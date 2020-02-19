Tavares Lucas had a game-high 24 points, and Corvion Davis added 19 points and seven assists to help Colonial Beach top visiting Washington & Lee 75–70 Wednesday night in a Northern Neck District boys basketball semifinal game.
Jace Jett grabbed nine rebounds for the Drifters, who take on the winner of Tuesday’s other semifinal between Lancaster and Rappahannock in Friday’s championship game at Lancaster.
James Kelly and Micaiah Coleman led the Eagles with 21 and 17 points, respectively.
|Washington & Lee
|15
|21
|10
|24
|—
|70
|Colonial Beach
|18
|22
|14
|21
|—
|75
Washington & Lee (9–10): Kenneth Turner 2, James Kelly 21, Shane McNeil 9, C. Lee 0, Micaiah Coleman 17, Brandon Washington 6, Brian Johnson 7, DeVean Reed 8. Totals: 25 13-21 70.
Colonial Beach (18–5): Corvion Davis 19, Tavares Lucas 24, Charles Pietras 0, Zaccheus Courtney 15, MJ Virgil 0, Seth Jewell 0, Jace Jett 6, Trey Pietras 11, Tyson Lasse 0, Shaun Johnson 0. Totals: 25 20-26 75.
3-pointers: W&L 7 (Coleman 5, Reed 2). CB 5 (T. Pietras 3, Davis, Lucas).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RAPPAHANNOCK 68, WASHINGTON & LEE 42
Rappahannock started each half with impressive runs to comfortably top visiting Washington & Lee in the Northern Neck District semifinals.
Candice Slaw led all scorers with 20 pointer for the Raiders.
Anya Baker and Ceniya Candia led Washington & Lee with eight points each.
|Washington & Lee
|9
|18
|4
|11
|—
|42
|Rappahannock
|22
|19
|16
|12
|—
|68
Washington & Lee (6–15): Kearrah Delano 6, Jayniyah Gaskins 3, Devonna Fisher 7, Armechille Byrd 3, Taliyah Ball 3, Anya Baker 8, Lakiyah Clarke 4, Ceniya Candia 8. Totals: 15 8-16 42.
Rappahannock (16–6): Nakiya West 9, Latahyan Rich 0, Dayona Jackson 10, Candice Slaw 20, Demeriah Holmes 3, Amia Kelly 0, Brianna Rich 8, Reagan White 7, Eaden Sill 0, Natasia Fauntleroy 11. Totals: 26 11-17 68.
3-pointers: W&L 4 (Candia 2, Fisher, Ball). Rappahannock 4 (Jackson 2, Slaw 2).
Tuesday’s result
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KING GEORGE 77, SPOTSYLVANIA 23
Aiyana Ellis had 21 points, four rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals to help visiting King George cruise to a Battlefield District win.
The win clinched a share of the regular-season district title and the top seed in the tournament which starts Thursday. The tournament host Foxes will face Caroline.
Brianna Ellis grabbed 12 boards for King George.
|King George
|25
|32
|18
|10
|—
|77
|Spotsylvania
|6
|6
|9
|2
|—
|23
King George (17-3, 11-1): Amber McComber 0, Aiyana Ellis 21, Oma Aguolu 14, Brianna Ellis 4, Latasha Johnson 2, Katherine Healey 5, Gabby Mack 15, Loren Tolliver 5, Haylee Callahan 11. Totals: 32 6-12 77.
Spotsylvania (2-20, 0-12): Haleigh Perkins 6, Breana Donnell 3, Kallie Buchanan 0, Mariah Evans 6, Cat Tracy 0, Kelsey Bailey 4, Taylor Krouse 4. Totals: 11 1-4 23.
3-pointers: KG 7 (A. Ellis 3, Mack 3, Tolliver). Spotsylvania: none.
