ girls ourscored James Monroe 136–128.
BOYS
Team results: 1. King Geoge 183, 2. Spotsylvania 131; 3. James Monroe 90, 4. Courtland 60, 5. Chancellor, 40, 6. Caroline 33, 7. Eastern View 27.
100 meters: 1. Deonte Curry (JM) 11.8; 200: 1. Aidan Rayn (JM) 24.08; 400: Terence McKenzie (JM) 54.65; 800: 1. McKeiran Romasser (Sp) 2:14.08; 1600: 1. Jacob Caldwell (Ch) 4:55.59; 3200: 1. Alexander Dachos (KG) 10:33.94; 110 hurdles: 1. Christopher Stinson (KG) 17.93; 300 hurdles: 1. Devyn Stout (KG) 47.69; 400 relay: 1. James Monroe 45.51; 1600 relay: 1. King George 3:54.72; 3200 relay: 1. Spotsylvania 9:05.36.
High jump: 1. Limiah Coleman (Sp) 6-2; Pole vault: 1. Ian Richardson (Ct) 12-6; Long jump: 1. Limiah Coleman (Sp) 19-2.25; Triple jump: 1. Limiah Coleman (Sp) 39-0; Shot put: 1. Isaiah Ramadane (Sp) 45-10; Discus: 1. Andrew Williams (JM) 122-0.
GIRLS
Team results: 1. King George 136, 2. James Monroe 128, 3. Spotsylvania 76.5, 4. Courtland 66, 5. Chancellor 56.5, 6. Caroline 26, 7. Eastern View 5.
100 meters: 1. Akeila Edwards (Ch) 12.99; 200: 1. Akeila Edwards (Ch) 26.32; 400: 1. Aaliyah Cutlip (Sp) 1:06.06; 800: 1. Taylor-Jean Wynn (JM) 42:42.41; 1600: 1. Ellianna Bailey (KG) 6:00.36; 100 hurdles: 1. Ariana Hoopes (Sp) 19.19; 300 hurdles: 1. Kailey Gray (Ca) 54.48; 400 relay: 1. King George 54.78; 1600 relay: 1. James Monroe 5:19.31; 3200 relay: 1. King George 12:25.64.
High jump: 1. Yasmin Deane (JM) 4-10; Pole vault: 1. Amira Turner (Ch) 7-6; Long jump: 1. Brianna Denson (JM) 15-9.75; Triple jump: 1. Samantha Tollefson (Sp) 29-5.5; Shot put: 1. Mekaiyla Baker (Ct) 33-10; Discus: 1. Noelle Hodges (Ct) 90-7.