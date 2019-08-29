After getting off to a slow start, visiting Colonial Forge reeled off 27 unanswered points to open the season with a 27-7 nondistrict win at Grassfield on Thursday night.
Grassfield opened the scoring in the first quarter, returning a Madden Lowe interception for a score.
Lowe recovered nicely tossing two scoring strikes before the half as the Eagles (1-0) held a 14-7 lead at the break.
The teams slugged it out defensively in the second half before Colonial Forge extended it’s advantage with two scores in the final frame.
The Eagles have a bye next week before returning to action on Sept. 13 at Freedom (Prince William).
|Colonial Forge
|7
|7
|0
|13
|—
|27
|Grassfield
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—
|7
First Quarter
Gr—32-yard Interception return (Anthony Smith kick)
CF—Desmond Cook 7-yard pass from Madden Lowe (Phillip Lovelace kick)
Second Quarter
CF—Avery Johnson Edmonds 22-yard pass from Madden Lowe (Phillip Lovelace kick)
Fourth Quarter
CF—Jaelan Black 17-yard run (kick failed)
CF—Elijah Sarratt 63-yard interception return (Phillip Lovelace kick)
FIELD HOCKEY
RIVERBEND 3,
ALBEMARLE 2
Hayden Doaerty scored the game-winning goal as the Riverbend Bears took home a 3-2 field hockey win at Albemarle on Thursday.
Jaden Moon and Madison Primo also scored a goal apiece. Moon also added two assists, with Emily Rankin chipping in one of her own for the Bears (2-0).
Riverbend hosts Mountain View on Tuesday.
MASSAPONAX 6,
SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Six players tallied goals to help visiting Massaponax secure a nondistrict victory.
Morgan Hughes, Grace Pietro, Taryn Saunders, Lizzie Denecke, Emily Catlett and Kelly Morrison each scored for the Panthers.
Kristina Venzen and Tristen Craig supplied assists for Massaponax, which hosts Stafford on Tuesday.
Spotsylvania visits Culpeper next Thursday.
FRED. ACADEMY 8,
THE STEWARD SCHOOL 1
Ashley Luce led all scorers with three goals and two assists to pace Fredericksburg Academy in their season-opening win over The Steward School.
Izzy Larimore of the Falcons had two goals and three assists. Sheridan Simes, Hope Amberger and Kylie Amberger scored a goal each, with Simes also providing two assists. Riley Zuniga and Emma Clements each finished with six saves in goal.
Fredericksburg Academy travels North to Saint John Paul the Great next Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
COLONIAL BEACH 3,
CHARLES CITY 0
Litany Hostler’s performance of fives aces and three digs helped propel the Colonial Beach Drifters to a 25-11, 25-11, 25-6 win over Charles City on the road.
Madison Scherer added two aces for Colonial Beach.
The Drifters host Charles City for another matchup on Tuesday.
JAMES MONROE 3,
MANASSAS PARK 1
Staci Tate led the way with 27 assists, four blocks and fives aces, as visiting James Monroe defeated Manassas Park in nondistict play.
Virginia Howard had 12 kills and four digs for the Yellow Jackets. Imani McJunkin totaled five kills, three assists and five digs, while Scarlett Allen notched four kills, seven blocks, and three aces.
Now at 2-0, James Monroe returns to their home floor next Thursday for a rematch against Manassas Park.
GOLF
QUAD AT THE GAUNTLET
Andrew Watson carded a 36 to take medalist honors and help Mountain View top Stafford, Liberty and Brooke Point at The Gauntlet Golf Club.
Mountain View (176): Andrew Watson 36, Ryan Hall 43, Will Frampton 47, Tucker Tidwell 50.
Stafford (174): Drew Harding 42, Ben Harding 44, Davis Smith 44, Matt Mellors 44.
Liberty (189): Nathan Lilly 40, Jacob McCoy 45, Julia Gleason 51, Emily Markly 53.
Brooke Point (194): Chauncey Jones 47, Grayson Evatt 48, Brenden Desena 49, (tie) Tyler Bergin 50, Austin Vallejos 50.
Wednesday’s game
GOLF
EASTERN VIEW 164,
CAROLINE 211
Robert Scott carded a 36 to lead host Eastern View to a Battlefield District win at Culpeper Country Club. Kyle Pettigrew led the Cavaliers with a 41.
Tuesday’s game
GOLF
TRI-MATCH AT
MATTAPONI SPRINGS
Zane Moore shot a 37 to take medalist honors and led Louisa (175) past Courtland (187) and host Caroline (221).
Kyle Pettigrew finished with a 41 to lead the Cavaliers, while Jack Hayden shot 44 to lead the Cougars.
Caroline hosts King George on Tuesday at Mattaponi Springs.
RIVERBEND 180,
MASSAPONAX 208
Ethan Crowder shot a 41 to earn medalist honors in a Commonwealth District match at Fawn Lake Country Club.
The Bears (2–0) will host the 11-team Riverbend Invitational at Fawn Lake on Tuesday.
Riverbend (180): Ethan Crowder (41), Brady Falk (42), Brady Green (46), Rachel Marcus (51)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.