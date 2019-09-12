Mya Green had 33 assists, 12 digs and four aces as Massaponax edged visiting Mountain View 25-19, 25-23, 15-25, 19-25, 15-11 for a Commonwealth District volleyball victory on Thursday night.
Shleby Lam had seven kills and teammate Imani Lewis recorded six kills and seven blocks.
Kimberly Dishman tallied 11 digs and eight dimes for the Panthers (6-0, 4-0).
Nella Bayard paced the Wildcats with 13 kills. Temmates Nalani McBride recorded 32 digs and 17 dimes, while Isa Diaz had 36 assists and 11 digs.
Massaponax travels to Colonial Forge on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
JAMES MONROE 3, EASTERN VIEW 0
Virginia Howard made 14 kills along with six digs while Imani McJunkin had nine kills to pace the Yellow Jackets to their initial Battlefield District victory, defeating the host Cyclones 25–20, 28–26, 25–15.
Mary Cowsley added eight kills while Staci Tate had 29 assist and two aces for James Monroe (5–0, 1–0), which next will participate in the Cassell Classic in Fairfax on Saturday.
COLONIAL FORGE 3, NORTH STAFFORD 1
Paityn Walker racked up seven aces and 27 assists in Colonial Forge’s 25-22, 25-11, 20-25, 25-18 Commonwealth District win over North Stafford.
Kailey Schoolfield had eight kills and teammate recorded seven kills for the Eagles (14-3, 4-0) who host Massaponax on Tuesday.
Victoria Barrett tallied 23 kills, four aces and eight digs for North Stafford (1-2), who will compete the at Endless Summer Virginia Beach High School Tournament on Saturday.
STAFFORD 3,
BROOKE POINT 1
Gabby Meador recorded 14 kills and Emma Melton had nine kills in Stafford’s 25-14, 25-19, 25-27, 25-20 road win over Brooke Point.
Rachel Unruh totaled 30 assists for the victorious Indians (1-2), who will host Riverbend on Tuesday.
Sophia Kaiser had 12 kills and six digs for the Black-Hawks. Teammate Jadyn Brown tallied seven kills and 19 assists.
Brooke Point (0-4) travel to North Stafford on Tuesday.
COURTLAND 3,
SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Emily Flamm tallied nine kills and six assists in Courtland’s 25-6, 26-24, 25-19 home win over Spotsylvania.
Olivia Haynes had seven kills and eights digs for the Cougars. Alexa Walsh totaled 18 assists in the win.
KING GEORGE 3,
CAROLINE 0
Emma Birkitt recorded five aces, four kills, four digs, and 17 assists in King George’s 25-19, 27-25, 25- 9 Battlefield District win.
Megan Andrews had three kills and six kills in the victory. Lauren Wentzel tallied 17 digs for the Foxes (2-5, 1-0) who host Mountain View on Monday.
WEST POINT 3,
COLONIAL BEACH 2
Kendall Wenninger had six attacks, one ace and one kill, and Katelyn Franks added three attacks, two aces and two digs for Colonial Beach, but visiting West Point got a 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-7 win.
The Drifters visit the Pointers on Monday.
GOLF
STAFFORD 161,
BROOKE POINT 183
Drew Harding carded a 37 to earn medalist honors as the Indians defeated the Black–Hawks in a Commonwealth District meet at the Gauntlet.
Stafford (7–0) host North Stafford on Monday.
Stafford (161): Harding 37, Charlie Belman 41, Ben Harding 41, Davis Smith 42.
Brooke Point (183): Brendon DeSena 43, Chauncey Jones 44, Austin Vallejos 47, Grayson Evatt 49.
TRI-MATCH AT
AUGUSTINE COUNTRY CLUB
Massaponax’s Sydney Vaillancourt and Mountain View’s Andrew Watson earned co-medalist honors after each shot a 38, but Vaillancourt’s Panthers earned the win over the Wildcats and North Stafford on Thursday.
North Stafford (223): Lexie Gaston 52; Nate Lumpkins 58; Phoenix Rash 51; Kaiden Rash 62; Zach Hubbard 64; Thomas Scheiman 62.
Mountain View (174): Andrew Watson 38; Ryan Hall 48; Aiven Thomas 42; Will Frampton 52; Grayson Margheim 49; Tucker Tidwell 46.
Massaponax (168): Sydney Vaillancourt 38; Andrew Steis 41; Brooke Vaillancourt 39; Raelyn Holsinger 57; Zach Failor 49; Dylan Allen 63.
COURTLAND 186,
CHANCELLOR 197
Courtland’s Jack Hayden and Chancellor Kail Crockett earned co-medalist after each shot a 44, but Hayden’s Cougars defeated the Chargers.
Courtland (186): Jack Hayden 44; Charlie Welsh 45; Emma Winter 45; Taylor Welsh 52.
Chancellor (197): Kai Crockett 44; Mason Sheetz 49; Brett Coleman 51; Kyle Kaiser 53.
FIELD HOCKEY
CHANCELLOR 1, RIVERBEND 0
Kaityln Bestick scored the game’s lone goal in the second half off an assist from Emma Bernard, lifting the Chancellor field hockey team to a 1–0 nonconference home win over Riverbend on Thursday.
Regan Bestick made six saves for the Chargers while opposing goalkeeper Kiki Bryd recorded eight saves for the Bears.
Chancellor (4–1) travels to Spotsylvania on Tuesday.
STAFFORD 3,
BROOKE POINT 0
Emily Wright scored two goals and Mattie Furrow tallied two assists in Stafford’s home win over Brooke Point.
Alaina McCoy found the back of the net for the Indians, and Skylar Duffy picked up an assist in the victory.
JAMES MONROE 5,
EASTERN VIEW 1
Ginny Beringer scored two goals, one in each half, to lead the Yellow Jackets to a Battlefield District road victory.
Claire Brady, Zoe Tierney and Celie Constantine also scored goals and Sam Black racked up six saves for James Monroe.
Cassidy Morrison scored the Cyclones’ (3–1, 1–1) lone goal.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4,
MASSAPONAX 0
Madi Hyatt recorded a hat trick and Lizzie Ranberger chipped in a goal as visiting Mountain View shut out Massaponax.
KING GEORGE 2,
CAROLINE 1
Madalyn Smith scored the lone goal for Caroline off an assist from Jayla Hill, but the Panthers fell to host King George in overtime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.