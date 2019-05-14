Owen Ledford came on in relief to pick up his fifth win, striking out the last five batters he faced, as North Stafford captured a 9–7 Commonwealth District baseball win over visiting Riverbend on Tuesday night.
Ledford added a hit and two runs scored at the plate. Kevin Delash supplied two hits and an RBI, and Cody Carter knocked in two runs for the Wolverines (14–8).
Seth Sherman and Cade Fletcher had two hits each for Riverbend.
|R
|H
|E
|Riverbend
|401
|011
|0
|—
|7
|7
|2
|North Stafford
|230
|310
|x
|—
|9
|7
|1
Vanvickle, DUKETTE (4), Lotito (6) and Swanson. Hunter Trimarchi, Jake Via (1), OWEN LEDFORD (4) and Elmer Figueroa.
BASEBALL
COLONIAL FORGE 8, MOUNTAIN VIEW 6
Keegan Doyle had three hits and two RBIs to help Colonial Forge get a Commonwealth District win.
Aiden Tierney and Nate Zimmerman added two hits, while Finn Swafford batted in three runs for the Eagles.
Cameron Murray had three RBIs for Mountain View.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Forge
|021
|310
|1
|—
|8
|11
|3
|Mountain View
|002
|004
|0
|—
|6
|7
|4
STAFFORD 8,
BROOKE POINT 1
Michael Tolson pitched a two-hitter and struck out 12 batters as Stafford defeated host Brooke Point.
Tristan McAllister went 3 for 3, tallied two RBIs, and scored twice for Stafford.
Ryan Bellamy hit a solo home run for the Black–Hawks’ lone run.
|R
|H
|E
|Stafford
|212
|000
|3
|—
|8
|10
|0
|Brooke Point
|100
|000
|0
|—
|1
|2
|0
MICHAEL TOLSON and n/a. OWEN BELLAMY, Jackson Foreman (4), Ryan Knee (5), Jason Kaiser (7), and n/a.
SOFTBALL
STAFFORD 9,
BROOKE POINT 4
Caroline Adams and Alyssa Bosket each recorded three hits for Stafford in a road win over Brooke Point in their final regular season game.
Adams also had three stolen bases for the Indians (7-12).
Jenna Marsden had three hits and two RBIs for the Black-Hawks.
|R
|H
|E
|Stafford
|510
|102
|0
|—
|9
|13
|2
|Brooke Point
|100
|012
|0
|—
|4
|8
|2
EMILY ARNETT and Alyssa Bosket. JENNA MARSDEN and Kylie Thuot.
GIRLS SOCCER
RIVERBEND 1,
NORTH STAFFORD 0
Kenzie Burns scored off an assist from Gracie Tritt 10 minutes into the second half to help Riverbend pick up a Commonwealth District win.
Kaitlyn Riggleman led the defensive effort in the shutout for the Bears (7–5–3, 7–1–3).
MOUNTAIN VIEW 8,
COLONIAL FORGE 0
Ruby Darling recorded a hat trick as well as an assist, Megan Watts scored two goals while tallying four assists in Mountain View win on the road.
Brooke Burzynski (two) and Taylor Garrison rounded out the scoring the Wildcats.
Mountain View (13–2–2, 12–1–2) hosts Massaponax on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
BROOKE POINT 2,
STAFFORD 0
Josh Maloney scored twice and Jake Mendoza made six saves to record the shutout in goal for Brooke Point in a Commonwealth District home win.
BOYS LACROSSE
MOUNTAIN VIEW 17,
MASSAPONAX 3
Tanner Van Liew scored four goals and Ivan Torres chipped in three goals and an assist as Mountain View defeated host Massaponax.
Derek Alstaetter and Tyler Ferron had two goals for the Wildcats. Emory Harshman recorded one goal and two assists. Jack Hook and James Mooney each recorded a goal and an assist. Also scoring for the Mountain View was Will Frampton, Caden Murrain and Jordan Brown.
Chase Callan scored twice and Sebastian Sanchez once for the Panthers.
