Grace Maynard’s three goals boosted James Monroe to a 4–2 Battlefield District field victory over Eastern View Tuesday at Maury Stadium.
Zoe Tierney also scored for the Yellow Jackets. Ginny Beringer notched two assists and Celie Constantine one. Sam Black (nine saves) and Corbin Poyer (two) split time in goal.
Sarah Hatfield scored both goals for the Cyclones, one assisted by Cassidy Armstrong. Goalie Jensen Armstrong made 11 saves.
On Thursday, JM visits Courtland and Eastern View hosts King George.
FIELD HOCKEY
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6,
MASSAPONX 0
Madi Hyatt scored two goals and Michelle Snow, Mackenzie Proffitt, Gracie Wilkerson and Meghan Hyatt had one each in the Wildcats’ Commonwealth District victory. Lizzie Ranberger contributed two assists.
The Wildcats have a week off before next Tuesday’s district showdown at Stafford.
STAFFORD 3,
BROOKE POINT 0
Lexi Bove scored twice and Elissa Bustamante once in the Indians’ Commonwealth District win. Maddie Furrow and Sydney Duffy provided assists.
Faith Julius made three saves for Brooke Point.
On Thursday, Stafford visits Riverbend and Brooke Point hosts North Stafford.
COLONIAL FORGE 5,
NORTH STAFFORD 1
Aaryn Boatwright and Mackenzie Shields scored two goals apiece for the Eagles in their Commonwealth District win over North Stafford.
Adia Ellis chipped in a goal. Boatwright had two assists, while Mary Ellen Schuster, Maggie Hatton, and Reagan Fields all added one each.
FA 7, STAB 0
Hope Amberger and Kylie Amberger each had two goals and an assist in Fredericksburg Academy’s non-conference win over St. Anne’s-Belfield.
Brooke Sims, Avery Brightly, and Grace Norair also scored for the Falcons (10–1), who visit Virginia Episcopal School Wednesday. Sheridan Simes and Izzy Larimore had two assists each.
VOLLEYBALL
MASSAPONAX 3,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 2
Mackenzie Green’s 17 kills and seven digs gave the Panthers a necessary boost to defeat Mountain View in five sets (26–24, 25–17, 19–25, 19–25, 15–9).
Imani Lewis had nine kills, seven aces, and two blocks. Mya Green chipped in 27 assists and 11 digs, with Makayla Wonpat adding 17 digs of her own. Kimberly Dishman notched 14 digs.
For Mountain View, Jianna Bautch led things with 12 kills and 13 digs. Lauren Nelson also finished with 12 kills, while Nella Bayard landed nine.
Massaponax (9–2) will have its Senior Night on Thursday against visiting Colonial Forge.
KING GEORGE 3,
CAROLINE 0
Emma Birkitt’s 11 aces, 22 assists, and seven digs and three kills led the Foxes to a 25–13, 25–17, 25–13 Battlefield District win.
Lauren Wentzel had 14 digs and 11 assists for Kng George (12–9, 5–2), which visits Eastern View on Thursday. Megan Andrews added eight kills, and Jenah Deike and Caitlin Brigner had five each. Emily Kegley had seven digs.
COURTLAND 3,
SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Amanda Trapp’s 12 kills, eight aces and 12 digs helped the Cougars rally for a 24–26, 25–20, 25–19, 25–22 Battlefield District victory.
Olivia Haynes had 11 kills and nine digs; Emily Flamm had 10 kills and four aces; and Alexa Walsh had 37 assists for Courtland, who hosts James Monroe Thursday.
STEWARD 3,
FRED. CHRISTIAN 2
Taylor Thomas totaled 12 kills and 17 digs but Fredericksburg Christian fell in five sets against The Steward School (25–23. 25–20, 14–25, 19–25, 15–13).
Sydney Whittaker contributed 18 kills and Emma Shaeffer had 38 assists for the Eagles. Emily Freel added 17 digs.
Fredericksburg Christian (12–8) will be on the road to play at St. Margaret’s on Friday.
JAMES MONROE 3,
EASTERN VIEW 0
Staci Tate racked up 20 assists, 20 digs, two kills, and four aces to pace James Monroe in three sets over Eastern View (25–17, 25–21, 25–21).
Virginia Howard tallied eight kills, three assists, and 25 digs. Scarlett Allen added four kills, eight digs, and two aces.
The Yellow Kackets (8–4, 3–4) face Courtland for another Battlefield District outing on Thursday.
BROOKE POINT 3,
STAFFORD 0
Sophia Kaiser had 16 kills, 15 assists, and five digs, as Brooke Point swept Stafford in Commonwealth District play (25–18, 25–15, 25–19).
Jadyn Brown stood out with 13 kills, 17 assists, and two aces. Sophia Taffera pitched in with nine digs.
The Black-Hawks (2–9) return to their home floor on Thursday to take on North Stafford.
COLONIAL BEACH 3,
WASHINGTON & LEE 2
Cynari Davis’ eight kills set the Drifters’ offensive tone and helped them secure a win on the road at Washington & Lee in five sets (23–25, 25–18, 25–23, 19–25, 15–10).
Tiffany Payne added four aces and three digs. Justice Richardson had two assists, two kills, one ace, and one dig
Colonial Beach (7–6) hosts Lancaster on Thursday in a match that will bring attention to breast cancer awareness.
