Massaponax’s Carlie Clements won two events at Saturday’s Region 6B swimming championships at the Prince William Aquatics Center.
Clements claimed the girls’ 50-yard freestyle (24.24) and 100 free (52.68) to qualify for next weekend’s state meet in each event at George Mason University.
Colonial Forge’s Lucas Johnson won the boys’ 200 freestyle (1:40.78) and anchored the Eagles’ first-place 200 free relay (1:27.78). He was also second in the 100 butterfly.
Following are event winners and local swimmers who placed in the final of each event:
BOYS MEET
Team scores: 1. Battlefield 404, 2. Patriot 346, 3. Woodbridge 242, 5. Colonial Forge 235, 8. Riverbend 161, 10. Massaponax 17.
Individual results:
200 medley relay: 1. Patriot 1:35.30, 3. (tie) Riverbend 1:39.59, 6. Colonial Forge 140.94; 200 freestyle: 1. Lucas Johnson (CF) 1:40.78, 7. Connor Smith (CF) 1:49.69,8. Chase Hensen (CF) 1:54.94; 200 IM: 1. Landon Gentry (Pat) 1:51.73; 50 free: 1. Chino Vera (Bat) 21.49, 2. William Ross (Rb) 21.51, 3. Russell Smith (CF) 22.39); 100 butterfly: 1. Gentry (Pat) 48.71, 2. Johnson (CF) 48.99, 7. Massimo Serafini (Rb) 53.85; 100 free: 1. Mitchell Meyer (Wbg) 45.64, 4. Ross (Rb) 48.52; 7. Russell Smith (CF) 49.37; 500 free: 1. Sam Oliver (John Champe) 425.68, 7. Trevor Hudson (Rb) 4:49.47, 8. C. Smith (CF) 4:59.05; 200 free relay: 1. Colonial Forge (R. Smith, C. Smith, Hensen, Johnson) 1:27.78, 8. Riverbend 1:35.69; 100 backstroke: 1. Zachary Rowe (Pat) 51.16, 4. Nathan Puchalski (Ma) 54.16, 5. Serafini (Rb) 54.83; 100 breaststroke: 1. Eric Liao (Bat) 56.76, 2. Jakob Frick (CF) 58.22, 7. Hensen (CF) 1:02.04; 400 free relay: 1. Battlefield 3:11.45, 3. Colonial Forge 3:17.59, 7. Riverbend 3:20.00.
GIRLS MEET
Team scores: 1. Patriot 372.5, 2. Battlefield 318, 3. Colgan 269; 5. Riverbend 191.5, 8. Colonial Forge 117, 10. Massaponax 71.
Individual results:
200 medley relay: 1. Battlefield 1:45.80, 4. Riverbend 1:52.00; 200 free: 1. Camille Spink (Bat) 1:46.60, 6. Aleena De Sir (Ma) 1:58.87, 8. Kennedy Darensbourg (Rb) 2:00.27; 200 IM: 1. Abigail Daniel (Pat) 2:03.19, 7. Cristal Perdomo (Rb) 2:14.08; 50 free: 1. Carlie Clements (Ma) 24.24, 2. Marissa Ross (Rb) 24.63, 5. (tie) Nikki Koch (Rb) 24.83; 100 fly: 1. Aris Runnels (Col) 54.96, 4. Ashley Wang (CF) 57.77; 100 free: 1. Clements (Ma) 52.68, 2. Ross (Rb) 53.39, 6. Koch (Rb) 54.63; 500 free: 1. Catherine Purnell (Stonewall Jackson) 4:54.89, 2. Wang (CF) 5:03.62, 6. Darensbourg (Rb) 5:15.28; 200 free relay: 1. Battlefield 1:39.12, 2. Riverbend 1:39.61, 3. Colonial Forge 1:40.09; 100 back: 1. Runnels (Col) 53.80, 3. Jordan Durocher (Rb) 57.31; 100 breast: 1. Daniel (Pat) 1:04.75, 7. Allison Masterson (Ma) 1:09.24; 400 free relay: 1. Battlefield 3:32.22, 2. Colonial Forge 3:38.22.
DELANEY MEET
Fredericksburg Academy’s Owen Geddes won the boys’ 200 free (1:54.40) and 100 fly (56.36) at Saturday’s Delaney Athletic Conference championships hosted by Seton.
Teammate Ashton Bishop won the boys’ 100 back (56.41). FA’s Annika Luce won the girls’ IM (2:12.42) and 100 breast (1:07.06) and joined Anna Smith, Emily Drape and Marissa Woodworth to claim the 400 free relay (4:04.11).
Fredericksburg Christian School’s Andrew Turbyfill was champion in the 200 IM (1:58.42) and 100 breast (1:00.59).
He also anchored the Eagles’ winning 400 free relay team (3:37.19) along with Parker Ford, Jack Knewtson and Vince DiLeonardo.
Local individual event runners-up included Woodward in the girls’ 200 free; FA’s Henry Millar in the boys’ 200 IM and 500 free; and Bishop in the boys’ 100 fly.
