Louisa’s Branden Wood outran Courtland’s Kyle Ernandes to win the Region 4B boys cross country championship held at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville on Wednesday.
Wood, who finished just over 22 seconds ahead of Ernandes helped the Lions finish second as team to earn a state Class 4 state meet bid.
Cierra Caicedo took third in the girls race to help Louisa finish third and also advance to the state meet.
Boys team standings: 1. Lee-Davis 52, 2. Louisa 74, 3. Patrick Henry-Ashland 74, 4. Hanover 95, 5. King George 121, 6. Powhatan 219, 7. Courtland 224, 8. Chancellor 235, 9. Eastern View 242, 10. Caroline 257, 11. Spotsylvania 286, 12. Orange 314, 13. Monacan 322, 14. Dinwiddie 442.
Boys individual results: 1. Branden Wood (Lo) 15:56.9, 2. Kyle Ernandex (Ct) 16:22.1, 3. Gerrit Moyar (LD) 16:28.5, 4. Carter Burcham (PH) 16:36.1, 5. Luke Taylor (PH) 16:45.3, 6. Trevor Mason (PH) 16:49.5, 7. Bowen Varney (Lo) 16:52.2, 8. Grayson Clark (LD) 16:53.4, 9. Ethan Coleman (Ha)16:55.3, 10. Connor Adkins (Ch) 16:55.6, 16. Jason Healey (KG) 17:14.0, 28. Elijah Akbar (EV) 17:35.0, 34. Dominic Kittle (Ca) 17:56.5, 39. Darius Trent (Or) 18:09.5, 48. Jin Lee (Sp) 18:48.9.
Girls team standings: 1. Hanover 36, 2. Patrick Henry-Ashland 61, 3. Louisa 95, 4. Lee-Davis 99, 5. Courtland 155, 6. Chancellor 155, 7. Powhatan 169, 8. King George 174, 9. Orange 228, 10. Eastern View 263, 11. Monacan 281.
Girls individual results: 1. Alli Crytser (Ha) 18:10.8, 2. Emily Morris (PH) 18:34.4, 3. Cierra Caicedo (Lo) 19:06.7, 4. Rachel Crytser (Ha) 20:14.9, 5. Emily Joyce (PH) 20:29.3, 6. Erika Osborn (Ha) 20:37.30, 7. Rebecca Ray (Po) 20:46.4, 8. Evelyn Anderson (Or) 20:49.1, 9. Desirae Horsley (LD) 20:51.6, 10. Kali Dennehy (PH) 20:54.1, 11. May Cea-Lavin (Ch) 20:59.1, 18. Eleanor Veazey (KG) 21:33.8, 26. Alexa Hewson (Ct) 22:02.3, 38. Abby Murphy (EV) 22:54.6.
REGION 1A MEET
Washington & Lee’s Conner Benson finished in ninth place in the boys race to earn the top spot in the region for a local runner in the meet held at Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg.
Boys team standings: 1. Mathews 20, 2. Lancaster 76, 3. West Point 94, 4. Washington & Lee 103, 5. Middlesex 116, 6. Nortumberland 139, 7. Northampton 166, 8. Chincoteague 215, 9. Essex 220.
Boys individual results: 1. Cameron Sterans (Ma) 16:51, 2. Josh Rosadino (Ma) 18:12.46, 3. Zach Moore (Nu)18:26.04, 4. De’Avion Harding (La) 18:38.36, 5. Andrew Choate (WP) 18:39.59, 6. Ethan Marshall (Mi) 18:44.35, 7. Braden Hunley (Ma) 18:45.69, 8. Nick Pierson (Rappahannock) 18:58.32, 9. Conner Benson (WL) 19:05.01, 10. Austen Wood (Ma) 19:14.27, 13. Luis Murillo (WL) 19:51.21, 22. Alex Diaz (WL) 20:50.44, 29. Corey Mumford (WL) 21:20.83, 38. William Luzier (WL) 21:48.10.
Girls team standings: 1. West Point 36, 2. Mathews 41, 3. Lancaster 73, 4. Middlesex 80, 5. Washington & Lee 152, 6. Chincoteague 153.
Girls individual results: 1. Hailey Smith (La) 21:32.33, 2. Sarah Baker (Mi) 22:43.93, 3. Daniela Gonzalez (Na) 23:32.40, 4. Eliza Diggs (WP) 23:35.16, 5. Sophia Diggs (WP) 23:47.16, 6. Avery Betz (Ma) 23:58.42, 7. Abigail Hudgins (Ma) 24:07.28, 8. Kylee Martin (WP) 24:12.17, 9. Zoe Goodwin (Ma) 24:22.83, 10. Melody Smith (Ma) 24:37.62, 30. Celene King (WL) 28:35.50, 31. Leah Holmes (WL) 29:01.92, 35. Hayley Hirschberg (WL) 30:23.83, 36. Guadalupe Murillo (WL) 30:41.38, 39. Viktoriya Khan (WL) 31:41.22.
VOLLEYBALL
COURTLAND 3, HANOVER 0
Olivia Haynes had 16 kills and nine digs to lead Courtland to a 25-15, 25-14, 25-22 Region 4B quarterfinal win over visiting Hanover on Wednesday night.
Emily Flamm added 11 kills and seven digs, and Amanda Trapp supplied nine digs and seve kills for the Cougars (19-6-1).
Alexa Walsh doled out 35 assists for Courtland, which hosts Powhatan in Monday semifinals.
KING GEORGE 3, MONACAN 0
Emma Birkitt totaled 35 assists, three aces and three kills, and Megan Andrews supplied 14 kills, seven digs and two aces to help visiting King George get a 25-14, 25-16, 25-17 Region 4B quarterfinal win.
Jaylin Washington had four aces and four kills, Kellie Bentz nine kills and eight digs, and Gabby Mack seven kills for the Foxes (15-11-2).
Lauren Wentzel added 12 digs, 16 dimes and two assists for King George, which visits Patrick Henry-Ashland in Monday’s semifinals.
PATRICK HENRY 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Allison Newton had 25 digs, eight kills and six aces to lead Spotsylvania, but visiting Patrick Henry-Ashland took home a 25-22, 25-16, 27-25 Region 4B quarterfinal win.
Paige Didline amassed 38 digs, while Courtney Barnes contributes 14 assists and 14 digs for the Knights (15-8).
POWHATAN 3, CHANCELLOR 1
Melody Washington had 30 assists and 14 digs for visiting Chancellor, but Powhatan defending its home court witha 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20 Region 4B quarterfinal win.
Anna Anderson and Abby Cook added 10 kills each, while Rachel Margelos totaled 32 digs for the Chargers (13-11).
