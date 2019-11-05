James Monroe’s Alex Kolar finished the cross country course at Central High School in Woodstock in 15:32.1, 23.1 seconds ahead of the runner-up to win the Region 3B boys cross country title on Tuesday.
The Yellow Jackets’ boys finished seventh as a team, while the girls came in fifth led by Syndey Winn who came in 20th place.
The Class 3 state meet is set for Nov. 16 at Green Hill Park in Salem.
Boys individual results: 1. Alex Kolar (JM) 15:32.1, 2. Charlie Blundell (In) 15:55.2, 3. Ben Neuwirth (MW) 15:55.4, 4. Chase Rimel (CW) 15:58.5, 5. Dj Staton (WC) 16:04.2, 6. Andrew Rice (Br) 16:10.1, 7. Anthony Medrano (MP) 16:17.7, 8. Ben Blanchard (MW) 16:19.0, 9. Braden Sturman (In) 16:19.9, 10. Conrad Bruton (WM) 16:28.2, 11. Aidan Ridderhof (JM) 16:28.8, 39. Samuel Dumont (JM) 17:32.6, 43. Ryan Sweet (JM) 17:40.6, 48. Brandon McVade (JM) 18:01.5.
Girls individual results: 1. Mary Caroline Heinen (MW) 17:25.9, 2. Ava Bordner (Sk) 18:30.3, 3. Brenna Luczak (MW) 18:57.0, 4. Abigail Seigel (Br) 19:07.8, 5. Grace Pershing (MW) 19:15.9, 6. Alexis Bartee (MW) 19:16.6, 7. Josie Greer (MW) 19:18.5, 8. Leah Webster (WC) 19:25.7; 9. Ryleigh Breeden (WC) 19:30.1, 10. Kiersten Tanner (WC) 19:30.3, 20. Sydney Wynn (JM) 20:14.1, 26. Isabel Whitman (JM) 20:31.5, 34. McLaren Reed (JM) 20:49.1, 35. Carrie Stinchomb (JM) 20:55.3, 40. Anna Heller (JM) 21:08.7.
FIELD HOCKEY
STAFFORD 3,
BROOKE POINT 0
Lexi Bove had two goals and Camryn DeLeva one in the Indians’ Region 5D semifinal victory.
Sydney Duffy and Elissa Bustamante each had an assist for Stafford, which will host Mountain View in Thursday’s final.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4,
ALBEMARLE 1
Madi Hyatt’s two goals helped the host Wildcats win their Region 5D semifinal.
Breasha Rousseau and Gracie Wilkerson also scored for Mountain View.
JM 5, GEORGE MASON 0
Celie Constantine scored three goals and assisted on another as James Monroe moved into the Region 3B championship game.
Zoe Tierney and Sarah Rigual each had a goal and an assist for the Yellow Jackets, who will visit Independence in Thursday’s regional final. Goalie Sam Black made two saves.
CHANCELLOR 4, ORANGE 1
Kaitlyn Bestick tallied three goals and Emma Bernard totaled a goal and three assists to help Chancellor get a home win in the Region 4C semifinals.
Erin Dameron had two assists and Kylee Tuebner one for the Chargers (14–4).
FA 7, WALSINGHAM 1
Ashley Luce and Izzy Larimore each scored twice in Fredericksburg Academy’s quarterfinals victory over visiting Walsingham Academy in the VISAA Divion II state tournament.
Sheridan Simes and Hope Amberger each had a goal and assist for the Falcons, who will play Foxcroft in Friday’s semifinals in Leesburg. Annika Luce had a goal and Kylie Amberger had two assists.
VOLLEYBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3,
STAFFORD 1
Jianna Bautch paced things with nine kills, 14 digs, and six dimes as Mountain View defeated Stafford Stafford 25–21, 25–23, 22–25, 25–23 in 5D regional quarterfinal play.
Nella Bayard added nine killsn. Christiana Diaz had six kills, nine digs and eight aces, while Hannah Myers contributed four kills and six blocks. Nalani McBride handed out 20 dimes and totaled 24 digs. Isa Diaz had 32 assists and 11 digs.
For Stafford, Ina Aoelua tallied 18 kills and Addie Harding pitched in 16 digs.
Mountain View will visit Albemrale in Thursday’s regional semifinals.
NORTH STAFFORD 3,
HARRISONBURG 0
Victoria Barrett’s 15 kills, seven aces, and seven digs helped the Wolverines sweep Harrisonburg 25–11, 25–13, 25–10 in a 5D regional quarterfinal.
Gabby Figueora had eight kills, four aces, and three digs. Xianna Dixon chippeds in three kills and Aubrey Lynch notched 14 assists.
North Stafford hosts Patrick Henry-Roanoke in Thursday’s semifinals.
COLONIAL FORGE 3,
FOREST PARK 0
Paityn Walker had 28 assists, seven digs and four aces, and Joselyn Jones totaled nine kills to help Colonial Forge get a 25–23, 25–16, 25–13 Region 6B quarterfinal win.
Other leaders for the Eagles were Kailey Schoolfield (six kills), Haley Smalls (five kills), Sarah Eltablihi (eight digs), Lauren Hyman (seven digs), Baylie Ostvig (three aces) and Haley Smalls (three blocks).
Colonial Forge visits Battlefield in Thursday’s semifinals.
MASSAPONAX 3,
JOHN CHAMPE 1
Makayla Wonpat’s eight kills, 16 digs, and 11 dimes helped the Panthers defeat John Champe 25–12, 18–25, 25–16, 25–15 in a Region 6B quarterfinal.
Imani Lewis totaled 14 kills and two blocks for the Panthers (14–4), who host Patriot Thursday. Mackenzie Green added 17 kills, whil Mya Green dished out 34 assists. Shelby Lam contributed 12 digs.
WILLIAM MONROE 3,
JAMES MONROE 2
Scarlett Allen posted three kills, four blocks, three digs, and one ace but James Monroe fell to William Monroe 20–25, 18–25, 25–18, 25–13, 15–8 in a Region 3B quarterfinal.
Virginia Howard pitched in seven kills, two blocks, and 19 digs. Mary Tousley and Staci Tate both added five kills, with Tate also racking up 16 assists and 14 digs for the Yellow Jackets, who finished 8–15–1.
STEWARD SCHOOL 3,
FRED. CHRISTIAN 2
Sydeny Whittaker and Paige Bachman led the Eagles’ offense wth 19 and 11 kills, respectively, but Fredericksburg Christian fell to Steward School 25-20, 21-25, 18-25, 25-15, 15-10 in the VISAA Division II state quarterfinals.
Emma Shaeffer finished with 37 assists and six aces, while Taylor Thomas added 24 digs for the Eagles, who finished at 17–12 overall.
