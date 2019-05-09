Hannah Linder went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, including a walk-off double that drove in Wrayne Wynn for the game-winning run as the King George softball team defeated visiting Courtland 4-3 on Thursday night.
With the win, the Foxes clinched first place in the Battlefield District.
Lauren Sheehan and Mya Lyburn each had two hits for King George. Sheehan allowed only two earned runs in eight innings to earn the win on the mound.
Ronnie Howard hit a solo homer for the Cougars. Cameron Buzzell took a hard-luck loss on the mound, allowing only one earned run.
King George travels to Colonial Forge on Friday.
|R
|H
|E
|Courtland
|000
|120
|00
|—
|3
|3
|2
|King George
|000
|210
|01
|—
|4
|8
|3
CAMERON BUZZELL and Alanah Lux. LAUREN SHEEHAN and Mya Lyburn.
SOFTBALL
CHANCELLOR 14,
CAROLINE 7
Sarah Tiller had three hits, and Kaitlyn Bestick knocked in five runs and Isabel Frields four, for Chancellor in a Battlefield District win.
Brianna Morton and Kamryn Gray had three hit each for Caroline. Gray also had four RBIs.
|R
|H
|E
|Caroline
|300
|020
|2
|—
|7
|10
|3
|Chancellor
|125
|204
|x
|—
|14
|14
|2
MAYA MORTON and n/a. REGAN BESTICK and n/a.
ESSEX 10,
WASHINGTON & LEE 0
Anne Carter Harding went 2-for-2 and also reached base on a walk for visiting Washington & Lee, but Essex picked up a Northern Neck District win. Trinity Fauntleroy had the Eagles other hit.
|R
|H
|E
|W&L
|000
|00
|—
|0
|3
|6
|Essex
|201
|43
|—
|10
|10
|2
ANNE CARTER HARDING and K. Taylor. M. CARSON and M. Carter.
BASEBALL
CAROLINE 2,
CHANCELLOR 0
Bryan Kovach went 2-for-3 with a run scored, and Seth Shannon finished 2-for-2 with a sacrifice to help Caroline get a Battlefield District home win.
Toby Somers added a hit and an RBI for the Cavaliers (12-6, 8-2).
Emondre Johnson and Jeremy Kleczkowski the hits for Chancellor (6-10, 6-5).
|R
|H
|E
|Chancellor
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|2
|1
|Caroline
|001
|100
|x
|—
|2
|6
|1
MICHAEL ADAMS, Wil Libby (6) and Kyle Kaiser. GAVIN CECIL, John Chapman (6) and Toby Somers.
KING GEORGE 6,
COURTLAND 4
Kyle Reviello went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, including a walk, an RBI-single, and a triple for the Foxes en route to their Battlefield District win.
Ryan O’Keefe was 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Joey Liptak finished 2-for-4, tallying a double and an RBI.
King George (2-14) will travel to James Monroe on Monday.
|R
|H
|E
|Courtland
|202
|000
|0
|—
|4
|7
|3
|King George
|201
|021
|x
|—
|6
|7
|4
AIDAN FORSTER, Ty Lowe (6) and Owen Reilly. Ryan Tayman, KYLE REVIELLO (5) and Joey Liptak.
COLONIAL BEACH 6,
RAPPAHANNOCK 5
Roman Lasse had two RBIs, including a timely one in the seventh inning, boosting the Drifters to a Northern Neck District win.
Cole Setliff tallied two hits, including a double, and two runs scored. Mason Delane struck out 12 for Colonial Beach (8-11), which visits West Point on Friday.
|R
|H
|E
|Rappahannock
|000
|500
|0
|—
|5
|4
|2
|Colonial Beach
|001
|001
|4
|—
|6
|5
|3
WYATT BUNCH and Tyler West. MASON DELANE and Cole Setliff.
GIRLS TENNIS
BROOKE POINT 8,
NORTH STAFFORD 1
Singles: K. Antonucci (NS) d. Grace Nelson 10-0; Abby Tivin (BP) d. F. Sesay 10-6; Gloria Johnson (BP) d. J. Guerrero 10-0; Victoria Rios (BP) d. A. Fenton 10-1; Grace Daily (BP) d. A. Henderson 10-1; Ashlyn Engleman (BP) d. K. Cossio 10-7.
