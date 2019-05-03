Massaponax pitcher Payton Kilmer finished with a perfect game, striking out nine to lead Massaponax to a 9-0 Commonwealth District softball win at Colonial Forge on Friday night.
Brenna Morefield and Rachel Foster had three hits apiece, while Jessica Underwood, Emily Sowa and Abby Berg added two hits each.
Massaponax will next face Patrick Henry at home on Monday.
|R
|H
|E
|Massaponax
|120
|024
|x
|—
|9
|12
|0
|Colonial Forge
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|0
|0
PAYTON KILMER and Rachel Foster. KAYLA STEPHENSON and Tessa Genovese.
Softball
RIVERBEND 7,
STAFFORD 5
Baylor Dunlap and Courtney Jamison both tallied homers and the Riverbend Bears picked up a Commonwealth District victory.
Alyssa Bosket notched a homer in the fifth inning for Stafford, while teammates Emily Arnett and Caroline Adams both went 3-for-4.
A rematch between the two teams will take place on Monday at Riverbend, as a scheduled make-up game.
|R
|H
|E
|Riverbend
|102
|002
|002
|—
|7
|10
|2
|Stafford
|102
|020
|000
|—
|5
|10
|4
ALEXI BENSON and Kendall Jackson. EMILY ARNETT and Alyssa Bosket.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 7,
BROOKE POINT 1
Jessie Kantor had two hits and an RBI to lead the Mountain View Wildcats in their comfortable Commonwealth District win.
Caroline Pollock and Annaliese Franklin added a hit each, with Franklin also tallying two RBIs.
Cierra Foss and Jenna Marsden paced Brooke Point with two hits apiece.
|R
|H
|E
|Brooke Point
|001
|000
|0
|—
|1
|4
|2
|Mountain View
|200
|050
|x
|—
|7
|5
|0
CIERRA FOSS, Jenna Marsden (5) and n/a. JESSIE KANTOR and n/a.
BASEBALL
STAFFORD 1,
RIVERBEND 0
Elijah Lambros tallied two hits for Stafford, as the Indians scored in the sixth inning to walk away with a Commonwealth District win.
Tony Skinner had two hits for Riverbend.
|R
|H
|E
|Riverbend
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|5
|0
|Stafford
|000
|001
|x
|—
|1
|3
|0
AIDAN VANVICKLE and Ryan Swanson. ROBBIE BAKER, Tucker Sullivan (6) and Joe Tolson.
BROOKE POINT 3,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 2
Freshman Jaden Isidro won the pitching matchup and went 3-for-4 at the plate, as Brooke Point edged out Mountain View in eight innings for a Commonwealth District win.
Jackson Foreman went 2-for-4 and Ryan Bellamy had a stellar night on the mound through six innings, allowing only two runs.
|R
|H
|E
|Brooke Point
|000
|010
|11
|—
|3
|9
|1
|Mountain View
|002
|000
|00
|—
|2
|6
|2
Ryan Bellamy, Jason Kaiser (7), JADEN ISIDRO (8) and Owen Bellamy, Dillon Taylor (4). KYLE GERLACH, Evan Hamill (7) and Cameron Murray.
CULPEPER 9,
JAMES MONROE 2
Culpeper had a big third inning in its victory, scoring five runs that resulted from a triple by Harry Bradshaw, a single by Blake Bailey, and a homer by Jake Dudley.
Bradshaw went 3-for-4 and Kyle McMeans got the win at pitcher for Culpeper, lasting six innings, striking out five and walking one.
Sam Horn finished with two hits for the James Monroe Yellow Jackets.
|R
|H
|E
|James Monroe
|000
|002
|0
|—
|2
|5
|2
|Culpeper
|025
|200
|x
|—
|9
|11
|2
JACK CARMODY, Evan Foresman (3), Jack Hardy (4) and Sam Horn. KYLE MCMEANS, Jake Dudley (7) and Benjamin Anderson.
GIRLS SOCCER
RIVERBEND 5,
STAFFORD 1
Lauren Payton led the way for Riverbend’s scoring with two goals, as the Bears took down visiting Stafford in a Commonwealth District contest.
Madison Bauserman and Kenzie Burns finished with a goal and an assist each, while Kaitlyn Butcher also netted a goal for the Bears.
Riverbend (5-4-3) will host Brooke Point on Wednesday evening for their Senior Night.
MASSAPONAX 2,
COLONIAL FORGE 0
Alexa Stohr started the scoring for Massaponax on a feed from Taryn Saunders and Kaitlyn Venzen then tallied on a free kick in the second half to put the Panthers up 2-0.
Massaponax played solid defense behind the leadership of senior captain Aramis Dominguez. Julia Hollandsworth recorded her seventh shutout on the year.
The Panthers (10-4-1) will host Brooke Point on Tuesday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 7,
BROOKE POINT 0
Megan Watts produced most of the offense for the Wildcats in their dominant Commonwealth District win, with three goals and one assist.
Brooke Burzynski, Emily Winkels, Emma Wright and Cassidy Butler chipped in a goal each. Goalie Lacey Winkels earned the shutout.
Mountain View stands at 10-2-2 currently and will play at North Stafford on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
RIVERBEND 4,
STAFFORD 1
Ryan Kenton scored two goals and Phillip Beck picked up two assists as Riverbend defeated host Stafford in Commonwealth District action.
Luke Childress had Stafford’s only goal off a penalty kick.
LB Sutton and Fernando Flores also scored for the Bears. Jacob DeGallery and Ian Starr added assists.
Riverbend (4-8, 4-4) hosts Mountain View on Friday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
LIBERTY 17,
JAMES MONROE 13
Mallie Lanier and Gretchen Thomas led the way in the scoring end for Liberty, with five and four goals, respectively, in the team’s nondistrict win.
Emma Miller and Lauren James scored two goals each, while Regan Keys, Jada Milton, Skyler Hadler and Kiala Lacey all notched a goals to round out Liberty’s scoring.
On James Monroe’s side, Rosa Williams had five goals and Emma Kruus finished with four.
Caroline Wack totaled three goals and Grace Marchosky added the last tally. Rahkiya Lane had 15 saves.
BOYS TENNIS
BROOKE POINT 9,
CHANCELLOR 0
Singles: Ben Tivin (BP) d. Bryce Jones, 10-4; Xander Boit (BP) d. Jason Ransom, 10-4; Nhue Everson(BP) d. Silas Lacey, 10-1; Michael Hatfield (BP) d. Craig Hirnko, 10-1; Michael Foley (BP) d. Nick Cabrera, 10-1; Nick Hoang (BP) d. Aidan Campbell, 10-1.
Doubles: Tivin/Boit (BP) d. Jones/Ransom, 10-2; Foley/Hoang (BP) d. Lacey /Hirnko, 10-2; Bernard Washington/Trey Williams (BP) d. Cabrera/ Jason Quito, 10-2.
Thursday’s results
BOYS SOCCER
MASSAPONAX 2,
NORTH STAFFORD 2
Gabe Bailey and Tareq Al Jumaili both netted a goal each for Massaponax, with Bailey also notching an assist.
BOYS LACROSSE
BROOKE POINT 12,
MASSAPONAX 5
Sophomore Christian Leap led the way in the Black-Hawks Commonwealth District victory with five goals and three assists.
Nathan Turner and Noah Sanders both had two goals for Brooke Point. Matt Stoecker, Matt Harris and Colby Chontosh all chipped in one goal each.