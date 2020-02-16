FROM STAFF REPORTS
Louisa’s Isaac Haywood and Dahja Price each won two individual events at Saturday’s Region 4B indoor track meet at Woodberry Forest.
Haywood claimed the boys’ high jump (6–4) and long jump (22–1) and also finished second in the triple jump (42–11.75). Price captured the girls’ 55 meters (7.28) and 55 hurdles (8.53) and placed in two other events.
Other individual local event winners included Courtland’s Matthew Spicer (boys’ 300); Louisa’s Bowen Varney (boys’ 1,000) and Cierra Caicedo (girls’ 1,600) and Orange’s Evelyn Anderson (girls’ high jump).
The Class 4 state meet will be held March 2–3 at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
BOYS MEET
55 meters: 1. Anthony Greenhow (Powhatan) 6.47; 2. Ashton King (EV) 6.51; 4. Dashaun Presley (EV) 6.67; 5. JaQuan Clark (Ca) 6.73.
300: 1. Matthew Spicer (Ct) 35.15; 3. Jameer Lassic (Ca) 38.18; 6. Matt Rose (KG) 38.80.
500: 1. Jake Perkins (Lee–Davis) 1;09.28; 2. Isaiah Blount (Ca) 1:09.61; 4. Robert Brown (Lou) 1:11.06; 5. Emile Marsh (Ct) 1:11.09; 6. Jason Healey (KG) 1:11.35.
1,000: 1. Bowen Varney (Lou) 2:35.94; 2. Connor Adkins (Ch) 2:39.70; 5. Liam O’Gorman (Ch) 2:43.68.
1,600: 1. Cole Myers (Hanover) 4:30.81; 2. Nicholas Emmert (Lou) 4:33.97; 4. Branden Wood (Lou) 4:35.59.
3,200: 1. Trevor Mason (Patrick Henry-Ashland) 10:10.21; 5. Matt Klapak (Lou) 10:33.85; 6. Christian Reid (Ct) 10:34.16.
55 hurdles: 1. Jack Rice (L-D) 7.73; 3. Sean Wray (Ct) 8.12.
800 relay: 1. Lee–Davis 1:35.30; 2. Eastern View 1:35.67; 3. Courtland 1:36.14; 4. Louisa 1:36.84.
1,600 relay: 1. Courtland 3:31.68; 2. Louisa 3:34.02; 4. Caroline 3:40.53.
3,200 relay: 1. Lee–Davis 8:34.90; 2. King George 8:35.20; 5. Chancellor 8:40.21; 6 Louisa 8:47.64.
High jump: 1. Isaac Haywood (Lou) 6–4; 3. Jon Collins (Spot) 6–0.
Long jump: 1. Haywood (Lou) 22–1; 3. Wray (Ct) 21–1; 4. Logan McGhee (Lou) 20–1.5.
Triple jump: 1. Tyrone Hayes (L–D) 43–1.25; 2. Haywood (Lou) 42–11.75; 3. Douglas Newsome (Org) 41–8. 6. Zadok Laryea (Ca) 40–9.
Pole vault: 1. Isaac Grubbs (L–D) 13–6; 2. Ian Richardson (Ct) 13–6; 3. Joseph Karstetter (EV) 11–6; 4. Lucas Cash (Lou) 11–0; 5. Ryan O’Keefe (KG) 10–6.
Shot put: 1. Garrison Wheatley (Monacan) 52–5; 3. Jackson Vollbrecht (Ct) 52–2.75; 5. Chester Monroe (Ca) 47–7.25 6. Laryea (Ca) 44-8.5.
GIRLS MEET
55 meters: 1. Dahja Price (Lou) 7.28; 2. Lily Wadas (Ct) 7.50; 4. Jalicia Miranda (EV) 7.55;
5. Micah Lee (EV) 7.60.
300: 1. Makenzie Joiner (Han) 41.36; 2. Makaila Keyes (Ct) 41.41; 6. Makayla Davis (Ca) 45.32.
500: 1. Joiner (Han) 1:17.38; 4. Faith Leslie (Lou) 1:26.03; 5.
Davis (Ca) 1:26.16; 6. Lydia Spicer (Ct) 1:27.13.
1,000: 1. Alli Crytser (Han) 3:11.78; 4. Sydney Madison (Lou) 3:18.75; 6. Evelyn Anderson (Org) 3:23.76.
1,600: 1. Crytser (Han) 5:18.05; 2. Cierra Caceido (Lou) 5:27.83; 5. Maya Cea–Levin (Ch) 5:37.15; 6. Emerson Slater (Ct) 6:03.73.
3,200: 1. Caicedo (Lou) 11:43.62; 3. Alayna Campbell (Lou) 12:26.06; 5. Caitlyn Wingeart (KG) 13:13.94.
55 hurdles: 1. Price (Lou) 8.53; 4. Brianna London (Ct) 8.85; 5. Sophie Karney (Lou) 8.96.
800 relay: 1. Lee–Davis 1:49.84; 2. Courtland 1:50.11; 3. Louisa 1:50.36; 6. Eastern View 1:52.95.
1,600 relay: 1. Hanover 4:14.37; 4. Courtland 4:16.90; 3. Louisa 4:17.23; 5. King George 5:28.62.
3,200 relay: 1. Hanover 10:17.95; 2. Louisa 10:24.97; 4. Courtland 10:58.40; 6. Chancellor 11:50.36.
High jump: 1. Evelyn Anderson (Org) 5–0; 2. Chloe Fritz (Lou) 4–10; 3. Kelly Doherty (Ch) 4–10; 4. Madelyn Miller (Ch) 4–10; 6. Price (Lou) 4–8.
Long jump: 1. Miranda (EV) 16–11.5; 4. Price (Lou) 16–4.5; 5. Dezmajia Carter (Lou) 16–2.
Triple jump: 1. Jordan Harvey (Han) 36–0.5; 2. Carter (Lou) 35–2; 4. Miranda (EV) 33–5.5;
5. Diymond Brooks (Lou) 33–3.25; 6. Doherty (EV) 31–1.25.
Pole vault: 1. Alyssa Rice (L–D) 11–9; 3. Fritz (Lou) 9–6; 4. Maddie Phillips (EV) 8–0; 5. Amira Turner (Ch) 8–0; 6. Abby Grove (Lou) 7–6.
Shot put: 1. Megan Mann (L–D) 42–0.75; 2. Kyla Gee (EV) 34–4.5; 3. Alicia Woolfolk (Lou) 31–3.25; 4. Amari Boddie (Ca) 30–8.25; 5. Tykia Cottoms (EV) 30–1.25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.