Louisa’s Cierra Caicedo was runner-up in the girls’ race at Saturday’s Fork Union Military Academy Cross Country Invitational in Fluvanna County, while teammate Branden Wood was third in the boys’ race.

Caicedo covered the 5,000-meter course in 19:41.5, trailing only Albemarle’s Arianna DeBoer (19:37.6) in the Colonial Division. Wood was timed in 16:14.4, behind two Western Albemarle runners.

CROSS COUNTRY

BIG CAT INVITATIONAL

Culpeper’s Tyler Houston won the Varsity Boys’ B race (17:40.58) at Saturday’s Big Cat Invitational in Williamsburg, beating teammate Austin Rodgers to the finish line by nearly 30 seconds and leading the Blue Devils to the team title.

Min Lee finished third (18:12.66) for Spotsylvania, which placed second as a team.

Culpeper also took the top three places in the Varsity Girls’ B race, led by freshman Isabella Hardaway (19:38.44).

Friday’s result

FOOTBALL

SUSSEX CENTRAL 44, COLONIAL BEACH 43

Corvion Davis threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, but the Drifters fell just short against visiting Sussex Central in a non-district game.

Garrett Mothershead caught two of Davis’ TD passes for Colonial Beach (2–1), which visits Riverheads next Friday.

Sussex Central   8   14   148   —   44
Colonial Beach   7622   8   —43

First Quarter

SC—Tyree Rose 40-yard run (Imir Clark run)

CB—Garrett Mothershead 32-yard pass from Randall Annino (Garrett Mothershead kick)

Second Quarter

SC—Imir Clark 3-yard run (run failed)

SC—Jaylin Prosise 52-yard pass from Tyree Rose (Tyree Rose run)

CB—Corvion Davis 12-yard run (kick failed)

Third Quarter

CB—Trey Allison 10-yard run (Garrett Mothershead pass from Corvion Davis)

SC—Tyree Rose 24-yard run (Jaylin Prosise run)

CB—Garrett Mothershead 20-yard pass to Corvion Davis (run failed)

SC—Tyree Rose 69-yard run (run failed)

CB—Randall Annino 15-yard pass from Corvion Davis (Buckner pass from Corvion Davis)

Fourth Quarter

SC—Jaylin Prosise 16-yard run (Tyree Rose run)

CB—Randall Annino 64-yard pass from Corvion Davis (Corvion Davis run)

 SCCB
Rushes-yards   53-335   23-103
Passing yards52214
Comp-Att-Int1-4-09-14-0
Penalties-yards6-654-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Sussex Central—Imir Clark 22-93, TD; Tyree Rose 18-165, 3TD; Jaylin Prosise 11-67, TD; Malik Chambliss 2-10. Colonial Beach—Trey Allison 7-28, TD; Corvion Davis 8-45, TD; Randall Annino 5-28; Zahkye Greshem 2-6; Omarion Johnson 1-(-1); Seth Jewel 1-(-3).

PASSING: Sussex Central—Tyree Rose 1-4-0, 52 yards, TD. Colonial Beach—Corvion Davis 8-11-0, 182 yards, 3TD; Randall Annino 1-3-0, 32 yards, TD.

RECEIVING: Sussex Central—Jaylin Prosise 1-52, TD. Colonial Beach—Garrett Mothershead 4-106, 2TD; Randall Annino 3-83, 2TD; Josiah Buckner 1-14; Zahkye Greshem 1-11.

