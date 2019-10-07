Louisa’s Zane Moore carded an even-par 72 to finish third in the Region 4B golf championship held at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club on Monday.
The third place showing earn Moore a spot in the Class 4 state championship to be held at Williamsburg National Golf Club on Oct. 14. Orange’s Will Johnson (84) will also participate as an individual qualifier.
Hanover’s Andrew Wilkinson shot a 66 to earn the overall title, while Monacan topped Patrick Henry–Ashland for team honors, 299-329.
3. Orange (360): Will Johnson 84, Taylor Jenkins 90, Zach Redifer 91, Luke Jarrell 95.
4. Eastern View (399): Robert Scott 88, Kelly Hackley 94, Peter Scott 108, Nathan Amos and Gavin Utley 109.
VOLLEYBALL
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 3, JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 0
Emma Shaeffer directed the attack with 23 assists as visiting Fredericksburg Christian notched a 25-12, 25-19, 25-22 nonconference volleyball win over John Paul the Great on Monday night.
Paige Bachman and Taylor Thomas led the way at the net with eight and seven kills, respectively for the Eagles (12-7). The squad also totaled 15 aces as a team.
