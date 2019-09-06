Grace Mahon and Maddi Nofplot each scored twice in the Courtland’s 7–2 field hockey win over King George Thursday. Markhiah Coleman and Caroline Slick each added a goal and an assist, and Addy Lowman also scored.

Kenzie Conroy scored for the Foxes.

BOYS SOCCER

EMMANUEL 9, FAITH 2

Tanner Anderson and Austin Gardner scored for Faith Baptist (0–2), which visits Heritage Christian School on Monday.