GIRLS LACROSSE
COLONIAL FORGE 19, NORTH STAFFORD 7
Kailey Clasen scored three goals and registered her 100th career point in the Eagles’ Commonwealth District win.
Emmy Ponce scored four goals and Maggie Hatton and Addy Talkington had three each for Colonial Forge. Kadence Stanton notched two scores and Liela Hazme, Destiny Watts, Mary Ellen Schuster and Annamarita Sofis had one each. Schuster and Sofis each had two assists, and Mel Rodgers made five saves in goal.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 12,
MASSAPONAX 2
Ellie Butler and Iva Berg each scored a goal, but Massaponax fell to host Mountain View.
BOYS TENNIS
KING GEORGE 5,
MONACAN 0
Singles: Mitchell Freitag (KG) d. T.J. Vitchotripop 6–2, 6–1; Max Freitag (KG) d. D. Johnson 6–1, 6–1; Alex Shea (KG) vs. C. Counoupas, DNF; Lucas Umberger (KG) d. J. Rush 6–1, 6–1; Kaio Rocha (KG) d. G. Hughes 6–3, 6–2; Evan Moore (KG) d. A. Simpson 6–1, 6–0.
Next match: King George visits Hanover in Wednesday’s Region 4B quarterfinals.
COLONIAL FORGE 5, MOUNTAIN VIEW 4
Singles: Mark Shelton (MV) d. Gabe Gillespie 10–8; Lucas West (MV) d. Boone Orton 10–8; Sam Bryan (CF) d. Cole McCommons 10–6; Michael Shelton (MV) d. Jake Porzinski 10–5; C.J. Kilgore (CF) d. Zane Ballister 10–8; Jake Stratton (CF) d. Dante Renteria 10–7.
Doubles: West/McCommons (MV) d. Gillespie/Porzinski 10–2; Bryan/Kilgore (CF) d. Shelton/Shelton 10–6; Orton/Stratton (CF) d. Ballister/Renteria 10–3.
Next match: Mountain View (11-4) travels to Massaponax on Wednesday.
RIVERBEND 8,
NORTH STAFFORD 1
Singles: Ronan Gick (R) d. Kunal Goenka 10–3; Brian Baugher (R) d. Thomas Scheiman 10–5; Nathan Lontz (R) d. Zack Dickinson 10–4; Joey McGraw (R) d. Garrett Burke 10–3; Ryan Catullo (R) d. Aaron Paul 10–0; Jack Scrivani (R) d. Kade Rush 10–2.
Doubles: Gick/Lontz (R) d. Goenka/Burke 8–3; Scheiman/Dickinson (NS) vs. Baugher/McGraw; Catullo/Scrivani (R) d. Paul/Eric Martinez 8–1.
Next match: Riverbend (5–7) hosts Brooke Point Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
RIVERBEND 8,
NORTH STAFFORD 1
Singles: Kiersten Chang (R) d. Katie Antonucci 10–0; Caroline Patton (R) d. Fatmatia Sesay 10–0; Grace Long (R) d. Jessica Guerrero 10–0; Sophie Long (R) d. Kelly Bye 10–2; Sarah Statler (R) d. Alyssa Fenton 10–0; Mallory Muilenburg (R) d. Amaya Henderson 10–2.
Doubles: Chang/Patton (R) d. Antonucci /Sesay 8–0; Long/Statler (R) d. Guerrero/Bye 8–0; Fenton/Henderson (NS) d. Amelia DeDecker/Madeline Urian 9–7.
STAFFORD 7,
BROOKE POINT 2
Singles: Sara Selby (St) d. Grace Nelson 10-1; Sydney Selby (St) d. Abby Tivin 10-0; Gloria Johnson (BP) d. Lauren Sisson 10-5; Maria Wiss (St) d. Zhaleen Emerson 10-6; Kameryn Daniels (St) d. Victoria Rios 10-5; Grace Daley (BP) d. Junga Steves 11-9.
Doubles: Selby/Selby (St) d. Nelson/Johnson 10-0; Sisson/Wiss (St) d. Emerson/Rios 10-8; Daniels/Steves (St) d. Tivin/Daley 10-7.