Doubles: Nelson/Johnson (BP) d. Antonucci/Sesay 10-4; Rios/Daily (BP) d. Guerrero/Fenton 10-3; Tivin/Engleman (BP) d. Henderson/Cossio 10-2.
Next match: Brooke Point (6-8) visits Stafford on Tuesday.
COURTLAND 8,
SPOTSYLVANIA 1
Singles: Lauren Michaud (Ct) d. Greta Roberson 8-1; Abby McNamee (Sp) d. Rebecca Smith 8-6; Angel Williams (Ct) d. Rachel Bernard 8-0; Emma Flowers (Ct) d. Karlay Jarvis 8-0; Allison Lake (Ct) d. Emma Rust 8-6; Mac Watkins (Ct) d. Abby Sun 8-3.
Doubles: Michaud/E. Flowers (Ct) d. Roberson/McNamee 8-1; Lake/Charlotte Smith (Ct) d. Bernard/Rust 8-4; Maddi Nofplot/Clara Granger (Ct) d. Melia Smith/Chelsea Hardin 8-3.
MASSAPONAX 6,
STAFFORD 3
Singles: Alexa Brewster (Ma) d. Sarah Selby 10-4; Katherine Sullivan (Ma) d Sidney Selby 10-7; Abby Cinco (Ma) d. Caroline Longer 10-2; Brooke Hyldahl (M) d. Sophia Longer 10-1; Kameryn Daniels (St) d. Anna Wei 10-4; Junga Steves (St) d. Miranda Parrish 10-8.
Doubles: Brewster/Sullivan (Ma) d Selby/Selby 10-6; Cinco/Hyldahl (Ma) d. S. Loncar/Emmalie Lemmon 10-1; Daniels/Steves (St) d. Naveena Deva/Kimiko Andrew 10-2.
BOYS TENNIS
COURTLAND 9,
SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Singles: Matthew Leonard (Ct) d. Bryce Dalton 8-4; John Freemyers (Ct) d. Johnny Bernard 8-1; Will Sides (Ct) d. Shaun Gupta 8-2; Makeon Sprinkle (Ct) d. Luke Gregory 8-1; David Ruiz-Rivera (Ct) d. Erik Waterman 8-0; Billy Virganio (Ct) won by forfiet.
Doubles: Leonard/Ryan Meek (Ct) d. Bernard/Dalton 8-2; Freemyers/Ruiz-Rivera (Ct) d. Gregory/Waterman 8-0; Virganio/Jadon Clinkscales (Ct) won by forfiet.
RIVERBEND 5,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4
Singles: Ronin Gick (Rb) d. Mark Shelton 10-4; Lucas West (MV) d. Brian Baugher 10-3; Michael Shelton (MV) d. Nathan Lontz 11-9; Cole McCommons (MV) d. Joey McGraw 10-4; Ryan Catullo (Rb) d. Zane Ballister 10-5; Jack Scrivani (Rb) d. Claudiu Rogojan 11-9.
Doubles: Gick/Lontz (Rb) d. Mark Shelton/West 10-8; McCommons/Michael Shelton (MV) d. Baugher/McGraw 10-6; Catullo/Scrivani (Rb) d. Ballister/Jarod Auletti 10-8.
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
GIRLS TENNIS
RIVERBEND 7,
STAFFORD 2
Singles: Kiersten Chang (Rb) d. Sara Selby 8-1; Caroline Patton (Rb) d. Sydney Selby 8-3; Grace Long (Rb) d. Lauren Sisson 9-7; Sophie Long (Rb) d. Maria Wiss 8-3; Kaueryn Daniels (St) d. Sarah Statler 8-5; Caroline Loncar (St) d. Mallory Muilenburg 8-1.
Doubles: Chang/Patton (Rb) d. Selby/Selby 8-4; G. Long/Statler (Rb) d. Sisson/Wiss 8-3; Muilenburg/S. Long (Rb) d. Daniels/Junga Steves 3-0 (DNF).