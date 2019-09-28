Shane McNeill raced 50 yards for a score after catching a pass from Christian Mountjoy and Washington & Lee escaped Central Garage with a 32–29 win over homestanding King William in nondistrict football action on Friday night.
Craig Shepherd Jr. answered an early King William score, returning the ensuing kickoff 98-yard to tie the game for the Eagles (3–1). The guests added two scoring runs in the opening quarter and held an 18–6 lead at the half.
Demond Claiborned scored two of his four touchdowns on the night in the coming out the the halftime break as the Cavaliers (4–1) retook the lead, 21–18.
LJ Kelly Jr. scored from 2 yards out before the end of the frame as W&L went ahead 29–26.
In the fourth quarter Claiborne went took a punt return 99 yards to put King William back on top before McNeill and Mountjoy hooked up for the winning play.
The Eagles host King George next Friday.
|Washington & Lee
|18
|0
|8
|6
|—
|32
|King William
|16
|0
|15
|8
|—
|29
First Quarter
KW—Demond Claiborne 71-yard run (2-point conversion failed)
WL—Craig Shepherd Jr. 98-yard kickoff return (kick failed)
WL—Dewayne Reynolds 2-yard run (kick failed)
WL—LJ Kelly Jr. 18-yard run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
KW—Demond Claiborne 17-yard run (Jayveon Robinson run)
KW—Demond Claiborne 4-yard run (Kyle Lynch kick)
WL—LJ Kelly Jr. 2-yard run (LJ Kelly Jr. run)
Fourth Quarter
KW—Demond Claiborne 99-yard punt return (2-point conversion good)
WL—Shane McNeill 50-yard pass from Christian Mountjoy (kick failed)
|WL
|KW
|First Downs
|14
|15
|Rushes-yards
|41-141
|44-236
|Passing yards
|129
|90
|Comp-Att-Int
|3-4-0
|9-19-3
|Punts-Avg.
|2-43.0
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|x-3
|x-0
|Penalties-yards
|5-52
|16-99
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Washington & Lee—LJ Kelly Jr. 12-72, 2TD; Kindrick Smith 12-38; Christian Mountjoy 8-37; Dewyane Reynolds 6-19, TD; Team 3-(-25). King William—Demond Claiborne 20-153, 3TD; Jayveon Robinson 3-37; Jalen Young 6-28; Corey Stewart 7-12; Lance Alfonzo 8-6.
PASSING: Washington & Lee—Christian Mountjoy 3-4-0, 129 yards, TD. King William—Lance Alfonzo 9-19-3, 90 yards.
RECEIVING: Washington & Lee—Shane McNeill 2-88, TD; Kindrick Smith 1-41. King William—Kyle Lynch 4-45; Jalen Young 1-16; Jayveon Robinson 1-13; Demond Claiborne 2-11; Team 1-5.
FIELD HOCKEY
FA 9, NSA 0
Izzy Larimore had three goals and an assist in Fredericksburg Academy’s win over Nansemond Suffolk Academy.
Kylie Amberger and Grace Norair each had two goals and an assist, and Hope Amberger and Annika Luce also scored. Sheridan Simes had three assists for the Falcons (7–1, who host Trinity Christian School Tuesday.
Thursday’s game
FOOTBALL
LIBERTY 28, CULPEPER 7
Dylan Bailey overcame two interceptions to throw two touchdown passes and Mason Gay ran for 127 yards and a score as the Eagles (4–0, 1–0) won their Northwestern District opener.
Making his first start at quarterback, JoJo Crenshaw scored the only touchdown for Culpeper (1–3, 0–1) but threw two interceptions. Riley Harrison gained 127 yards rushing.
Next Friday, Culpeper plays host to Handley.
|Culpeper
|0
|7
|0
|0
|—
|7
|Liberty
|0
|14
|7
|7
|—
|28
Second Quarter
L—Jordan Hicks 2 pass from Tre’Von White (kick blocked).
L—Justin Lawson 23 pass from Dylan Bailey (White pass from Bailey).
C—JoJo Crenshaw 1 run (Gabe Barros kick).
Third Quarter
L—Mason Gay 19 run (Noah Fox kick).
Fourth Quarter
Lib—White 95 pass from Bailey (Fox kick).
|Cu
|Li
|First downs
|11
|12
|Rushes-yards
|32-166
|30-186
|Passing yards
|149
|163
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-27-2
|9-26-2
|Punts-Avg.
|3-30.3
|3-30.7
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|7-40
|11-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Culpeper—Riley Harrison 20-127; Austin Lentz 9-40; JoJo Crenshaw 3-(-1), TD. Liberty—Mason Gay 17-127, TD; Markell Newman 7-36; Justin Lawson 2-14; Dylan Bailey 1-11; Samuel Marouse 3-(-2).
PASSING: Culpeper—Crenshaw 13-27-2, 149 yards. Liberty—Bailey 8-24-2, 181 yards, 2 TDs; Tre’Von White 1-2-0, 2 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: Culpeper—Ozzy Reindorf-Malm 5-76; Armani Hoffman 4-46; Quentin Butler 2-16; Joe Holland 1-8; Harrison 1-3. Liberty—White 1-95, TD; Lawson 4-57, TD; Jordan Hicks 2-23, TD; Fred Harris 1-8; Newman 1-0.
